Ferrari issues 'unofficial statement' after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc social media chaos

The Ferrari Formula 1 team has issued a light-hearted 'unofficial' statement on social media after drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc temporarily took control of the Italian team's Instagram page.

The Maranello outfit's social media accounts took a chaotic turn ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend when Hamilton and Leclerc replaced its iconic prancing horse profile photo with a candid close-up selfie and published playful behind-the-scenes photos and videos.

Some of the posts included a selfie of Leclerc asking fans if they liked his hair, a tour of the garage and hospitality area by Hamilton, and videos of both Leclerc and Hamilton interrupting team meetings and using funny filters on one another.

Finally, Ferrari shared a tongue-in-cheek statement: "Scuderia Ferrari HP confirms that, over the past two hours, two individuals within the organisation gained unauthorised control of our social media channels.

"During this period, a series of highly questionable editorial decisions were made, including changes to our profile picture and the publication of content that did not undergo our standard approval procedures.

"We can confirm that the two suspects have been identified and the situation has now been contained. Full control of our accounts has been restored.

"We thank our fans for their understanding during this unprecedented incident."

Fans clearly enjoyed the stunt. "This should happen every weekend," one fan commented, while another added: "I have so many things to do today, so many important things, but I'm glued to Ferrari's Instagram account. I love you guys, you made my day."

Someone else posted: "Please let Lewis and Charles take over the Instagram ahahahahhaha they are doing a great job."

Further comments included: "Please keep doing this like seriously, I'm loving it," and "Haha it’s giving dad finds out how Snapchat filters works vibe."

Heading into the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, which will host another sprint race, Hamilton sits third in the drivers' standings with 214 points and Leclerc is fourth with 191 points.