Subscribe
Previous / McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve driver Next / F1 Japanese GP: Verstappen dominates opening practice
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Ferrari brings new F1 floor to Japan in bid to boost efficiency

Ferrari is chasing efficiency gains for its Formula 1 car thanks to a new floor update it has brought to the Japanese Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Ferrari SF-23 technical detail

With the team chasing further success after its triumph in Singapore last weekend, it is evaluating a revamped floor configuration at Suzuka. 

The team says that revisions to the front floor fences, floor edge, mid floor and diffuser sidewall, which work in conjunction with a redesigned sidepod undercut, are aimed at loss management and load distribution. 

It added: “[This] translates into a car efficiency increase.” 

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail

Ferrari SF-23 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

As well as tweaking the floor, the Italian team is running the same low-drag beam wing configuration and rear wing mainplane set-up that it used at the British Grand Prix – which is further aimed at improving straightline speed. 

McLaren MCL60 technical detail

McLaren MCL60 technical detail

Photo by: Filip Cleeren

Ferrari is not alone in aiming to reduce drag, with McLaren also bringing a new offloaded beam wing to Japan. 

The reshaped upper and lower elements reduce load and drag and are better suited to the needs of the Suzuka circuit. 

McLaren has also added a packer to its sidepod which helps improve local flow conditioning to help boost cooling requirements. 

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail

AlphaTauri AT04 technical detail

Photo by: Filip Cleeren

AlphaTauri has built on the major upgrade package it brought to the Singapore GP with further changes for this weekend’s race in Japan. 

It has tweaked the endplate junction on its rear wing to improve overall efficiency of its package. 

The team has also removed three turning vanes from its outboard mirror stem as part of a repeat experiment. This shift serves not only to reduce drag, but also impacts the outwash effect that acts upon the front wheel. 

Mercedes W14 technical detail

Mercedes W14 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes has made a small modification to its rear wing with a contoured vane added to the outer face of its rear endplate. 

In its official tech submission, the team said: “This vane generates a small vortex which in turn generates a small amount of local downforce and drag.” 

Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail

Aston Martin AMR23 technical detail

Photo by: Filip Cleeren

Aston Martin has introduced revised smaller front brake ducts, which are better suited to the cooling requirements of the Suzuka track, while Williams is running a tweaked floor configuration. 

The height of the most inboard forward floor fence has been reduced, to help offload that fence – which has an impact on the flow field at both the front and rear of the car. 

Williams FW45 technical detail

Williams FW45 technical detail

Photo by: Filip Cleeren

 

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren signs Le Mans winner Hirakawa as F1 reserve driver

F1 Japanese GP: Verstappen dominates opening practice
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

Formula 1
Japanese GP

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

Red Bull opens up on "inherent" RB19 weakness exposed in Singapore

Red Bull opens up on "inherent" RB19 weakness exposed in Singapore

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Red Bull opens up on "inherent" RB19 weakness exposed in Singapore Red Bull opens up on "inherent" RB19 weakness exposed in Singapore

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Latest news

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’ Honda’s India MotoGP pace “unexpected” but ‘not real’

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday ‘Ice-like’ India Turn 1 catching MotoGP riders out on Friday

Denny Hamlin Q&A: The view from the 'dark side'

Denny Hamlin Q&A: The view from the 'dark side'

NAS NASCAR Cup

Denny Hamlin Q&A: The view from the 'dark side' Denny Hamlin Q&A: The view from the 'dark side'

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success How Honda's F1 withdrawal turbo-charged its title success

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks How a McLaren winner overshadowed by scandal was dealt self-inflicted setbacks

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements The numbers that reveal F1's aerodynamic efficiency improvements

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe