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Ferrari given bold Monaco GP prediction as Mercedes dominance questioned

Jolyon Palmer has tipped Ferrari for a 1-2 finish at the Monaco Grand Prix while predicting Mercedes will miss out on the podium

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Former Formula 1 driver and F1 TV pundit Jolyon Palmer has cast doubt on Mercedes' chances of securing a podium finish at the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix, predicting a spectacular 1-2 finish for Ferrari instead.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast alongside Tom Clarkson and James Hinchcliffe, the former Renault driver offered his predictions for the Monaco campaign ahead of the championship's drivers.

Despite Mercedes dominating the start of the 2026 season, winning every grand prix so far, Palmer believes the unique, narrow streets of Monte Carlo will favour Ferrari.

"I’m going to go quite punchy here," Palmer stated. "I’m going to say Leclerc wins, but I think Hamilton is second. It’s a Ferrari 1-2, and I’m going to say third is Lando [Norris]."

He added: "No Mercedes on the podium. They haven't often gone well in Monaco. They've had dominant years where Red Bull has beaten them. Ferrari has beaten them. You got Seb and Kimi back in the day. They haven't been great in recent years either. I don't think they get on the podium. So that's my top three."

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images

Ferrari heads into the Monaco Grand Prix with a newly announced contract extension for home hero Charles Leclerc, and on the back of Lewis Hamilton's best performance with the Maranello outfit after his second-place finish in Canada. 

Mercedes has a strong lead in the constructors' championship after the first five rounds, with 219 points. Ferrari currently sits second with 147 and McLaren is third with 106. In the drivers' championship, Kimi Antonelli leads with 131 points, a 43-point advantage over his Mercedes team-mate George Russell in second with 88 points. 

Antonelli became the youngest driver in the history of the series to lead the standings after back-to-back wins in China and Japan, and has since gone on to win in Miami and Canada. 

The Monaco Grand Prix weekend kicks off today with the first two practice sessions.

Photos from Monaco GP - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
A general view of the harbour with the Paddock Club.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes Fan

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Alexandra Leclerc arrives in the paddock.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Adrian Newey, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Flavio Briatore, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
A general view of the city from the harbour.

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Tamara Kalinic and Xenia Adonts

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Morgan Gibbs-White

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing crash

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Friday
Formula 1
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