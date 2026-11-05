Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Ferrari confirms Charles Leclerc's Brazilian GP schedule after birth of first child

Ferrari has confirmed Charles Leclerc will miss Thursday's media commitments at the Brazilian Grand Prix following the birth of his daughter

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 5, 2026, 5:12 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images





Motorsport Red Zone



For Ferrari fans. The latest Scuderia Ferrari F1 news, driver updates, technical analysis and race reaction from Maranello and beyond.

Ferrari has confirmed that Charles Leclerc will miss Thursday's media day ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix following the birth of his first child.

The Monegasque driver and his wife, Alexandra, announced earlier this week that they had welcomed their daughter, Bianca, and Ferrari has now explained what this means for his race weekend in São Paulo.

Drivers' Thursday media commitments are normally mandatory, but an absence like this would be treated as an approved exemption rather than a breach of the regulations.

"Charles has been exempt of attending media activities today in São Paulo, following the birth of his daughter," the team posted on social media.

The Maranello outfit added that Leclerc will arrive at the track in time to take part in the remainder of the race weekend. "He will resume regular track activities from tomorrow morning," Ferrari added.

Leclerc is already due to be replaced by Dino Beganovic in the first practice session as part of the mandatory rookie outings, so Leclerc's first on-track session this weekend will be FP2.

This will be Beganovic's third FP1 session of the 2026 Formula 1 season. The team had initially planned to run Rafael Camara for the practice session. But plans for his practice debut changed when Haas announced he would replace Esteban Ocon for the remainder of the season.

There are just four rounds remaining in the 2026 season. While Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli claimed his maiden championship title at the Mexican Grand Prix, the fight for second in the standings continues. Leclerc currently sits fifth in the championship, but only 16 points separate the 29-year-old and Red Bull's Max Verstappen in second.

The Brazilian Grand Prix will take place at Interlagos on Sunday 8 November at 2pm local time (5pm UK time).

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Aston Martin knew before Mexico GP it would not finish, Honda brings new countermeasures

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Lydia Mee





Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"





Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity





Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

More from

Charles Leclerc





Charles Leclerc blames Mexico GP clash on track layout - Fred Vasseur disagrees



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Charles Leclerc blames Mexico GP clash on track layout - Fred Vasseur disagrees





Lewis Hamilton slams Charles Leclerc for "do or die" attitude after Mexico GP clash



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Lewis Hamilton slams Charles Leclerc for "do or die" attitude after Mexico GP clash





Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate

More from

Ferrari





How Mercedes can win F1’s world constructors’ title at Brazil GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



7 h



How Mercedes can win F1’s world constructors’ title at Brazil GP





Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment





Why Oliver Bearman is yet to be announced as a Haas driver for F1 2027



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Why Oliver Bearman is yet to be announced as a Haas driver for F1 2027

Latest news





Inside the strategy driving Hanley Motorsports’ multi-class IMSA arrival



Feature



IMSA



Feature



IMSA IMSA 9 min



Inside the strategy driving Hanley Motorsports’ multi-class IMSA arrival





How to watch NASCAR season finale at Homestead: Schedule, start time, entry list, TV



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



11 min



How to watch NASCAR season finale at Homestead: Schedule, start time, entry list, TV





Legacy Motor Club adds even more investors, including Indy 500 winner Danny Sullivan



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



24 min



Legacy Motor Club adds even more investors, including Indy 500 winner Danny Sullivan





Aston Martin knew before Mexico GP it would not finish, Honda brings new countermeasures



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Sao Paulo GP



33 min



Aston Martin knew before Mexico GP it would not finish, Honda brings new countermeasures

Feature

Discover prime content





A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?



Formula 1



By Ronald Vording



A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?





Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Filip Cleeren



Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment





Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s





How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



How Ryo Hirakawa performed on his surprise F1 debut in Mexico

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe