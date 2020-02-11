Watch: 2020 Scuderia Ferrari F1 launch

Ferrari finished second in last year’s constructors’ championship, 235 points behind champions Mercedes. Its drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel finished a disappointing fourth and fifth respectively in the drivers’ standings, not helped by their intra-team collision in the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The 2019 Ferrari SF90 excelled at high-speed, low-downforce circuits. Leclerc dominated the pole position standings, starting seven grands prix from the top spot. Despite this he only scored two wins, which was still one more than Vettel.