Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Moment of "confusion" behind Hamilton-Russell Dutch GP F1 near-miss Next / Ricciardo: Webber apologises as pair finally talk over Piastri situation
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Ferrari blames "late call" for messy Sainz F1 pitstop in Dutch GP

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Mattia Binotto has put Carlos Sainz's messy opening pitstop at the Dutch Grand Prix down to a "late call" to box the Spaniard.

Tom Howard
By:
, News editor
Ferrari blames "late call" for messy Sainz F1 pitstop in Dutch GP

Sainz had been running third in the early stages of the 72-lap race ahead of the charging Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton, before the Ferrari driver's race unravelled in the pits.

In order to combat Hamilton's strong pace on the medium tyres, Ferrari elected to react by calling Sainz to pit to try and maintain track position.

However, the call was made while Sainz was in the final corner which resulted in a calamitous pitstop, as Ferrari's pit crew had failed to prepare a left rear tyre in time.

The lengthy stop resulted in Sainz tumbling down the order into the lower reaches of the top 10 when he eventually rejoined the race.

Asked to explain Sainz's pitstop, which Binotto labelled as a "mess" at the time, the Ferrari boss said: "On the first one [stop] what we did was we knew that Lewis [Hamilton] was preparing himself for a pit stop that could have undercut of ourselves.

"We tried to react simply to stay ahead of him which was the best way to keep track position, because we knew Lewis was very fast in the first stint of the race.

"When we saw the pit crew of Mercedes in pitlane we called our driver to pit but that was when he was in the last corner and it was too late for the mechanics to be ready. It was too late as a call based on our judgement."

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Sainz would eventually reach the chequered flag in fifth before being demoted to eighth after being hit with a five-second penalty late in the race for an unsafe release during his second pitstop.

Binotto believes the decision to issue a penalty was "very harsh" as his driver only held up the oncoming Alpine of Fernando Alonso because of the positioning of McLaren's mechanics that were attending to Lando Norris in the pit box ahead.

"On the second one with the unsafe release and the penalties which cost quite a lot to Carlos, I feel the decision of the FIA and the stewards is very harsh," he added.

"The reason is when he came in, McLaren was passing through and we handled Carlos in the pit, in the pit position, because we knew it would have been unsafe to release him at the time.

"We waited and waited until we had the right space with the Alpine coming and that is why we released him.

"After that he had to slow down and almost had to stop because the pit crew of McLaren was going around the [Norris] car, and in order to be safe with the mechanics he almost stopped with anti-stall cutting in.

"The release itself was not unsafe, it was safe. The way that Carlos acted was safe, so that is why I think the overall decision was harsh."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Moment of "confusion" behind Hamilton-Russell Dutch GP F1 near-miss
Previous article

Moment of "confusion" behind Hamilton-Russell Dutch GP F1 near-miss
Next article

Ricciardo: Webber apologises as pair finally talk over Piastri situation

Ricciardo: Webber apologises as pair finally talk over Piastri situation
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Ogier to make WRC return at Rally New Zealand Rally New Zealand
WRC

Ogier to make WRC return at Rally New Zealand

WTCR to complete 2022 season in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia
WTCR

WTCR to complete 2022 season in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders Rally Belgium Prime
WRC

How Tanak triumphed amid a series of Belgium WRC blunders

Latest news

AlphaTauri rubbishes Dutch GP conspiracy theories and defends Schmitz
Formula 1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri rubbishes Dutch GP conspiracy theories and defends Schmitz

The AlphaTauri Formula 1 team has responded to conspiracy theories concerning Yuki Tsunoda’s retirement from the Dutch Grand Prix.

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen's points lead in the Formula 1 drivers' standings now looks more commanding than at any stage in last year's title battle after winning the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. The Red Bull driver's determination to make 2022 a one-horse race aside, there was plenty to keep observers interested last weekend, including the outcome of Oscar Piastri's contract saga and an intriguing development in the mooted Red Bull-Porsche deal. Here's what we learned

Could Mercedes have beaten Verstappen to Dutch GP victory?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Could Mercedes have beaten Verstappen to Dutch GP victory?

Max Verstappen’s march to the Formula 1 title continued with his 10th victory of the season in Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix - but it was not a race he won easily.

Verstappen: "Very surprising" Mercedes could make one-stop work at Zandvoort
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: "Very surprising" Mercedes could make one-stop work at Zandvoort

Max Verstappen was surprised by Mercedes’ pace and that it could make a one-stop strategy work to challenge for victory in the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The rollercoaster Zandvoort track is a stern test of Formula 1 cars in high-downforce configuration, and for drivers is one of the year's most challenging venues. A thrilling Dutch Grand Prix produced a popular home winner, but there were several excellent performances up and down the field

Formula 1
8 h
How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers Prime

How Mercedes overcame Ferrari to become Verstappen’s 2022 Dutch GP win challengers

Just 0.021 seconds had split Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. But come the race, the Monegasque's Ferrari was always playing catchup, while a strategic gamble from Mercedes meant Lewis Hamilton came closest to denying Verstappen's marauding Red Bull a fourth win on the trot

Formula 1
10 h
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2022
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault Prime

The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Prime

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.