Why Ferrari would be "happy" to have an engine protest
Oct 28, 2019, 5:11 PM
Ferrari's perceived F1 engine advantage has been a major topic of conversation in the F1 paddock since it found its form and started winning races after the summer break.
Questions over what it has done to be so fast on the straights have prompted rivals to write to the FIA asking for clarification to see if they can pursue similar concepts - but they've not had a response.
That has led to speculation someone could lodge a protest against Ferrari, and the response from Maranello to those rumours was somewhat surprising, as this video explains.
