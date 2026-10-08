Ferrari issues 'unofficial statement' after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc social media chaos
Ferrari shares a tongue-in-cheek statement after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc cause chaos on Instagram account
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Fadel Senna - AFP - Getty Images
Motorsport Red Zone
For Ferrari fans. The latest Scuderia Ferrari F1 news, driver updates, technical analysis and race reaction from Maranello and beyond.
The Ferrari Formula 1 team has issued a light-hearted 'unofficial' statement on social media after drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc temporarily took control of the Italian team's Instagram page.
The Maranello outfit's social media accounts took a chaotic turn ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend when Hamilton and Leclerc replaced its iconic prancing horse profile photo with a candid close-up selfie and published playful behind-the-scenes photos and videos.
Some of the posts included a selfie of Leclerc asking fans if they liked his hair, a tour of the garage and hospitality area by Hamilton, and videos of both Leclerc and Hamilton interrupting team meetings and using funny filters on one another.
Finally, Ferrari shared a tongue-in-cheek statement: "Scuderia Ferrari HP confirms that, over the past two hours, two individuals within the organisation gained unauthorised control of our social media channels.
"During this period, a series of highly questionable editorial decisions were made, including changes to our profile picture and the publication of content that did not undergo our standard approval procedures.
"We can confirm that the two suspects have been identified and the situation has now been contained. Full control of our accounts has been restored.
"We thank our fans for their understanding during this unprecedented incident."
Fans clearly enjoyed the stunt. "This should happen every weekend," one fan commented, while another added: "I have so many things to do today, so many important things, but I'm glued to Ferrari's Instagram account. I love you guys, you made my day."
Someone else posted: "Please let Lewis and Charles take over the Instagram ahahahahhaha they are doing a great job."
Further comments included: "Please keep doing this like seriously, I'm loving it," and "Haha it’s giving dad finds out how Snapchat filters works vibe."
Heading into the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, which will host another sprint race, Hamilton sits third in the drivers' standings with 214 points and Leclerc is fourth with 191 points.
Share Or Save This Story
Lewis Hamilton: Younger F1 drivers are “more and more cautious” about racing in rain
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence
Ferrari’s Vigna on Vasseur and fake news: “There is only one reality”
Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era
Charles Leclerc: Ferrari must learn from Red Bull to improve F1 race strategy
The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation
Latest news
“Am I confident? Probably not” – The unprecedented challenge Singapore is throwing at F1 drivers
“Unfinished business” for Max Verstappen – Has Red Bull finally fixed its Singapore weakness?
Team Penske and Chevrolet announce multi-year extension of IndyCar partnership
McLaren targets Lando Norris’ costly fuel system issue with Singapore F1 power unit fixes
No denying it now – the one reason why F1’s ‘horrible’ start in Malaysia could be a good thing
The greatest F1 campaigns with no wins
Three kings: F1's generational stars shone at Sepang
How F1 let a golden opportunity slip at Sepang
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments