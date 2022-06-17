Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Canadian GP: Verstappen holds off Leclerc in second practice Next / Leclerc hit with 10-place F1 grid penalty for Canadian GP
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Ferrari confirms Leclerc's Baku F1 engine is "beyond repair"

Ferrari has revealed the Formula 1 power unit that blew up and eliminated leader Charles Leclerc in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is “beyond repair”, setting him up for potential grid penalties.

Matt Kew
By:
Ferrari confirms Leclerc's Baku F1 engine is "beyond repair"

Leclerc, who had scored his sixth pole position of the season, dashed for a pitstop under a virtual safety car - induced by his teammate Carlos Sainz retiring with a hydraulics issue - to carry a 13-second lead.

But his chances of victory when up in smoke when his engine blew to hand the win to defending champion Max Verstappen, as Ferrari lost a potential win for the third race in a row.

The power unit used in Baku comprised a refurbished internal combustion engine, which was passed fit for use despite having been part of the configuration that failed while Leclerc led in Spain.

That retirement, which wiped out the turbo and MGU-H, left Leclerc to run in Azerbaijan with a blend of old and new components at a track with the greatest throttle demands on the calendar.

Ferrari has intimated that these carried-over parts could have caused the failure in Baku.

The Monegasque, who has not won since Australia, will now run a fully new powertrain set-up for this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix after the Baku system was found to be “beyond repair”.

A Ferrari statement read: “[An] investigation confirmed Charles' Baku PU is beyond repair.

“One possible cause of the failure is that it occurred as a consequence of the PU problem in Spain.

“We are now working on countermeasures to strengthen the package and the situation is under control.”

The write-off of the Baku powertrain leaves Leclerc on the verge of at least a 10-place grid penalty as he bid to close a 34-point gap to championship leader Verstappen.

Ferrari, 80 points adrift of Red Bull, ushered in a revised powertrain specification for the Miami GP in a bid to improve reliability.

That second power unit, plus the new turbocharger for Baku, has put Leclerc up to the maximum-permitted three turbos for the season.

Charles Leclerc will soon be facing grid penalties after moving to his third power unit of 2022

Charles Leclerc will soon be facing grid penalties after moving to his third power unit of 2022

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Speaking in Montreal, Leclerc said: “Obviously we are not in the best situation possible.”

Asked to confirm the situation regarding taking a grid-place hit for Canada, he continued: “Then for the power unit change, I think there are still ongoing discussions.

“For now, no decision is taken. But yes, it’s not the best position to be in.”

Despite the long back straight potentially favouring the top-speed credentials of Red Bull, courtesy of its strong rebadged Honda engine and low-drag set-up used in Baku, Leclerc reckoned Montreal could be a good venue to take the hit because of the passing opportunities.

He said: “It’s up to us to choose the best track where you want to get a penalty, if you get a penalty.

“This is one of the tracks where it is quite easy to overtake, but there are also tracks in the next three or four races where it’s quite easy to overtake too.

“So, we’ll discuss and try to take the best decision from there.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Canadian GP: Verstappen holds off Leclerc in second practice
Previous article

Canadian GP: Verstappen holds off Leclerc in second practice
Next article

Leclerc hit with 10-place F1 grid penalty for Canadian GP

Leclerc hit with 10-place F1 grid penalty for Canadian GP
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Canadian GP: Verstappen fastest in first F1 free practice Canadian GP
Formula 1

Canadian GP: Verstappen fastest in first F1 free practice

Hamilton has "a lot more headaches" due to F1 bouncing Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton has "a lot more headaches" due to F1 bouncing

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Azerbaijan GP Prime
Formula 1

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc to start Canadian GP from back of the grid Canadian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc to start Canadian GP from back of the grid

Leclerc: Ferrari doesn't deserve to have F1 porpoising efforts wasted Canadian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari doesn't deserve to have F1 porpoising efforts wasted

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Azerbaijan GP Prime
Formula 1

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari’s F1 reliability dramas just a "bump on the road" - Sainz Canadian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari’s F1 reliability dramas just a "bump on the road" - Sainz

Ferrari: New F1 rear wing cuts speed deficit to Red Bull
Formula 1

Ferrari: New F1 rear wing cuts speed deficit to Red Bull

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage Prime
Formula 1

Why the lack of "needle" between Red Bull and Ferrari is a mirage

Latest news

Hamilton: “Awesome” Canada F1 qualifying felt like my debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: “Awesome” Canada F1 qualifying felt like my debut

Canadian GP: Verstappen takes F1 pole as Alonso stars
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Canadian GP: Verstappen takes F1 pole as Alonso stars

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes Canadian GP pole

Alonso went “all in” for F1 front row lap in Canada qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso went “all in” for F1 front row lap in Canada qualifying

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost Prime

How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost

Former Mercedes powertrains boss Andy Cowell used to say “it all starts with the bonfire”. PAT SYMONDS explains how clever ignition technology delivered a massive advantage

Formula 1
15 h
The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada Prime

The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada

Max Verstappen headed both Canadian Grand Prix practice sessions, as Charles Leclerc faces a 10-place grid penalty after his Baku blowout. Although those signs point to Red Bull dominating the Formula 1 proceedings in Montreal, Ferrari can bring itself into play if it can deliver on the promise of its long runs.

Formula 1
19 h
Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at Prime

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at

With the considerable levels of bouncing experienced at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, drivers have called for changes to ease the stress on their backs. But equally, the Formula 1 teams with cars less susceptible to it are unlikely to accept any differences in the rules, feeling it punishes those who got the 2022 regs right. Both sides to the argument have merit - and the FIA must find a middle ground

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2022
Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Prime

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

OPINION: After clinching pole in Baku, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended the first third of Formula 1 2022 with six poles to one each for his Red Bull rivals. But this doesn’t reflect important traits differentiating the season’s leading cars – here’s why.

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2022
Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Prime

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Charles Leclerc's second engine problem in three races meant Max Verstappen had a free run to claim his fifth win of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whether Leclerc would have been able to repel the Red Bull driver's charge on much older tyres is a question we'll never know the answer to. However, there are some clues from the in-race data that we can infer from

Formula 1
Jun 14, 2022
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 has never had a repeat winner at Baku, and that trend continued this year as Max Verstappen avenged his 2021 tyre blowout to lead a Red Bull 1-2. Here's Motorsport.com's take on the weekend's best performers

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset Prime

How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset

Ferrari wasn't expected to be capable of challenging Red Bull on the streets of Baku, but Charles Leclerc took pole for the second year in a row and had assumed the lead when his engine expired. That left Max Verstappen and Red Bull doubly grateful as not only were its blushes spared, but it came away with a 1-2 and extended advantages in both championship standings

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked Prime

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked

The stiff, relatively crude suspension of the latest F1 cars is combining with the porpoising problem to create a dangerous scenario for drivers’ health, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.