Previous / Hamilton: COTA bumps felt 'horrible' in Mercedes F1 car Next / The breakthrough Ferrari must find in the "meaningless" Pirelli tyre test
Formula 1 / United States GP News

F1 results: Ferraris fastest in United States GP practice on Friday

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fastest during United States Grand Prix practice at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas on Friday, the 19th round of the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship.

Charles Bradley
By:


His teammate Carlos Sainz was fastest in FP1 and Leclerc topped FP2, having missed the first session in favour of mandated rookie runner Robert Shwartzman.

Read Also:

United States Grand Prix FP1 results: Sainz fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 19 1'36.857 204.908
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 15 1'37.081 0.224 0.224 204.435
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 20 1'37.332 0.475 0.251 203.908
4 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 23 1'37.460 0.603 0.128 203.640
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 19 1'37.515 0.658 0.055 203.525
6 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 25 1'37.713 0.856 0.198 203.113
7 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 23 1'37.802 0.945 0.089 202.928
8 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 24 1'37.810 0.953 0.008 202.911
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 23 1'37.856 0.999 0.046 202.816
10 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 25 1'38.041 1.184 0.185 202.433
11 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 24 1'38.102 1.245 0.061 202.307
12 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 21 1'38.276 1.419 0.174 201.949
13 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 21 1'38.422 1.565 0.146 201.650
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 23 1'38.898 2.041 0.476 200.679
15 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 20 1'38.922 2.065 0.024 200.630
16 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
Ferrari 21 1'38.951 2.094 0.029 200.572
17 Spain Alex Palou
McLaren 21 1'39.911 3.054 0.960 198.644
18 France Theo Pourchaire
Alfa Romeo 19 1'40.175 3.318 0.264 198.121
19 United States Logan Sargeant
Williams 23 1'40.325 3.468 0.150 197.825
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Haas 4 1'43.063 6.206 2.738 192.569
What happened in United States GP Free Practice 1?

Sergio Perez set the early bar for Red Bull at 1m40.549s on soft tyres just before Haas F1 Team FP1 returnee Antonio Giovinazzi spun into the barriers in the Esses. He overheated the clutch as he struggled to rejoin and was ruled out for the rest of the session, as the car required a new gearbox.

Following a brief red flag, Red Bull's Max Verstappen improved the P1 time to 1m38.272s and then 1m37.462s. In the final 20 minutes, Lance Stroll went fastest for Aston Martin, 0.002s faster, before Sainz set 1m36.857s, which proved to be the quickest time of the session.

Verstappen pushed again and got within 0.224s to retake second, ahead of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Stroll and Perez.

As well as Giovinazzi, who ended up last, the other ‘real’ rookies in this session were Shwartzman (Ferrari) in 16th, ahead of Alex Palou (McLaren, who didn’t run soft tyres), Theo Pourchaire (Alfa Romeo, time also set on mediums) and Logan Sargeant (Williams).

United States Grand Prix FP2 results: Leclerc fastest from Bottas

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 37 1'36.810 205.007
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo 37 1'37.525 0.715 0.715 203.504
3 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 40 1'37.627 0.817 0.102 203.292
4 Spain Carlos Sainz
Ferrari 26 1'38.232 1.422 0.605 202.040
5 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 26 1'39.507 2.697 1.275 199.451
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 26 1'39.547 2.737 0.040 199.371
7 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 26 1'39.575 2.765 0.028 199.315
8 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 26 1'39.698 2.888 0.123 199.069
9 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 26 1'39.840 3.030 0.142 198.786
10 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 26 1'39.852 3.042 0.012 198.762
11 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas 24 1'40.084 3.274 0.232 198.301
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 26 1'40.178 3.368 0.094 198.115
13 United Kingdom George Russell
Mercedes 26 1'40.562 3.752 0.384 197.358
14 China Zhou Guanyu
Alfa Romeo 26 1'40.664 3.854 0.102 197.158
15 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 26 1'40.806 3.996 0.142 196.881
16 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 26 1'41.310 4.500 0.504 195.901
17 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 26 1'41.334 4.524 0.024 195.855
18 Thailand Alex Albon
Williams 26 1'41.853 5.043 0.519 194.857
19 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 26 1'41.857 5.047 0.004 194.849
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 26 1'42.317 5.507 0.460 193.973
What happened in United States GP Free Practice 2?

Leclerc topped second practice, where the majority of laptimes were essentially meaningless due to the session being dedicated to 2023 Pirelli tyre testing.

Leclerc was one of three drivers to run two of the 2022 Pirelli compounds – along with Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo – because they sat out FP1.

As the rest of the field completed set run plans dictated by Pirelli on two of its prototype compounds for next year – given to the teams in a ‘blind’ allocation, with the drivers required to run both types but unaware which was which during their testing running – that trio duly set the session’s fastest times.

After running on the softs early on, and following a quick trip to the pits to switch to the mediums, Leclerc set the quickest time of FP2 just before the 15-minute mark – a 1m36.810s. Bottas pipped Ricciardo and take second behind Leclerc – 0.715s slower than the Ferrari.

Sainz headed the drivers that only ran the new prototype compounds on 1m38.232s.

Read Also:
