Gallery: All Ferrari F1 cars since 1950

Ferrari is the longest serving team in the Formula 1 World Championship. Founded by the legendary Enzo Ferrari, the Scuderia has competed in every season since the championship's inception in 1950. Here are all Ferrari's cars in order...
1950: Ferrari 125
Drivers: Alberto Ascari, Giovanni Bracco, Raymond Sommer, Luigi Villoresi, Peter Whitehead
1950-1951: Ferrari 375
Drivers: Alberto Ascari, Dorino Serafini, Luigi Villoresi, Piero Taruffi, Jose Froilan Gonzalez, Chico Landi
1952-1953: Ferrari 500
Drivers: Alberto Ascari, Giuseppe Farina, Mike Hawthorn, André Simon, Piero Taruffi, Luigi Villoresi
1953-1954: Ferrari 553 Squalo
Drivers: Piero Carini, Giuseppe Farina, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Robert Manzon
1954-1955: Ferrari 625
Drivers: Alberto Ascari, Eugenio Castellotti, Giuseppe Farina, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Piero Taruffi, Maurice Trintignant
1955-1956: Ferrari 555 Supersqualo
Drivers: Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Giuseppe Farina, Paul Frère, Olivier Gendebien, Mike Hawthorn, Umberto Maglioli, Harry Schell, Piero Taruffi, Maurice Trintignant
1956-1957: Lancia-Ferrari D50
Drivers: Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Alfonso de Portago, Juan Manuel Fangio, Paul Frère, Olivier Gendebien, Mike Hawthorn, Luigi Musso, André Pilette, Wolfgang von Trips
1957: Lancia-Ferrari 801
Drivers: Eugenio Castellotti, Peter Collins, Alfonso de Portago, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Mike Hawthorn, Luigi Musso, Cesare Perdisa, Maurice Trintignant, Wolfgang von Trips
1958-1960: Ferrari 246
Drivers: Cliff Allison, Jean Behra, Tony Brooks, Peter Collins, Olivier Gendebien, Ritchie Ginther, Jose-Froilan Gonzalez, Dan Gurney, Mike Hawthorn, Phil Hill, Willy Mairesse, Luigi Musso, Wolfgang von Trips
1960: Ferrari 246P
Drivers: Ritchie Ginther
1961-1962: Ferrari 156
Drivers: Giancarlo Baghetti, Lorenzo Bandini, Olivier Gendebien, Richie Ginther, Phil Hill, Willy Mairesse, Pedro Rodriguez, Ricardo Rodriguez, Wolfgang von Trips
1963: Ferrari 156/63
Drivers: Lorenzo Bandini, Willy Mairesse, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees
1964-1965: Ferrari 158
Drivers: Lorenzo Bandini, John Surtees, Nino Vaccarella
1964-1965: Ferrari 1512
Drivers: Lorenzo Bandini, Pedro Rodriguez, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees
1966: Ferrari 246/66
Drivers: Giancarlo Baghetti, Lorenzo Bandini, Ludovico Scarfiotti
1966-1967: Ferrari 312
Drivers: Lorenzo Bandini, Mike Parkes, Ludovico Scarfiotti, John Surtees
1967-1968: Ferrari 312/67
Drivers: Chris Amon, Lorenzo Bandini, Derek Bell, Andrea de Adamich, Jacky Ickx, Ludovico Scarfiotti, Jonathan Williams
1968-1969: Ferrari 312/68
Drivers: Chris Amon, Derek Bell, Jacky Ickx, Pedro Rodriguez
1969: Ferrari 312/69
Drivers: Chris Amon, Tino Brambilla, Pedro Rodriguez
1969-1971: Ferrari 312B
Drivers: Chris Amon, Mario Andretti, Ignazio Giunti, Jacky Ickx, Clay Regazzoni
1971-1973: Ferrari 312B/2
Drivers: Mario Andretti, Nanni Galli, Jacky Ickx, Arturo Merzario, Clay Regazzoni
1973: Ferrari 312B3-73
Drivers: Jacky Ickx, Arturo Merzario
1974-1975: Ferrari 312B3-74
Drivers: Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni
1975-1976: Ferrari 312T
Drivers: Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni
1976-1978: Ferrari 312T2
Drivers: Niki Lauda, Clay Regazzoni, Carlos Reutemann, Gilles Villeneuve
1978-1979: Ferrari 312T3
Drivers: Carlos Reutemann, Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve
1979: Ferrari 312T4
Drivers: Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve
1980: Ferrari 312T5
Drivers: Jody Scheckter, Gilles Villeneuve
1981: Ferrari 126CK
Drivers: Didier Pironi, Gilles Villeneuve
1982: Ferrari 126C2
Drivers: Mario Andretti, Didier Pironi, Patrick Tambay, Gilles Villeneuve
1983: Ferrari 126C2B
Drivers: René Arnoux, Patrick Tambay
1983: Ferrari 126C3
Drivers: René Arnoux, Patrick Tambay
1984: Ferrari 126C4
Drivers: Michele Alboreto, Rene Arnoux
1985: Ferrari 156/85
Drivers: Michele Alboreto, René Arnoux, Stefan Johansson
1986: Ferrari 156/85
Drivers: Michele Alboreto, Stefan Johansson
1987: Ferrari F1-87
Drivers: Michele Alboreto, Gerhard Berger
1988: Ferrari F1-87/88C
Drivers: Michele Alboreto, Gerhard Berger
1989: Ferrari 640
Drivers: Gerhard Berger, Nigel Mansell
1990: Ferrari 641
Drivers: Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost
1991: Ferrari 642
Drivers: Jean Alesi, Alain Prost
1991: Ferrari 643
Drivers: Jean Alesi, Gianni Morbidelli, Alain Prost
1992: Ferrari F92A
Drivers: Jean Alesi, Ivan Capelli, Nicola Larini
1992: Ferrari F92AT
Drivers: Jean Alesi, Ivan Capelli
1993: Ferrari F93A
Drivers: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger
1994: Ferrari 412T1
Drivers: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger, Nicola Larini
1994: Ferrari 412T1B
Drivers: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger
1995: Ferrari 412T2
Drivers: Jean Alesi, Gerhard Berger
1996: Ferrari F310
Drivers: Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher
1997: Ferrari F310B
Drivers: Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher
1998: Ferrari F300
Drivers: Eddie Irvine, Michael Schumacher
1999: Ferrari F399
Drivers: Eddie Irvine, Mika Salo, Michael Schumacher
2000: Ferrari F1-2000
Drivers: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher
2001-2002: Ferrari F2001
Drivers: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher
2002-2003: Ferrari F2002
Drivers: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher
2003: Ferrari F2003-GA
Drivers: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher
2004: Ferrari F2004
Drivers: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher
2005: Ferrari F2005
Drivers: Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher
2006: Ferrari 248F1
Drivers: Felipe Massa, Michael Schumacher
2007: Ferrari F2007
Drivers: Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen
2008: Ferrari F2008
Drivers: Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen
2009: Ferrari F60
Drivers: Felipe Massa, Kimi Räikkönen, Luca Badoer
2010: Ferrari F10
Drivers: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa
2011: Ferrari F150
Drivers: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa
2012: Ferrari F2012
Drivers: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa
2013: Ferrari F138
Drivers: Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa
2014: Ferrari F14 T
Drivers: Fernando Alonso, Kimi Räikkönen
2015: Ferrari SF-15T
Drivers: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel
2016: Ferrari SF16-H
Drivers: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel
2017: Ferrari SF70H
Drivers: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel
2018: Ferrari SF71H
Drivers: Kimi Räikkönen, Sebastian Vettel
2019: Ferrari SF90
Drivers: Charles Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel
2020: Ferrari SF1000
Drivers: Charles Leclerc, Sebastian Vettel
