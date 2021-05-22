Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors"
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Ferrari finds "no serious damage" to Leclerc's gearbox

By:

Ferrari has found that Charles Leclerc’s gearbox sustained “no serious damage” in his Monaco Formula 1 qualifying crash, but will make a final decision on changing it on Sunday morning.

Ferrari finds "no serious damage" to Leclerc's gearbox

Leclerc scored Ferrari's first pole position for 18 months after topping qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday.

But the session ended under a red flag after Leclerc crashed at the exit of Swimming Pool, preventing any other cars from improving their laptimes and inadvertently giving him pole.

Leclerc admitted after the session that he was concerned the crash had caused damage to the gearbox on his Ferrari SF21 car that could result in a grid penalty if a change was required.

Ferrari issued a statement on Saturday evening saying it had completed its initial checks on Leclerc's gearbox, and while no major damage was found, it would only decide whether or not to change it on Sunday morning.

"An initial inspection of the gearbox in Charles Leclerc's car has not revealed any serious damage," a short statement from Ferrari reads.

"Further checks will be carried out tomorrow, to decide if the same gearbox can be used in the race."

Read Also:

The news will come as some welcome relief for Ferrari, but team principal Mattia Binotto said after qualifying that it would not take any risks on reliability.

"No, we will not gamble," Binotto said.

"I think for us what's important after such a qualy is to try to maximise the number of points for the championship, and obviously to maximise we need to finish the race.

"So reliability is key, reliability remains the priority. If we have any doubts, we will certainly change and fix it."

Should Leclerc be forced into a gearbox change, he would drop to sixth place on the grid, promoting Red Bull's Max Verstappen onto pole.

Any demotion would also hand places to Valtteri Bottas, Carlos Sainz Jr, Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly, would qualified on the front three rows.

Leclerc was left sweating for news on the condition of his gearbox after the crash, admitting that he felt "quite shit" in the aftermath of the incident for fear pole could be thrown away.

"I'm just waiting for the gearbox and that's it," he said. "For now, I can't enjoy that qualy as I would like to."

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors"

Previous article

Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Monaco F1

3h
2
World Superbike

Davies: Ducati not putting enough effort into WSBK programme

1h
3
IndyCar

Dreyer & Reinbold still aiming for full-time IndyCar return

4
FIA F2

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2

11min
5
Formula 1

Ferrari exploited flexible rear wings ahead of FIA clampdown

Latest news
Ferrari finds "no serious damage" to Leclerc's gearbox
Formula 1

Ferrari finds "no serious damage" to Leclerc's gearbox

40m
Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors"
Formula 1

Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors"

49m
Mercedes 'didn’t provide Hamilton the right car' for qualifying
Formula 1

Mercedes 'didn’t provide Hamilton the right car' for qualifying

1h
Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole

1h
Ricciardo refuses to believe he's one second slower than Norris
Formula 1

Ricciardo refuses to believe he's one second slower than Norris

1h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Leclerc grabs pole, then crashes in Monaco 04:31
Formula 1
2h

Formula 1: Leclerc grabs pole, then crashes in Monaco

Starting Grid for the Monaco Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
3h

Starting Grid for the Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1: Vestappen tops FP3 in Monaco 00:41
Formula 1
5h

Formula 1: Vestappen tops FP3 in Monaco

Formula 1 Stewards: Who Are They & What Do They Do? 06:10
Formula 1
21h

Formula 1 Stewards: Who Are They & What Do They Do?

Formula 1: Alfa Romeo blasts FIA’s flexi-wing clampdown 00:29
Formula 1
May 21, 2021

Formula 1: Alfa Romeo blasts FIA’s flexi-wing clampdown

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes 'didn’t provide Hamilton the right car' for qualifying Monaco GP
Formula 1

Mercedes 'didn’t provide Hamilton the right car' for qualifying

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Leclerc feeling "quite shit" as he waits on gearbox inspection Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc feeling "quite shit" as he waits on gearbox inspection

Leclerc fears gearbox damage after 'big surprise' pole in Monaco Monaco GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc fears gearbox damage after 'big surprise' pole in Monaco

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime
WEC

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Sainz "not happy at all" to lose Monaco F1 pole opportunity Monaco GP
Formula 1

Sainz "not happy at all" to lose Monaco F1 pole opportunity

Leclerc: Ferrari’s Monaco F1 practice form too good to believe Monaco GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari’s Monaco F1 practice form too good to believe

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
6h
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Prime

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix Prime

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's in the Monaco mix

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit Prime

Why McLaren's special Monaco livery is such a hit

McLaren's decision to run a one-off Gulf livery for the Monaco Grand Prix brought much in the way of praise, along with suggestions that Formula 1 could take a leaf from NASCAR's book and run throwback liveries at future Monte Carlo visits. But perhaps it's that one-off nature that has made McLaren's new paintjob so popular...

Formula 1
May 20, 2021
Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap Prime

Why F1 must get rid of the point for fastest lap

It’s been a flawed concept since its reintroduction to Formula 1 in 2019. But with every passing week, the evidence mounts to underline that awarding a point for the fastest lap is a bad idea and should be dropped

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Prime

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Red Bull has failed to capitalise on having the best car in the opening rounds. BEN EDWARDS thinks change is around the corner.

Formula 1
May 18, 2021
The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Prime

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Pierre Gasly has driven superbly since demotion from Red Bull in 2019, but the team formerly known as Toro Rosso has come on strong too – building a car that can often challenge Ferrari and McLaren. Here Gasly reveals to ALEX KALINAUCKAS how AlphaTauri has given him the tools needed to rebuild his reputation

Formula 1
May 17, 2021

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Monaco F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Leclerc on pole for Monaco F1

Davies: Ducati not putting enough effort into WSBK programme
World Superbike World Superbike

Davies: Ducati not putting enough effort into WSBK programme

Dreyer & Reinbold still aiming for full-time IndyCar return
IndyCar IndyCar

Dreyer & Reinbold still aiming for full-time IndyCar return

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2
FIA F2 FIA F2

Record breaking Pourchaire to maintain focus on Formula 2

Ferrari exploited flexible rear wings ahead of FIA clampdown
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari exploited flexible rear wings ahead of FIA clampdown

Latest news

Ferrari finds "no serious damage" to Leclerc's gearbox
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari finds "no serious damage" to Leclerc's gearbox

Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton to be critical of Mercedes "behind closed doors"

Mercedes 'didn’t provide Hamilton the right car' for qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes 'didn’t provide Hamilton the right car' for qualifying

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari "will not gamble" on Leclerc’s gearbox despite pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.