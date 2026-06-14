Ferrari chairman releases emotional Lewis Hamilton statement after first win with team
John Elkann praised Lewis Hamilton and the Ferrari team after the seven-time F1 champion claimed an emotional first victory with the Scuderia
Ferrari chairman John Elkann looks on in the paddock.
Photo by: Kym Illman (Getty Images)
Ferrari chairman John Elkann has released an emotional statement following Lewis Hamilton's first win with the Maranello outfit at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.
The seven-time champion claimed his first victory in red after starting the race from second on the grid and successfully pulling off a three-stop strategy. While a virtual safety car played into the team's strategy, Hamilton had the pace to finish 19 seconds ahead of George Russell in second.
"Well done Lewis, on your first great victory with Ferrari: an emotional moment and a very important result, which belongs to the entire team and to all our fans," Elkann said.
"I would like to thank everyone for the determination, sacrifice and collective effort that they demonstrate every day with passion and Ferrari spirit, both at the track and in Maranello.
"My thanks also go to the other Ferrari team, which tackled an incredibly demanding 24 Hours of Le Mans with pride, unity and great professionalism, fighting until the very end. Forza Ferrari."
Hamilton sounded like he was holding back tears as he spoke to his team after crossing the line. "Grazie a tutti, Maranello," he said over the team radio. "Thank you so much. You've helped me achieve this dream, and I can't thank you enough. Thanks for everyone pushing so hard back at home.
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
"I'm so proud of you. To my family, I love you. To my fans, thank you for continuing to remind me who I am. I couldn't have done this without you."
Hamilton joined Ferrari in 2025 after a 12-year stint at Mercedes, during which he secured six of his seven championship titles. While he struggled in his first season with Ferrari, the British driver has bounced back in 2026.
He sits second, 41 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli, and is nine points ahead of George Russell in third.
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