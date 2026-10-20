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Ferrari development driver reveals confirmed F1 test plans

Sacha Fenestraz has revealed that Ferrari has promised him a Formula 1 test in 2027 after he joined the Italian team from Mercedes

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 20, 2026, 10:10 PM

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Sacha Fenestraz

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images

After joining Ferrari as a simulator and development driver this summer, Sacha Fenestraz has said that the Italian team has promised him a Formula 1 test in 2027. This comes after the driver moved from Mercedes' Brackley headquarters to Ferrari's in Maranello.

Speaking to Grande Premio during the Fuji race weekend for Super Formula, he confirmed his drive next year.

“The truth is, it’s a dream to be able to work there, and it’s a dream to be with such a big name in motorsport," he said. "The work is great; it’s a bit like what I did with Mercedes in Brackley, only now I get to eat some good pasta in Italy and drive a Formula 1 Ferrari in the simulator, and potentially a couple of tests next year as well, so it’s a really great opportunity.

“I’m going to have a test next year, I already know that and they confirmed it. I was supposed to be there next week, but I can’t make it because I have the Super GT race at Autopolis, so oh well, it’ll happen eventually."

The Scuderia team is yet to confirm it, while the Argentine has said the purpose of it is to make him a better simulator driver.

Sacha Fenestraz, VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

"I’m really looking forward to it, but obviously the most important thing for them is for me to get in the car to improve my simulator performance. All the simulator drivers have to get behind the wheel of a TPC car to gain experience in a Formula 1 car, so I’ll just have to wait for that day."

Fenestraz has had a successful racing career so far in Japan, winning the 2019 All-Japan Formula 3 championship and racing in Super Formula and Super GT. He also spent time in Formula E with Nissan. He finished 16th in both the 2022 and 2023 championships.

At Ferrari, Dino Beganovic will become reserve driver in 2027, alongside Antonio Giovinazzi, after leaving the team's Driver Academy.

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