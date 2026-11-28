Formula 1 Qatar GP

Ferrari floored by poor Qatar GP pace: "We're closer to Racing Bulls than to Red Bull"

Ferrari is mystified by its lack of pace across Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix weekend as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton are out of touch with the other top teams

Filip Cleeren Stuart Codling

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 9:54 PM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

Ferrari is chasing answers why its pace over the Qatar Grand Prix weekend has been so poor, effectively fighting Racing Bulls in the Formula 1 midfield.

Charles Leclerc qualified seventh, a full second off polesitter George Russell in the dominant Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton splitting the Racing Bulls cars of Arvid Lindblad and Liam Lawson in ninth.

Qatar's twisty, high downforce Lusail track was expected to suit Ferrari much better than that, but from the first lap of practice Ferrari never appeared much of a threat.

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The SF-26 seemed to struggle for performance while dealing with Pirelli's extremely high tyre pressures of 29psi, the highest on the calendar, as the Italian tyre supplier is battling the extreme loads on the tyres combined with Lusail's high kerbs, imposing a maximum stint length of 27 laps.

"It's the worst of the season, clearly in terms of pace," team boss Fred Vasseur told Sky. "We had decent expectations coming to Doha, but from the beginning of the weekend we are struggling with the conditions. Mainly to put the tyres in the right spot, with the very high [minimum tyre pressure] prescription.

"It's not an excuse because we all have the same and we are struggling to fix it. When you don't put the tyres in the right window, you are one second off. We are struggling from the beginning."

Leclerc also identified what appears to be an inherent weakness on smoother track surfaces. "There's one thing that is quite unique and different here is the tarmac characteristics which is extremely smooth and there's a tendency of us struggling more on smooth tarmacs," he diagnosed Ferrari's shortcomings. "This is a lot smoother than anything in the calendar, and it's definitely a standout for us.

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

He added: "We've tried very different things on the car, but there's just something that is not working. So, we need to dig a little bit into that and make sure that for next year we take that into account, these tracks. Because to be champion, we need to be good in those tracks as well and at the moment we are extremely far.

"Normally, when you are even half a second off to where you expect to be, the car clearly feels very wrong. That's the worst part of all that - the car doesn't feel too bad in terms of balance. It's just that if we push more, we just slide from all four wheels, and we don't make the corners. So, there was just not enough grip."

Hamilton: "Power unit is a big obstacle"

Hamilton echoed Leclerc's thoughts on the track smoothness exposing Ferrari, but he also pointed out the lack of power from the engine is playing a role. Counterintuitively, the Doha track is quite power sensitive despite its lack of long straights, because so much time is spent on-throttle.

"It's just power. The speed [Mercedes cars] already arrive at Turn 12 and then they hold that power. It's just grunt. We can't match it," Hamilton said.

"It's a big obstacle. They know where I think they went wrong with this power unit and they are working really, really hard to try and rectify it for next year, but we are a year behind everybody."

With overtaking almost impossible and Pirelli's tyres limiting strategic flexibility, Leclerc isn't overly hopeful of making much progress: "I don't want to sound pessimistic, but looking at qualifying, we are much closer to the Racing Bulls than we are to the Red Bulls. I want to look forward, but it's not going to be an easy day tomorrow."

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