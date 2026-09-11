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Ferrari got “hardly any” advantage from its Madring F1 test

Ferrari is the only F1 team to have driven the Madring track prior to its inaugural race, but gained little to no advantage from it, according to its drivers

Ben Vinel Jake Boxall-Legge
Edited:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Madring

Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari got “hardly any” advantage from trialling Formula 1’s new Madring track ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

The Scuderia performed a filming day at Madrid’s street circuit in July, running its SF-26, with regulations allowing for 200km’s worth of running on demonstration tyres provided by Pirelli.

However, the track and infrastructure featured much to be fine-tuned at the time.

Asked how much of an advantage that test represented for Ferrari, a sceptical Hamilton replied: “I think it's hardly any. It was dusty, super super dusty, there was zero grip.

“We can't change the car because it's not a test, it was filming. We weren't even flat out in many of the corners, we were just low power, low grip. The only one thing is I've seen which way the track goes. So, honestly, I don't think any, to be honest.”

Like many of his peers, and as shown by the Formula 3 that took place two weeks ago, Leclerc is expecting the new track to provide a substantial challenge. 

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Madring

“Obviously I did a few laps, some laps behind a road car and two laps I think in a Formula 1 car, but with cameras all around and with a lot of dust on track,” the Monegasque said. “But it looked like a very challenging track and, I think, exactly the kind of track that I enjoy as a driver.

“It's true to say as well that I think [come] Sunday the amount of overtaking opportunities will be very little. But I think in qualifying it will be a very cool and challenging track for all drivers, and for that I'm looking forward to it.”

The July test had been described by race organisers as “the opportunity to test the logistics and coordination required for a Formula 1 event, with Ferrari operating under conditions closely resembling those of a grand prix weekend,” as per their press release.

“The Scuderia deployed personnel and equipment representative of a race weekend operation, enabling organisers to validate key operational procedures across the circuit.”

Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Friday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Oliver Bearman, Haas

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Guenther Steiner

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Fans wave Spanish flags

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac, Sergio Perez, Cadillac

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Friday
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