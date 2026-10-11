Ferrari boss reveals Lewis Hamilton deliberately ignored Singapore GP pit orders

Scuderia Ferrari executed a highly competitive 2026 Singapore Grand Prix, but the Maranello garage is leaving the Marina Bay Street Circuit wondering what could have been. While Charles Leclerc successfully secured second place behind race winner Max Verstappen, his team-mate Lewis Hamilton tumbled down the order to finish in sixth position.

The massive drop in track position was the direct result of a highly controversial strategic decision during a mid-race safety car period. While the Ferrari pitwall explicitly instructed Hamilton to box for fresh tyres, the seven-time world champion actively chose to stay out on the circuit with degrading rubber.

The ignored pit call

Speaking to the media following the chequered flag, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur confirmed that the strategy blunder was not a miscommunication from the engineering desk, but rather a unilateral choice made directly inside the cockpit.

"It was entirely Lewis’s decision," Vasseur revealed. "We called him into the pits, but he didn’t come in."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

By staying out on older tyres, Hamilton became incredibly vulnerable during the ensuing restart. The severe lack of grip allowed Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli to execute a crucial, late-race overtake on both Hamilton and McLaren's Lando Norris, ultimately stealing the final spot on the podium.

A disappointing outcome

Given the sheer pace of the SF-26 on the demanding street layout, Vasseur was visibly frustrated that the team missed out on a massive Constructors' Championship points haul. Had Hamilton followed the pit instructions, Ferrari's internal telemetry indicated he possessed the necessary tyre delta to retain his track position and secure a massive trophy haul.

"It’s a real shame because he would have finished P3," Vasseur stated. "I’m disappointed because we could have had both cars on the podium, but instead we finished sixth."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images

Despite the costly strategic disobedience, Vasseur is attempting to keep the internal garage dynamics completely stable as the team prepares for the upcoming United States Grand Prix.

"We’ll discuss it with him, but overall, they did a good job," Vasseur concluded.

Photos from F1 Singapore GP - Sunday