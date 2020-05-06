Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
177 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
204 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari F1 test made Kvyat want to “come back at any cost”

shares
comments
Ferrari F1 test made Kvyat want to “come back at any cost”
By:
May 6, 2020, 2:53 PM

Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat has revealed that his 2018 Ferrari test at Fiorano played a crucial part in his F1 comeback at AlphaTauri.

Kvyat was dropped by Toro Rosso at the end of the 2017 season and was snapped up by Ferrari to be one of its development drivers in 2018.

After a year on the sidelines, Kvyat was given another F1 chance by Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko. In 2019 the Russian partnered Alexander Albon and then Pierre Gasly at Red Bull’s second team Toro Rosso, which has since been renamed AlphaTauri.

As part of his 2018 Ferrari simulator role, Kvyat was handed a Pirelli wet tyre test in April at Ferrari's Fiorano test track. That test with the Ferrari SF71H made a big impression on Kvyat and strengthened his resolve to chase a Formula 1 comeback.

“That was very emotional for me, because it is a Ferrari, in Fiorano,” Kvyat said on the F1 podcast Beyond the Grid. “It was really cool. I hadn't driven anything for six months or something, and I was enjoying it so much.

“That day I understood that I wanted to come back at any cost to Formula 1, because this is what I want to do, this is what I am best at. Also, that test was very strong, very consistent and good lap times. Everyone was quite happy.”

Read Also:

Despite four seasons of F1 experience at Toro Rosso and Red Bull, Kvyat admitted he felt nervous before his Ferrari test.

"I remember I was very nervous at breakfast,” he revealed.

"I thought: ‘Okay, just try not to spin on the outlap’, because I hadn’t driven a car for a while and I was a bit worried. But luckily I went on track and I just started to brake later and later and that was good."

Daniil Kvyat, Ferrari SF71H

Daniil Kvyat, Ferrari SF71H

Photo by: Pirelli

Reflecting on his split from Toro Rosso and his subsequent time away from the cockpit, Kvyat believes his Ferrari development role was “very important” after a rough time in the sport.

Kvyat was demoted from Red Bull to Toro Rosso just four races into the 2016 season. He was then dropped entirely in the latter half of 2017.

"I felt like I needed the break after not so easy times,” he added. "It was very nice in a way to spend some time at home, to just do training to clear your head and sometimes do nothing.

“I still had a job that I enjoyed in a way as a development driver for Ferrari and I like Italian teams very much. Ferrari has a huge history.

"It wasn’t the job that I wanted, but I felt that I was giving the result to the team and I was helping to develop the car. They felt that I was doing my best for them and it felt very satisfying to do that job in a way."

Related video

Next article
What F1's 2020 front wing designs tell us about each team

Previous article

What F1's 2020 front wing designs tell us about each team
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Daniil Kvyat Shop Now
Author Filip Cleeren

Race hub

Austrian GP

Austrian GP

2 Jul - 5 Jul
FP1 Starts in
57 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 3 Jul
Fri 3 Jul
17:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 3 Jul
Fri 3 Jul
21:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 4 Jul
Sat 4 Jul
18:00
12:00
QU
Sat 4 Jul
Sat 4 Jul
21:00
15:00
Race
Sun 5 Jul
Sun 5 Jul
21:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Work begins on $16 million Sydney lights

2
Supercars

Norris wants real Supercars drive

3h
3
Formula 1

Lost F1 tracks: The madness of Montjuic Park

4
Formula 1

Hamilton ends 20-year relationship with Arai

5
Formula 1

2021 F1 cars will look "slightly different" despite carryover

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – F1 steering wheels 04:22
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1 steering wheels

Max Verstappen takes Alex Albon on a Dutch Road Trip to Zandvoort 05:01
Formula 1

Max Verstappen takes Alex Albon on a Dutch Road Trip to Zandvoort

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s closest finishes 04:04
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s closest finishes

F1® 2020 First Look - Circuit Zandvoort 01:50
Formula 1

F1® 2020 First Look - Circuit Zandvoort

Are Silverstone And Monaco Overrated F1 Tracks? | Is It Just Me? With Jess & Luke 47:02
Formula 1

Are Silverstone And Monaco Overrated F1 Tracks? | Is It Just Me? With Jess & Luke

Latest news

Ferrari F1 test made Kvyat want to “come back at any cost”
F1

Ferrari F1 test made Kvyat want to “come back at any cost”

What F1's 2020 front wing designs tell us about each team
F1

What F1's 2020 front wing designs tell us about each team

Why customer cars remain an unsolvable problem for F1
F1

Why customer cars remain an unsolvable problem for F1

My job in F1: The Safety Car driver
F1

My job in F1: The Safety Car driver

Alonso claims 2021 plans are "more or less" set
F1

Alonso claims 2021 plans are "more or less" set

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.