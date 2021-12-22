Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Mick Schumacher to share Ferrari F1 reserve role with Giovinazzi in 2022
Formula 1 News

Ferrari planning mid-February launch for 2022 Formula 1 car

By:

Ferrari is planning to unveil its new Formula 1 car for the 2022 season in the middle of February, shortly before the start of pre-season testing in Barcelona.

Ferrari planning mid-February launch for 2022 Formula 1 car

F1 will undergo a technical overhaul for next year following a significant change in the regulations that has focused on the aerodynamic performance of cars, with the aim of making them easier to race and overtake with.

Ferrari will enter next year looking to build on its improved performance through 2021 that saw it recover from its worst season in 40 years to finish third in the standings, scoring five podiums and two pole positions.

Speaking in Ferrari’s annual end-of-year Christmas media event, team principal Mattia Binotto offered the first details about next year’s car, confirming plans for a mid-February launch.

“The car will be presented middle of February,” Binotto said. “We have not decided yet the date. From the 16th to the 18th of February, that will be the date, but it’s something that will be finalised in the next weeks.”

2022 Formula 1 concept car

2022 Formula 1 concept car

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Binotto added that Ferrari was yet to decide on a name for the new car but was encouraged that everything was going “according to plan” in its design and development.

“We know that we have no references to the others and the competitors,” Binotto said. “That’s the most difficult one, we have no guide on what is going on with the others. But it’s important for me to know that we are reaching our objectives and it’s progressing to plan.

“We know that the change in the regulations is a big opportunity, and for us as well, [it’s] an opportunity.

“We’ve got a budget cap since 2021 which will be even more restrictive next year, again a big challenge. But on all of that, I have to say the team is well organised and, for me, working strong.”

One change already confirmed for Ferrari next year is the end of its title sponsorship agreement with Mission Winnow, a campaign belonging to long-serving partner Philip Morris International (PMI).

Ferrari was listed on the most recent entry list for the 2022 season as only “Scuderia Ferrari”, having raced as “Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow” at points through this year as well as running the green Mission Winnow branding on its car.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 mule car aimed at 2022 developments

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 mule car aimed at 2022 developments

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Binotto had previously said it was unlikely Mission Winnow would continue as Ferrari’s title sponsor, and said during the call this week that talks were ongoing about what the PMI partnership would look like going forward.

“I think there are many opportunities on which we may collaborate with them, keeping them as partners,” Binotto said. “We have options on the table at the moment, and we are still talking with them. They will hopefully remain still as a strong partner.

“But it will take some more days and some more weeks. At the moment, there is not very much I can announce.”

