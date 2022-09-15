Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Alpine expects "massive" downforce step from new Singapore F1 floor Next / Brown: Szafnauer looks "a little silly" after Piastri F1 contract comments
Formula 1 News

Ferrari in 'need' of answers as to why F1 development has stalled

Ferrari says it needs answers as to why Red Bull appears to have edged clear in their Formula 1 fight this year, especially with its unrelenting speed in races.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Ferrari in 'need' of answers as to why F1 development has stalled

While the Maranello squad and its main F1 rival were pretty evenly matched over the first half of the campaign, more recently Red Bull has been in dominant form, with Max Verstappen winning the last five races despite only starting from pole once.

After losing out again to Red Bull at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix, Ferrari says it is looking through the data to try to get a better grip on where things have changed over the last few races.

During Friday practice at Monza, it got Carlos Sainz to trial an old floor to see if recent development paths with its F1-75 have taken it in a direction that is hurting car balance.

And while the team is still hoping to introduce some upgrades later this season, potentially with new wings and a revised floor at the Singapore Grand Prix, its boss Mattia Binotto thinks it critical that it gets to the bottom of why it cannot match Red Bull in tyre life right now.

Binotto thinks the trend changed for his team at the Hungarian GP, when main hopeful Charles Leclerc began to struggle to live with what Verstappen was unable to unleash.

"I think we do not only look back at the previous two [races] but the last three because I would include as well Hungary," he explained.

"In the last races, I think that the performance of the Red Bull has been better than ours. Not in qualifying, because I see that in quali we have still got a good pace - so let me say the pure performance is still there.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"But then with the race pace, we are suffering tyre degradation. In that respect, I think the Red Bull is a better car, so they've been capable of developing that car for a better balance that we didn't.

"The reason? I think it is something that we are looking at, because we need to address it. If not for this season, certainly for the next one."

Speaking at Monza last weekend, Binotto suggested that the tyre degradation on the Ferrari was being triggered by a far from optimum car balance which was generating too much sliding – and therefore temperature – in the tyres.

Read Also:

"If we look back at the last races, where in terms of tyre degradation we have not been the best, we certainly had issues with the car balance," he explained.

"Having an open balance, medium-high speed to low-speed corners, generated overheating into the tyres themselves, which somehow then brings to the degradation. So, we know that the car balance was not the right one.

"The reason of the poor car balance was due to aero developments that brought us there. It was a question mark for us."

shares
comments
Alpine expects "massive" downforce step from new Singapore F1 floor
Previous article

Alpine expects "massive" downforce step from new Singapore F1 floor
Next article

Brown: Szafnauer looks "a little silly" after Piastri F1 contract comments

Brown: Szafnauer looks "a little silly" after Piastri F1 contract comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Alpine expects "massive" downforce step from new Singapore F1 floor
Formula 1

Alpine expects "massive" downforce step from new Singapore F1 floor

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Prime
Formula 1

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Alpine prefers experienced F1 driver in 2023, but Doohan an option
Formula 1

Alpine prefers experienced F1 driver in 2023, but Doohan an option

Latest news

Drugovich: F2 champion should be allowed return if no available F1 seats
Formula 1 Formula 1

Drugovich: F2 champion should be allowed return if no available F1 seats

FIA Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich says the champion should either be promoted to Formula 1 or allowed to remain in the series.

FIA names automotive executive Natalie Robyn as first-ever CEO
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA names automotive executive Natalie Robyn as first-ever CEO

The FIA has announced the appointment of Natalie Robyn as its first-ever CEO in a boost to the governing body’s management structure.

No one could've done better than de Vries on F1 debut - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

No one could've done better than de Vries on F1 debut - Wolff

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes no other driver could have done a better job than Nyck de Vries did on his Formula 1 debut with Williams at the Italian Grand Prix.

Top 10 Tyrrell F1 drivers: Alesi, Brundle, Stewart and more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 10 Tyrrell F1 drivers: Alesi, Brundle, Stewart and more

Dissatisfied with the chassis available on the market, Ken Tyrrell became a constructor in his own right in 1970. His eponymous Tyrrell team lasted until 1998 before bowing out - with some truly world class drivers in the cockpit. Here's our top 10 Tyrrell aces

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon Prime

The F1 car concept dilemma that Mercedes must answer soon

Mercedes is yet to get on top of its troubled W13 Formula 1 car as it gets set to face its first season of the hybrid era without winning either of the titles. As the time comes to switch focus to the 2023 campaign, Mercedes faces a dilemma on whether or not it should stay the course with its current car philosophy or change tact altogether

Formula 1
17 h
Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment Prime

Why Perez’s new-era F1 promise has deteriorated into disappointment

OPINION: Having earned a two-year extension to his Red Bull Racing contract, Sergio Perez appeared to have cracked the team's hoodoo over its second seat. But of late the Mexican's form relative to Max Verstappen has been disappointing, which could put him at risk of losing the race for third in the drivers' standings to George Russell.

Formula 1
Sep 14, 2022
The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi Prime

The late-race safety car issues F1 still needs to fix to move on from Abu Dhabi

OPINION: Formula 1’s safety car rules were thankfully followed in full at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, but the situation reignited the controversy of the ending to the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi and left neutral fans without a teased grandstand finish. This then, is the perfect time to discuss alternatives to a much-maligned situation

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive Prime

How de Vries' overdue F1 debut proved him worthy of a 2023 drive

When Alex Albon was taken ill on the Saturday morning of the Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries was thrust into the limelight at Williams as he made a long-overdue grand prix debut. Having been on the cusp of Formula 1 for so long, his stellar run to the points at Monza demonstrated a tantalising prospect for the 2023 grid

Formula 1
Sep 13, 2022
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help Prime

Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help

The controversy which followed the Italian Grand Prix ending behind the safety car and gift wrapping Max Verstappen victory was expected. But, digging into the details of the situation, the Red Bull driver always looked strong favourite in his Monza masterclass regardless of how the Formula 1 race concluded

Formula 1
Sep 12, 2022
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Prime

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages...

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Prime

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.