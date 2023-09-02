Ferrari explains why Sainz, Leclerc escaped FIA F1 sanction
Ferrari has explained why drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc escaped a sanction for driving too slow on out-laps in qualifying for Formula 1’s Italian Grand Prix.
It was made clear that only in “exceptional” circumstances as accepted by the stewards would drivers escape being deemed to have committed an offence. The maximum time allowed between the two safety car lines was laid down by the FIA as 1m41s.
However, analysis of the lap times in Q1 showed that both Leclerc and Sainz delivered very slow out-laps prior to their final runs. Leclerc was measured as having completed a lap time that was 1m50.286s, while Sainz’s out-lap was 1m58.458s – so both almost certainly breached the time between the safety car lines at either end of the pits.
The FIA had initially stated that both drivers’ actions would be investigated after qualifying, but shortly after Sainz grabbed pole position, it was announced that no further action would be taken.
Although there has been no formal explanation from the FIA about the reasoning for its decision, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has explained why his duo was given the all-clear.
Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari, in the team principals Press Conference
Photo by: FIA Pool
He said that drivers had been told that the need to keep below the lap time delta would not take precedent over the need for them to make sure they gave way to rivals coming through on flying laps. For both Sainz and Leclerc, it was giving way to faster cars that meant they slowed down and went over the maximum lap time.
Speaking to Sky about what happened, Vasseur said: “It was by regulation. You are allowed to exceed if you slow down to let someone go. And it's what's happened.”
With Ferrari having taken a pole position on pure merit at Monza, Vasseur said there was every reason to be happy with the result. “It's a good achievement in itself because the target of Saturday was the pole position,” he said. “We did it, but we have to keep in mind to stay calm. And the most important part of the weekend will be on Sunday.”
Leclerc: Slipstream would have given Ferrari F1 Italian GP front row lockout
Verstappen: Red Bull wing set-up should be better for Monza F1 race
Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how 'racing should be all the time'
Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how 'racing should be all the time' Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how 'racing should be all the time'
Sainz explains F1 rear tyre woes in Italian GP after losing to Red Bull duo
Sainz explains F1 rear tyre woes in Italian GP after losing to Red Bull duo Sainz explains F1 rear tyre woes in Italian GP after losing to Red Bull duo
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in Monza F1 race
Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in Monza F1 race Sainz: "Nothing is impossible" for Ferrari to beat Verstappen in Monza F1 race
Sainz reveals his McLaren years inspiration behind F1 Italian GP pole
Sainz reveals his McLaren years inspiration behind F1 Italian GP pole Sainz reveals his McLaren years inspiration behind F1 Italian GP pole
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Latest news
IndyCar Portland: Alex Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion
IndyCar Portland: Alex Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion IndyCar Portland: Alex Palou wins to be crowned 2023 champion
Predicting how the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs will unfold
Predicting how the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs will unfold Predicting how the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs will unfold
IndyCar Portland: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more
IndyCar Portland: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Portland: Start times, how to watch, entry list & more
Indy NXT Portland: Foster wins, title contenders crash at Turn 1
Indy NXT Portland: Foster wins, title contenders crash at Turn 1 Indy NXT Portland: Foster wins, title contenders crash at Turn 1
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.