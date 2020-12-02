Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Ferrari duo cleared the air after Vettel's radio rant

shares
comments
Ferrari duo cleared the air after Vettel's radio rant
By:

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc spoke after the Bahrain Grand Prix to clear the air following a complaint from Vettel about his Formula 1 teammate’s move at Turn 1.

Vettel vented his frustration over team radio over Leclerc’s move at the first corner following the second standing start in Bahrain on Sunday, feeling he was not left enough room.

Following a pass up the inside by Leclerc, Vettel said on team radio: “Not again! He can't just do that, as if I wasn't there.

“It's the same as Austria, seriously. This time, I should have crashed, maybe [that] was the better option.”

A move by Leclerc on the opening lap of the Styrian Grand Prix resulted in contact between the two Ferrari drivers, forcing both to retire from the race.

Leclerc went on to score a point for 10th place in Bahrain, while Vettel finished 13th after reporting that his car felt undriveable at times.

Leclerc and Vettel confirmed after the race in Bahrain that they had spoken about the incident, with Leclerc feeling it was a different situation to Austria.

“We spoke about it,” said Leclerc. “On my side, the only thing I can say is that surely it was extremely tight, but on the other hand, not like in Styria, where I didn’t put myself in a visible place.

“This time I tried to go further for him to see me. There was very little gap, but I went for it, and I made sure that he saw me.

“You can argue there was probably not enough gap between our cars being in the same team, but yeah, that’s it.”

Read Also:

Vettel said that Ferrari “don’t need to make a big deal out of it”, feeling he and Leclerc can move on quickly.

“Obviously it was tight,” Vettel said. “Arguably if you have three cars in the first corner, then at times, it works, and most of the time it doesn't work.

“We spoke about it so we can move on, it’s not a big deal.”

After enjoying its best two-car result of the season in Turkey two weeks earlier by finishing third and fourth, Ferrari slumped to the rear of the midfield in Bahrain as it struggled to compete for points.

Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies felt its downturn in form was not a result of its engine power deficit, instead citing the warmer conditions compared to recent races as a possible factor.

“I don’t think it’s all down to engine power at all,” Mekies said. “It’s true that compared to the last three or four races, we have lost some edge in the midfield, and if you lose a bit of edge, it’s enough to switch from extremes.

“It’s been painful from that perspective. If you consider the whole environment, we are certainly very different to what we have been facing in the last three or four races in Europe with colder, wet weather.

“Hopefully there is a way to unlock a bit more compared to what we’ve done this weekend, that’s what we’ll be trying again next week.”

Related video

Grosjean "won't take risk" with left hand to make F1 return

Previous article

Grosjean "won't take risk" with left hand to make F1 return
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Drivers Charles Leclerc , Sebastian Vettel
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Crehan departs Supercars TV team
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Crehan departs Supercars TV team

Michigan box score
IROC IROC / News

Michigan box score

Grosjean "won't take risk" with left hand to make F1 return
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean "won't take risk" with left hand to make F1 return

The first appearance of wings on Formula 1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

The first appearance of wings on Formula 1 cars

Latest news

Ferrari duo cleared the air after Vettel's radio rant
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari duo cleared the air after Vettel's radio rant

Grosjean "won't take risk" with left hand to make F1 return
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean "won't take risk" with left hand to make F1 return

Alonso gets FIA approval to take part in Abu Dhabi test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso gets FIA approval to take part in Abu Dhabi test

Schumacher: I’m ready for Abu Dhabi F1 debut if needed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher: I’m ready for Abu Dhabi F1 debut if needed

Trending

1
Supercars

Crehan departs Supercars TV team

7h
2
IROC

Michigan box score

3
Formula 1

Grosjean "won't take risk" with left hand to make F1 return

1h
4
Formula 1

The first appearance of wings on Formula 1 cars

Latest news

Ferrari duo cleared the air after Vettel's radio rant
Formula 1

Ferrari duo cleared the air after Vettel's radio rant

Grosjean "won't take risk" with left hand to make F1 return
Formula 1

Grosjean "won't take risk" with left hand to make F1 return

Alonso gets FIA approval to take part in Abu Dhabi test
Formula 1

Alonso gets FIA approval to take part in Abu Dhabi test

Schumacher: I’m ready for Abu Dhabi F1 debut if needed
Formula 1

Schumacher: I’m ready for Abu Dhabi F1 debut if needed

How overalls and new rules saved Grosjean from the fire
Formula 1

How overalls and new rules saved Grosjean from the fire

Latest videos

Unusual Pit Stops, Slow Starts & More | 2020 Bahrain GP F1 Race Debrief 07:41
Formula 1
25m

Unusual Pit Stops, Slow Starts & More | 2020 Bahrain GP F1 Race Debrief

Who could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes? 04:51
Formula 1
4h

Who could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?

What Saved Grosjean's Life? 14:17
Formula 1
Dec 1, 2020

What Saved Grosjean's Life?

Jean Todt explains how FIA will react to Grosjean's fiery crash 10:57
Formula 1
Dec 1, 2020

Jean Todt explains how FIA will react to Grosjean's fiery crash

Grand Prix Greats – Bahrain GP best photos 02:51
Formula 1
Nov 30, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Bahrain GP best photos

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.