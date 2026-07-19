Ferrari criticises "mega harsh" Lewis Hamilton penalty in F1 Belgian GP

Both Lewis Hamilton and his Ferrari team boss, Frederic Vasseur, profoundly disagree with the five-second penalty he received for a collision with George Russell’s Mercedes on the opening lap of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix.

"I think it's mega harsh," said Vasseur after the race. "If you have a look on the corner, Russell had enough space on the left-hand side, it's not that he was close to the wall.

"I think it's more a racing incident for me and this cost us a lot."

The contact eliminated Hamilton’s former team-mate from the race, but was fundamentally caused by the Mercedes power unit apparently suffering an electrical deployment issue through the first sector, causing Russell to lose position to both Ferraris on the run up the hill towards Les Combes.

Russell then tried to brake ultra-late on the outside line into the corner and looked as if he had reclaimed a place from Hamilton at least, only for the Ferrari’s front-left wheel to clout his sidepod and tip the Mercedes into a spin. At the time, Hamilton explained on the radio that he had "no front end" because he was in the turbulent wake of the car in front, Max Verstappen’s Red Bull.

"It was ultimately a difficult weekend," Hamilton said afterwards.

"I take all the responsibility for my incident yesterday [when he crashed in FP3], which then had a knock-on effect of the setup not being right, and then out of place in qualifying. Because I think with the setup right, I would have been probably, I think I could have been fifth or third or second.

"And then, that meant starting further back, and then I was in a position where George obviously looked like he lost power, and then he just swooped around on the outside, and we just sort of had a coming together.

"I got damaged, and then in the race, I did the best I could with the damage that I had, and then also the penalty.

"I think it was a racing incident, so I don't think there should be a penalty for that."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Hamilton served the penalty at his first only pitstop of the race, during a virtual safety car deployment on lap 20, but he was signalled to go while a mechanic was still attempting to make a front wing adjustment. That consigned Hamilton to fourth place on the road at the chequered flag, with the Briton facing another investigation for an unsafe release.

In fact, 10 seconds is that standard penalty for "causing a collision", but the stewards decided that mitigating circumstances warranted a lesser penalty.

"Approaching Turn 5 on the opening lap, Car 63 [Russell] attempted an overtake around the outside of Car 44 [Hamilton] and had established sufficient overlap to be entitled to racing room. Car 44 remained on the inside," said the stewards’ verdict.

"During the corner, Car 44 experienced understeer and, despite attempting to avoid Car 63 by applying corrective steering, made contact with the right-hand side of Car 63 with its left-front wheel. The stewards determined that Car 63 remained with the available racing room and the the collision was caused by Car 44 being unable to maintain sufficient separation.

"The stewards recognised several mitigating circumstances. Car 44 acknowledged the presence of Car 63, attempted to leave appropriate racing room, and made a genuine attempt to avoid contact. The collision resulted from a loss of front-end grip rather than from an aggressive or deliberate manoeuvre. In addition, the incident occurred on the opening lap, where reduced grip and compressed racing conditions are recognised.

For these reasons, while Car 44 was wholly at fault for the collision, the stewards consider that a five-second time penalty, rather than the standard 10-second time penalty, is the appropriate penalty in accordance with the FIA Penalty Guidelines."