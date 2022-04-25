Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola Next / Red Bull explains why it had upper hand over Ferrari at Imola
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Ferrari has "no regrets" over Leclerc's late race push for more

Ferrari has "no regrets" over its late attempt to help Charles Leclerc overhaul Sergio Perez in Formula 1’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, despite the spin that cost him a podium.

Jonathan Noble
By:

Leclerc had looked on course for a guaranteed third place towards the end of Sunday's race at Imola, with Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in front.

However, on lap 50, Ferrari elected to pit Leclerc for soft tyres in a bid to try to get the Monegasque at least one more position.

The strategy reset effectively meant the top three cars would all be on fresh rubber, and that could offer Leclerc the opportunity he needed to mount a challenge.

But in pushing to heap pressure on Perez, Leclerc attacked too hard at the Variante Alta chicane and spun off, brushing the wall and needing to come into the pits for a fresh front wing and tyres.

The incident dropped Leclerc down the order but he recovered to finish sixth at the chequered flag.

While the lost points could prove costly in the world championship battle, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said he did not rue the decision to get Leclerc to attack.

"I think there will never be regret to ask a driver to push," he said. "I think that is part of our job, and it's part of their job trying to drive to the limit. Mistakes can happen.

"I think with this year's cars, obviously, the cars on the kerbs are a lot more stiffer and somehow, if you make a small mistake, you're paying for it quite a lot. So no regrets. I think we made the right choice and that is it."

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

Binotto was clear that the decision to go for a second stop was an aggressive move to grab an extra place, rather than forced on the team through tyre degradation.

"We were not running out of front tyres," he said. "At that time of the race, the pace with Sergio Perez was very, very similar or slightly better. But, because we believed that there was no opportunity for us to attack and overtake Perez with those tyres any more, we did the pit stop.

"We hoped that they would have stopped as well, which was the case. So they were both on new tyres. It was like resetting the race, 15 laps to go, and on soft tyres.

"I think it worked somehow pretty well because Charles was very close to Sergio and he tried to attack before he made the mistake."

Read Also:

Leclerc admitted that the spin had been triggered by him being too greedy with the kerbs, but he has denied that he was taking too many risks at the chicane over the course of the weekend.

"I don't think I was taking particularly more risk," he said. "I was quick there and the car felt good there, especially in the race today.

"I felt like it was probably one of the corners where Checo was a bit less competitive than me. And obviously on that lap, I knew that there was an opportunity.

"So I tried to push a bit more, and it was too much. Apart from that, I don't think I've taken any unnecessary risk on the other laps during the weekend or whatsoever. Everything was okay on that side."

shares
comments

Related video

How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola
Previous article

How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola
Next article

Red Bull explains why it had upper hand over Ferrari at Imola

Red Bull explains why it had upper hand over Ferrari at Imola
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
McLaren: Imola podium proof that F1 progress is real Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

McLaren: Imola podium proof that F1 progress is real

Mercedes' ride-height updates could unlock "quite some laptime"
Formula 1

Mercedes' ride-height updates could unlock "quite some laptime"

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime
Formula 1

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

Charles Leclerc More from
Charles Leclerc
Verstappen: Leclerc’s Imola F1 spin “easily done” Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: Leclerc’s Imola F1 spin “easily done”

Leclerc "paid the price for being too greedy" with Imola F1 spin Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc "paid the price for being too greedy" with Imola F1 spin

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ricciardo takes blame for first corner Imola F1 tangle with Sainz Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo takes blame for first corner Imola F1 tangle with Sainz

Leclerc: Ferrari needs to cure graining to win Imola F1 race Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari needs to cure graining to win Imola F1 race

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

Latest news

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ten things we learned from the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

McLaren: Imola podium proof that F1 progress is real
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Imola podium proof that F1 progress is real

Brawn: "Solution coming" for F1 budget cap inflation squeeze
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brawn: "Solution coming" for F1 budget cap inflation squeeze

Ocon says AlphaTauri air line triggered unsafe release penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon says AlphaTauri air line triggered unsafe release penalty

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's first rain-afflicted race under the new rules set at Imola produced an intriguing spectacle, despite the sprint race going some way to redressing the natural order after qualifying produced a mixed grid. But while Red Bull seized full advantage to secure a comfortable 1-2 in the race, several big names dropped the ball

Formula 1
14 h
How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola Prime

How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola

Ferrari was riding high coming into the first European round of the 2022 Formula 1 season, a first Imola victory since 2006 a distinct possibility. But the red cars ceded vital ground to Red Bull in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Max Verstappen romping to a comfortable win as Charles Leclerc spun away third place

Formula 1
16 h
Why Verstappen remains favourite even if Ferrari finds cure Prime

Why Verstappen remains favourite even if Ferrari finds cure

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite...

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Prime

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, Ben Edwards recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy.

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Prime

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2022
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Prime

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022 Prime

The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.