Ferrari got “hardly any” advantage from its Madring F1 test
Ferrari is the only F1 team to have driven the Madring track prior to its inaugural race, but gained little to no advantage from it, according to its drivers
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Madring
Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari got “hardly any” advantage from trialling Formula 1’s new Madring track ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.
The Scuderia performed a filming day at Madrid’s street circuit in July, running its SF-26, with regulations allowing for 200km’s worth of running on demonstration tyres provided by Pirelli.
However, the track and infrastructure featured much to be fine-tuned at the time.
Asked how much of an advantage that test represented for Ferrari, a sceptical Hamilton replied: “I think it's hardly any. It was dusty, super super dusty, there was zero grip.
“We can't change the car because it's not a test, it was filming. We weren't even flat out in many of the corners, we were just low power, low grip. The only one thing is I've seen which way the track goes. So, honestly, I don't think any, to be honest.”
Like many of his peers, and as shown by the Formula 3 that took place two weeks ago, Leclerc is expecting the new track to provide a substantial challenge.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Madring
“Obviously I did a few laps, some laps behind a road car and two laps I think in a Formula 1 car, but with cameras all around and with a lot of dust on track,” the Monegasque said. “But it looked like a very challenging track and, I think, exactly the kind of track that I enjoy as a driver.
“It's true to say as well that I think [come] Sunday the amount of overtaking opportunities will be very little. But I think in qualifying it will be a very cool and challenging track for all drivers, and for that I'm looking forward to it.”
The July test had been described by race organisers as “the opportunity to test the logistics and coordination required for a Formula 1 event, with Ferrari operating under conditions closely resembling those of a grand prix weekend,” as per their press release.
“The Scuderia deployed personnel and equipment representative of a race weekend operation, enabling organisers to validate key operational procedures across the circuit.”
Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
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