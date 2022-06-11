Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Unhappy Ferrari thinks FIA could yet go back on pitlane line rules Next / Baku F1 qualifying gets 15-minute delay
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Ferrari "concerned" after FIA hires former Mercedes F1 executive

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has admitted to some concerns over the appointment of a former Mercedes Formula 1 team executive to a senior FIA role.

Adam Cooper
By:
Ferrari "concerned" after FIA hires former Mercedes F1 executive

Shaila-Ann Rao was named by the FIA last week as an interim replacement for the departed Peter Bayer in the twin roles of secretary general for sport and F1 executive director.

Bayer had held the former job since 2017 and the latter since 2021, and was well respected in the paddock as the main point of contact between the teams and the FIA.

Lawyer Rao previously worked with the FIA as its legal director from 2016 to 2018. She then joined Mercedes, serving as general counsel and then as special advisor to team principal Toto Wolff.

Inevitably, her return to the FIA after establishing such a close relationship with Mercedes has raised a few eyebrows among rival teams.

“Yes, certainly it's a concern,” said Binotto when asked by Motorsport.com. “I think she's a great person. She's got a lot of experience, she will certainly be capable of doing the job. I'm pretty sure on that.

“It's a concern, but it's only a concern. I think it's down to them [the FIA] to make sure that there will be no conflicts of interest at all, to behave properly, and it's down to the president to ensure it. I've got the trust that they will do it.

“As Ferrari we are concerned, but I'm pretty sure that that through the behaviours, through the decisions, they will prove it's a wrong concern.”

Wolff insisted that Rao was a good hire for the governing body, and that her presence would actually improve matters for the teams.

“As for Shaila-Ann, she was at the FIA, before she joined us,” said Wolff. “She was the chief executive officer of one of the largest sports agencies before, and the positive of having Shaila-Ann in this position is that she's one about governance, and transparency. She's a lawyer.

“And I think this is something that we have always criticised in the past, that things weren't always as transparent and as clear for the teams. 

"And I think this is one of the key topics that she will be trying to implement. And that is good news for all of the teams.”

Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA

Mohammed bin Sulayem, President, FIA

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Binotto and Wolff agreed that Bayer’s departure was a loss for the sport, but acknowledged that new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has the right to change his team.

“We worked with Peter Bayer for quite some time,” said Wolff. “And he was a rational guy. I personally enjoyed having him as a sparring partner. But the FIA is changing its structure and its organisation, and then the president has to make his decisions.

“And we certainly shouldn't interfere into any of those decisions. I think he has a vision about where he wants to have the FIA. And if part of that is a change of organisation, we need to respect it.”

“I think we enjoyed certainly the collaboration with Peter,” said Binotto. “He was always very transparent, I think, fair between teams in and rational in the way he was moving on with the topics and the subject. He's certainly got a lot of competencies and experience.

“As Toto said I think that then if there is a new organisation or reorganisation within the FIA, it's down to the new president somehow to move on, to decide his own team, and we fully respect the choices.

“So I think that we are accepting and somehow even looking at the future, [and we'll] try to make sure that we are properly collaborating and making sure that the FIA are becoming stronger and stronger now.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Unhappy Ferrari thinks FIA could yet go back on pitlane line rules
Previous article

Unhappy Ferrari thinks FIA could yet go back on pitlane line rules
Next article

Baku F1 qualifying gets 15-minute delay

Baku F1 qualifying gets 15-minute delay
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Norris: Race out of pits more dangerous than driving slowly Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Norris: Race out of pits more dangerous than driving slowly

Hamilton refutes Baku F1 stewards' call for alleged slow driving Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Hamilton refutes Baku F1 stewards' call for alleged slow driving

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
Binotto: Leclerc enhances ‘myth’ of Ferrari like Gilles Villeneuve
Formula 1

Binotto: Leclerc enhances ‘myth’ of Ferrari like Gilles Villeneuve

Ferrari F1 stars Leclerc, Sainz to voice roles in Toy Story film Lightyear
Formula 1

Ferrari F1 stars Leclerc, Sainz to voice roles in Toy Story film Lightyear

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime
Formula 1

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

Latest news

Norris: Race out of pits more dangerous than driving slowly
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Race out of pits more dangerous than driving slowly

F1 eyes tweaks to pitlane queue rules after Haas investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 eyes tweaks to pitlane queue rules after Haas investigation

Alonso refutes Albon claims he was playing tricks in Baku F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso refutes Albon claims he was playing tricks in Baku F1 qualifying

Russell: "Only a matter of time" before dangerous F1 bouncing goes wrong
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: "Only a matter of time" before dangerous F1 bouncing goes wrong

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
17 h
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2022
Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance? Prime

Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance?

In a new regular column, Maurice Hamilton draws on his decades of grand prix experience to give an alternative take on the news. First up, he ponders the ongoing brouhaha over jewellery…

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight Prime

The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight

For the first time in a decade, Red Bull and Ferrari are properly fighting it out for the world championship – and, as Stuart Codling reveals, the duelling drivers are children of the 1990s who are picking up a similarly old grudge match from where they left off...

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel Prime

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel

Home to many a cinematic car chase, Miami has made a visually dramatic impact on the F1 calendar too – as one wag put it, they paved a parking lot and put up a paradise. GP Racing’s STUART CODLING was on the scene to sample a world of celebrities, fake marinas and imperilled six-foot iguanas...

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams Prime

Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams

Although the 2022 Formula 1 season is destined to be forever linked to the word ‘porpoising’, this is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it’s a problem that was identified at the start of the first ground-effects era and has returned with a change in the rules that once more allow downforce-generating floors.

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.