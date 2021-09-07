Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Thought leadership series
Topic

Thought leadership series

Main
Previous / Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache
Formula 1 Special feature

Ferrari boss Binotto says switch to sustainable fuels “is a big deal”

By:

Formula One will have new power units from 2025 that will run on 100% sustainable fuels.

So how big a change is that going to be? As great as the shift from V8s to hybrids? And while many governments around the world seem to speak today only of electric cars as the future, how powerful a message will Formula One be sending that the future of cars and mobility doesn't have to be all-electric?

To help us answer this, we spoke to Scuderia Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto and his F1 fuel partner István Kapitány, Shell’s Global Executive Vice president for mobility.

The great shift in fuels is moving rapidly. Many countries have introduced a new greener type of fuel, E10, which contains 10% bioethanol, distilled from plant material. Next year F1 will adopt this fuel and then will take the lead with a move to 100% sustainable fuels. If F1 has its way the technology developed in F1 will soon find its way onto the forecourts and into the billions of cars already on the road around the world.

“It is certainly a big deal. It's essential for the roadmap of Formula One becoming sustainable,” says Binotto. “F1 has always been a platform of innovation, not only for performance, reliability, and technology, but it can be innovation for sustainability. Full-electric is not the only solution. We believe that there are other solutions like hybridization with fully sustainable fuels.

 

Photo by: Erik Junius

“In terms of the engine design, it will be quite a significant change in terms of know-how, I think there will be a lot to learn on fuels of a new generation, fuels that are not known well today in the environment of motorsports. We are introducing E10 fuel, 10% ethanol in 2022. But what we will obtain in the next five years is certainly a lot different from the first step of 10% ethanol. It's fun, because you've got the challenge, and it's a learning curve, but it’s innovation. The challenge is to get the most performance out of a fully sustainable product. The difficulty will be to try to be the best because it's a competitive environment and  competition is all about relative advantages.”

There were mixed reactions from F1 fans when hybrids were introduced in 2014, the main complaint being around the less impactful sound the engines made. That narrative masked the impressive innovation story that F1 engines had become over 50% thermally efficient, the highest of any engines in the world. So what change will fans notice in 2025?

“I think it will not be visible from outside,” says Binotto.  “When moving from the V8 to the hybrid V6, the sound changed at the time. But if you look at the shape of the cars I don't think that for the fans it made a lot of change. And if you consider the power unit we've got today, hybrid, very high thermal efficiency, I don't think that the fans are fully aware of it, and I think it will be again down to us to explain and to emphasize the achievements on the sustainable fuels. So in terms of change, I think that for the technicians, the teams, for the power unit manufacturers, it will be a big change and a big challenge. But I don't think that it will be so visible to the fans.”

“Incredible advances in battery technologies were achieved in recent years,” says Kapitány. But liquid fuels have a greater energy density, giving us tremendous opportunity to produce high performance. That's one of the reasons why it is important for us that we work together with Ferrari.

“To get to a sustainable fuel, there are different kinds of ways. And Formula One is the right testbed for these kinds of activities. We are already producing second-generation ethanol in commercial quantity. It's not produced from the edible part of the sugarcane but from the agricultural leftover. We also have a patented solution called IH2 Technology, which is producing drops in quality fuels from agricultural or household waste. And we are no stranger to e-fuels, synthetic fuels, synthetic components, and also the power of liquids.

“Sustainable fuels represent another alternative to EVs. EV's are very good, and they're coming and they will be part of the portfolio. But we also need to be making sure that we are offering different solutions, a mosaic of solutions for our customers and that's the reason why we are so keen to work in this world.”

So what are the next steps? “Next steps in terms of roadmaps,” says Binotto, “Are working very closely with the FIA, F1, the other teams and suppliers, together with Shell in our case to make sure that we are designing the right specifications and regulations for a fully sustainable fuel for 2025. We are working very hard on that point because we understand the urgency of it, and we understand how important it is for the future of motorsport as well.”

shares
comments
Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache

Previous article

Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache
Load comments

Trending

1
World Superbike

Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty

2
Supercars

Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing

12 h
3
NASCAR Cup

Ford welcomes back Robby Gordon

4
Formula 1

F1 reveals Monza schedule including 18-lap sprint race

Latest news
Ferrari boss Binotto says switch to sustainable fuels “is a big deal”
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari boss Binotto says switch to sustainable fuels “is a big deal”

7m
Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache
Formula 1

Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache

4 h
How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime
Formula 1

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

5 h
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

5 h
Russell braced for steep learning curve at Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula 1

Russell braced for steep learning curve at Mercedes

5 h
Latest videos
Bottas to Alfa, Russell to Mercedes - What does this mean for Formula 1? 14:34
Formula 1
1 h

Bottas to Alfa, Russell to Mercedes - What does this mean for Formula 1?

Formula 1: George Russell to drive for Mercedes in 2022 01:19
Formula 1
4 h

Formula 1: George Russell to drive for Mercedes in 2022

Formula 1: AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for 2022 00:46
Formula 1
6 h

Formula 1: AlphaTauri retains Gasly and Tsunoda for 2022

Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022 00:46
Formula 1
23 h

Brawn hopes F1 can use DRS on Zandvoort banking in 2022

Formula 1: Perez on incidents with Mazepin and Norris 00:55
Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Formula 1: Perez on incidents with Mazepin and Norris

James Allen More from
James Allen
Susie Wolff: "One Wolff in Formula One is enough!"
Video Inside
General

Susie Wolff: "One Wolff in Formula One is enough!"

Graham Stoker: The quiet revolutionary running for FIA president
Video Inside
Formula 1

Graham Stoker: The quiet revolutionary running for FIA president

The key aspect of motorsport that could end up killing it Prime
General

The key aspect of motorsport that could end up killing it

Trending Today

Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Yamaha boss hits out at Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu penalty

Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Shock split for Heimgartner and Kelly Grove Racing

Ford welcomes back Robby Gordon
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Ford welcomes back Robby Gordon

F1 reveals Monza schedule including 18-lap sprint race
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 reveals Monza schedule including 18-lap sprint race

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
5 h
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a teammate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come.

Formula 1
5 h
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Prime

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Dutch Grand Prix driver ratings

After 36 years away, Formula 1's return to Zandvooort brought plenty of challenges as red flags interrupted practice and qualifying, while minimal run-off punished mistakes. Its fast sweeps, combined with the passionate Dutch fans, have made the circuit an instant hit but some took to its quirks better than others

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home Prime

The Mercedes tactics that Verstappen had to overcome to win at home

A rapid start from poleman Max Verstappen in the fastest car of the Dutch GP weekend forced Mercedes into trying something different. The result was a tactical grudge match that bubbled without ever boiling over, with Verstappen's supreme pace enough to withstand Lewis Hamilton and retake the points lead

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021
Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season Prime

Why Williams now holds the power in Formula 1 silly season

Amid mounting speculation linking Nyck de Vries and Alex Albon to seats at Williams next year, the team is now in a position of strength in the driver market that it has not occupied for many years. Whichever way the team decides to go will have significant ramifications for teams and drivers elsewhere

Formula 1
Sep 5, 2021
How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams Prime

How F1's upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams

Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset

Formula 1
Sep 4, 2021
Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win Prime

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021

Latest news

Ferrari boss Binotto says switch to sustainable fuels “is a big deal”
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari boss Binotto says switch to sustainable fuels “is a big deal”

Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkey's red zone issue is F1's biggest calendar headache

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.