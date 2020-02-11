Formula 1
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950

shares
comments
Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950
By:
Feb 11, 2020, 6:19 PM

Ferrari is the longest serving team in the Formula 1 World Championship. Founded by the legendary Enzo Ferrari, the Scuderia has competed in every season since the championship's inception in 1950. Here are all Ferrari's cars in order...

Slider
List

1950: Ferrari 125

1950: Ferrari 125
1/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Alberto Ascari, Giovanni Bracco, Raymond Sommer, Luigi Villoresi, Peter Whitehead

1950-1951: Ferrari 375

1950-1951: Ferrari 375
2/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Alberto Ascari, Dorino Serafini, Luigi Villoresi, Piero Taruffi, Jose Froilan Gonzalez, Chico Landi

1952-1953: Ferrari 500

1952-1953: Ferrari 500
3/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Alberto Ascari, Giuseppe Farina, Mike Hawthorn, André Simon, Piero Taruffi, Luigi Villoresi

1953-1954: Ferrari 553 Squalo

1953-1954: Ferrari 553 Squalo
4/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Piero Carini, Giuseppe Farina, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Robert Manzon

1954-1955: Ferrari 625

1954-1955: Ferrari 625
5/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Alberto Ascari, Eugenio Castellotti, Giuseppe Farina, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Piero Taruffi, Maurice Trintignant

1955-1956: Ferrari 555 Supersqualo

1955-1956: Ferrari 555 Supersqualo
6/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Giuseppe Farina, Paul Frère, Olivier Gendebien, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Harry Schell, Piero Taruffi, Maurice Trintignant

1956-1957: Lancia-Ferrari D50

1956-1957: Lancia-Ferrari D50
7/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Alfonso de Portago, Juan Manuel Fangio, Paul Frère, Olivier Gendebien, Mike Hawthorn, Luigi Musso, André Pilette, Wolfgang von Trips

1957: Lancia-Ferrari 801

1957: Lancia-Ferrari 801
8/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Alfonso de Portago, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Luigi Musso, Cesare Perdisa, Maurice Trintignant, Wolfgang von Trips

1958-1960: Ferrari 246

1958-1960: Ferrari 246
9/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Cliff Allison, Jean Behra, Tony Brooks, Peter Collins, Olivier Gendebien, Ritchie Ginther, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Dan Gurney, Mike Hawthorn, Phil Hill, Willy Mairesse, Luigi Musso, Wolfgang von Trips

1960: Ferrari 246P

1960: Ferrari 246P
10/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Ritchie Ginther

1961-1962: Ferrari 156

1961-1962: Ferrari 156
11/72

Photo by: Sutton Images

Drivers: Giancarlo Baghetti, Lorenzo Bandini, Olivier Gendebien, Richie Ginther, Phil Hill, Willy Mairesse, Pedro Rodriguez, Ricardo Rodriguez, Wolfgang von Trips

1963: Ferrari 156/63

1963: Ferrari 156/63
12/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Lorenzo Bandini, Willy Mairesse, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees

1964-1965: Ferrari 158

1964-1965: Ferrari 158
13/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Lorenzo Bandini, John Surtees, Nino Vaccarella

1964-1965: Ferrari 1512

1964-1965: Ferrari 1512
14/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Lorenzo Bandini, Pedro Rodriguez, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees

1966: Ferrari 246/66

1966: Ferrari 246/66
15/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Giancarlo Baghetti, Lorenzo Bandini, Ludovico Scarfiotti

1966-1967: Ferrari 312

1966-1967: Ferrari 312
16/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Lorenzo Bandini, Mike Parkes, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees

1967-1968: Ferrari 312/67

1967-1968: Ferrari 312/67
17/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Chris Amon, Lorenzo Bandini, Derek Bell, Andrea de Adamich, Jacky Ickx, Ludovico Scarfiotti, Jonathan Williams

1968-1969: Ferrari 312/68

1968-1969: Ferrari 312/68
18/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Chris Amon, Derek Bell, Jacky Ickx, Pedro Rodriguez

1969: Ferrari 312/69

1969: Ferrari 312/69
19/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Chris Amon, Tino Brambilla, Pedro Rodriguez

1969-1971: Ferrari 312B

1969-1971: Ferrari 312B
20/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Chris Amon, Mario Andretti, Ignazio Giunti, Jacky Ickx, Clay Regazzoni

1971-1973: Ferrari 312B/2

1971-1973: Ferrari 312B/2
21/72

Photo by: Lucien Harmegnies

Drivers: Mario Andretti, Nanni Galli, Jacky Ickx, Arturo Merzario, Clay Regazzoni

1973: Ferrari 312B3-73

1973: Ferrari 312B3-73
22/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Jacky Ickx, Arturo Merzario

1974-1975: Ferrari 312B3-74

1974-1975: Ferrari 312B3-74
23/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni

1975-1976: Ferrari 312T

1975-1976: Ferrari 312T
24/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni

1976-1978: Ferrari 312T2

1976-1978: Ferrari 312T2
25/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni, Carlos Reutemann, Gilles Villeneuve

1978-1979: Ferrari 312T3

1978-1979: Ferrari 312T3
26/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Carlos Reutemann, Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve

1979: Ferrari 312T4

1979: Ferrari 312T4
27/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve

1980: Ferrari 312T5

1980: Ferrari 312T5
28/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve

1981: Ferrari 126CK

1981: Ferrari 126CK
29/72

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Drivers: Didier Pironi, Gilles Villeneuve

1982: Ferrari 126C2

1982: Ferrari 126C2
30/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Mario Andretti, Didier Pironi, Patrick Tambay, Gilles Villeneuve

1983: Ferrari 126C2B

1983: Ferrari 126C2B
31/72

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

Drivers: René Arnoux, Patrick Tambay

1983: Ferrari 126C3

1983: Ferrari 126C3
32/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: René Arnoux, Patrick Tambay

1984: Ferrari 126C4

1984: Ferrari 126C4
33/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Michele Alboreto, Rene Arnoux

1985: Ferrari 156/85

1985: Ferrari 156/85
34/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Michele Alboreto, René Arnoux, Stefan Johansson

1986: Ferrari 156/85

1986: Ferrari 156/85
35/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Michele Alboreto, Stefan Johansson

1987: Ferrari F1-87

1987: Ferrari F1-87
36/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Michele Alboreto, Gerhard Berger

1988: Ferrari F1-87/88C

1988: Ferrari F1-87/88C
37/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Michele Alboreto, Gerhard Berger

1989: Ferrari 640

1989: Ferrari 640
38/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Gerhard Berger, Nigel Mansell

1990: Ferrari 641

1990: Ferrari 641
39/72

Photo by: Sutton Images

Drivers: Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost

1991: Ferrari 642

1991: Ferrari 642
40/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Jean Alesi, Alain Prost

1991: Ferrari 643

1991: Ferrari 643
41/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Jean Alesi, Gianni Morbidelli, Alain Prost

1992: Ferrari F92A

1992: Ferrari F92A
42/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Jean Alesi, Ivan Capelli, Nicola Larini

1992: Ferrari F92AT

1992: Ferrari F92AT
43/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Jean Alesi, Ivan Capelli

1993: Ferrari F93A

1993: Ferrari F93A
44/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger

1994: Ferrari 412T1

1994: Ferrari 412T1
45/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger, Nicola Larini

1994: Ferrari 412T1B

1994: Ferrari 412T1B
46/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger

1995: Ferrari 412T2

1995: Ferrari 412T2
47/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger

1996: Ferrari F310

1996: Ferrari F310
48/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher

1997: Ferrari F310B

1997: Ferrari F310B
49/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher

1998: Ferrari F300

1998: Ferrari F300
50/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher

1999: Ferrari F399

1999: Ferrari F399
51/72

Photo by: Sutton Images

Drivers: Eddie Irvine, Mika Salo, Michael Schumacher

2000: Ferrari F1-2000

2000: Ferrari F1-2000
52/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2001-2002: Ferrari F2001

2001-2002: Ferrari F2001
53/72

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

Drivers: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2002-2003: Ferrari F2002

2002-2003: Ferrari F2002
54/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2003: Ferrari F2003-GA

2003: Ferrari F2003-GA
55/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2004: Ferrari F2004

2004: Ferrari F2004
56/72

Photo by: Bridgestone Corporation

Drivers: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2005: Ferrari F2005

2005: Ferrari F2005
57/72

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Drivers: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher

2006: Ferrari 248F1

2006: Ferrari 248F1
58/72

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Drivers: Felipe Massa, Michael Schumacher

2007: Ferrari F2007

2007: Ferrari F2007
59/72

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Drivers: Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen

2008: Ferrari F2008

2008: Ferrari F2008
60/72

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Drivers: Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen

2009: Ferrari F60

2009: Ferrari F60
61/72

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Drivers: Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen, Luca Badoer

2010: Ferrari F10

2010: Ferrari F10
62/72

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Drivers: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa

2011: Ferrari F150

2011: Ferrari F150
63/72

Photo by: Ferrari Media Center

Drivers: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa

2012: Ferrari F2012

2012: Ferrari F2012
64/72

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Drivers: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa

2013: Ferrari F138

2013: Ferrari F138
65/72

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Drivers: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa

2014: Ferrari F14 T

2014: Ferrari F14 T
66/72

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt

Drivers: Fernando Alonso, Kimi Räikkönen

2015: Ferrari SF-15T

2015: Ferrari SF-15T
67/72

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Drivers: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel

2016: Ferrari SF16-H

2016: Ferrari SF16-H
68/72

Photo by: Pirelli

Drivers: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel

2017: Ferrari SF70H

2017: Ferrari SF70H
69/72

Photo by: Sutton Images

Drivers: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel

2018: Ferrari SF71H

2018: Ferrari SF71H
70/72

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Drivers: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel

2019: Ferrari SF90

2019: Ferrari SF90
71/72

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Drivers: Charles Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel

2020: Ferrari SF1000

2020: Ferrari SF1000
72/72

Photo by: Ferrari

Drivers: Charles Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Felipe Massa Shop Now , Kimi Raikkonen Shop Now , Charles Leclerc , Fernando Alonso Shop Now , Rubens Barrichello , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Nigel Mansell , Michael Schumacher Shop Now , Alain Prost , Jean Alesi , Gilles Villeneuve , Eddie Irvine
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Stefan Ehlen

