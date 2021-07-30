Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hungarian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Formula 1 Special feature

Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit

By:

The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles is showing its first-ever exhibit dedicated solely to Formula 1, with 10 cars and a 180-degree immersive video.

Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit

The cars have been loaned by Juan Gonzalez, chairman of the board of Mission Foods, one of Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team’s sponsors, who was primary on Juan Pablo Montoya’s Indy 500 entry this year.

The exhibit will “offer opportunities to educate visitors about extreme vehicle aerodynamics, unusual materials such as soft racing tire rubber and other unique facets of F1 car design and construction”.

“‘Pole Position’ is guaranteed to excite our guests, especially those who are avid F1 fans or gearheads,” said Petersen executive director Terry L. Karges. “Seeing these cars up close and personal is a rare opportunity.

“Anyone who is fascinated by the mechanics of speed and aerodynamics will be entranced by this stunning display of sophisticated machinery.”

“Pole Position: The Juan Gonzalez Formula 1 Collection” opened to the public July 24 and is on display in the Charles Nearburg Family Gallery until June 5, 2022. For more information, visit Petersen.org.

The Petersen Automotive Museum is located on Wilshire Boulevard along Museum Row in the Miracle Mile neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA 90036.

The cars

Lotus 99T-Honda

Lotus 99T-Honda

Photo by: Petersen Automotive Museum

The earliest model on show is a 1987 Lotus 99T-Honda, the active suspension type that Ayrton Senna drove to victory in Monaco and Detroit that year, on his way to third in the championship.

Arguably the main curio for F1 geeks is the 1994 Williams FW15D-Renault, a model that never raced. It was the previous year’s dominant FW15C, as designed by Adrian Newey and driven by Alain Prost to his fourth and final title, but with its active suspension and traction control systems removed. This was Williams’ interim car before 1994’s pukka FW16 was available to test, as Formula 1 started an era when such electronic ‘gizmos’ were banned.

The 1995 McLaren MP4/10 (including ‘B and C’ derivatives) was not a massively successful car – nine top-five finishes including two runner-up finishes in the hands of Mika Hakkinen – but was significant as the first of the collaborations between McLaren and Mercedes-Benz, a partnership that would last 20 seasons (and has restarted in 2021).

The Ferrari F399 scored six wins in 1999, Eddie Irvine forced into the Scuderia’s lead driver role for much of that season following Michael Schumacher’s leg-breaking shunt at Silverstone. He ultimately fell short of defeating Hakkinen to the drivers’ title, but he, Schumacher and Schuey’s sub Mika Salo accumulated enough points to earn Ferrari its first Constructors’ title in 16 years.

The ‘shrink-wrapped’ look of the McLaren MP4-20-Mercedes is quite startling – although less so to any student of Newey’s designs – and is highlighted by the subtle gray/silver/black colorscheme of the team’s sponsor, West cigarettes. The car scored 10 wins that year thanks to Kimi Raikkonen and Juan Pablo Montoya, and only unreliability prevented Raikkonen beating Ferrari’s Schumacher to the crown.

Although bearing the number of his 2008 title-winning MP4-23, the Lewis Hamilton-liveried McLaren on show is an MP4-24, and the new F1 regulations to which the designers were constrained for 2009 is immediately apparent in the car’s tall rear wing, full-width front wing and absence of aerodynamic flicks and strakes on its bodywork. Hamilton scored two wins but Brawn GP dominated the first half of the season and Red Bull Racing was on the rise…

The McLaren MP4-26 took Hamilton and Jenson Button to six wins and fifth and second in the 2011 championship respectively, despite this being an era when Newey’s designs for Red Bull Racing were trampling the opposition more often than not.

The 2013 Ferrari F138 will be seen as significant for two reasons. It was, of course, the final Formula 1 Ferrari designed with a naturally-aspirated 2.4-liter V8 before grand prix racing switched to hybrid regulations for the following year. It is also the model in which Fernando Alonso scored his 32nd and 33rd grand prix victories – so far, his most recent…

The Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12 was the last Renault-engined car by the little Faenza-based team and is significant as the first F1 ride for Pierre Gasly, the team’s star over the past 18 months in which he scored an underdog win at the Italian Grand Prix.

The 2018 McLaren MCL33 is the first of the team’s three Renault-powered models, and while not successful, it is important as the last model in which Alonso raced for the team in F1 before taking a two-year sabbatical to (successfully) tackle the World Endurance Championship, the Le Mans 24 Hours and the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. The MCL33 also shows the Halo device around the cockpit, which was mandated by the FIA from the start of that season.

 

shares
comments
Hungarian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Previous article

Hungarian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection

1 h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

3
Formula 1

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

8 h
4
Supercars

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

5
Supercars

Chevrolet Supercars V8 makes testing debut

Latest news
Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit
Formula 1

Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit

42m
Hungarian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

1 h
Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Hungary F1
Video Inside
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Hungary F1

1 h
The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection
Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection

1 h
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice 00:58
Formula 1
6 h

Formula 1: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in second practice

Formula 1: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 in Hungary 00:58
Formula 1
8 h

Formula 1: Verstappen leads Bottas, Hamilton in FP1 in Hungary

Formula 1: Red Bull gutted with Hamilton's penalty review rejection 05:54
Formula 1
9 h

Formula 1: Red Bull gutted with Hamilton's penalty review rejection

Formula 1: Hamilton says I'd repeat Verstappen move in exact same way 00:48
Formula 1
12 h

Formula 1: Hamilton says I'd repeat Verstappen move in exact same way

Formula 1: FIA rejects Red Bull's request to review Hamilton British GP penalty 00:40
Formula 1
12 h

Formula 1: FIA rejects Red Bull's request to review Hamilton British GP penalty

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in testing an IndyCar
Video Inside
IndyCar

Carpenter: Hulkenberg “has an interest” in testing an IndyCar

Shank: Castroneves will be IndyCar’s “top story” in early 2022
Video Inside
IndyCar

Shank: Castroneves will be IndyCar’s “top story” in early 2022

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime
IndyCar

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton ‘optimistic’ about Mercedes’ Hungary F1 chances after FP2 British GP
Formula 1

Hamilton ‘optimistic’ about Mercedes’ Hungary F1 chances after FP2

Hamilton: Red Bull still “slightly ahead” of Mercedes on F1 pace Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull still “slightly ahead” of Mercedes on F1 pace

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime
Formula 1

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer
Formula 1

How Ferrari's new F1 simulator could be a game-changer

Ferrari & Richard Mille: A shared passion for racing
Formula 1

Ferrari & Richard Mille: A shared passion for racing

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash British GP Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

Trending Today

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection
Formula 1 Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal
Supercars Supercars

WAU had manufacturers competing for 2021 Supercars deal

Chevrolet Supercars V8 makes testing debut
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Chevrolet Supercars V8 makes testing debut

Titanium skids for safety, not sparks - FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Titanium skids for safety, not sparks - FIA

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Hungary F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Hungary F1

A doctor's take: Jules Bianchi brain injury
Formula 1 Formula 1

A doctor's take: Jules Bianchi brain injury

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall...

Formula 1
1 h
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Prime

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
4 h
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Prime

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed.

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Prime

How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat Prime

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap-one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021

Latest news

Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari, McLaren, Lotus, Williams F1 cars in new Petersen exhibit

Hungarian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Key F1 tech updates, direct from the garages

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Hungary F1
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in Hungary F1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection
Formula 1 Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull F1 rejection

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.