All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Singapore GP

Ferrari: McLaren rear wing legality was ‘black and white’ matter

Ferrari does not see McLaren’s trick ‘mini-DRS’ design as a simple matter of exploiting a grey area in the rules

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur says the legality of McLaren’s controversial ‘mini-DRS’ rear wing was a black-and-white matter, after the FIA intervened to request it be changed.

Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, McLaren said it would be making modifications to its rear wing design in the wake of controversy about its flexing characteristics.

Onboard footage from Oscar Piastri’s car in last week’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix had revealed that the rear wing’s upper element was flexing to help open up the slot gap – helping reduce drag to improve top speed.

Following analysis by the FIA about the design, it emerged on the Friday in Singapore that the governing body felt the behaviour of the wing did not comply with the regulations so asked for it to be modified.

McLaren later confirmed that it had agreed to the request and would be making changes.

Read Also:

While the issue of flexing rear wings has popped up over recent days, it comes in the wake of season-long intrigue over the aero elasticity of front wings.

However, Vasseur says that teams exploiting flexing rear wings is a totally different ball game in terms of where it sits with the regulations and recommendations of relevant technical directives (TD).

“I think there is a kind of confusion between what's happened with the front wing and the rear wing,” said Vasseur in Singapore.

“The front wing, we all agree that it could be a grey area because the first paragraph of the TD is saying that you can't design a part of the car with the intention of the deformation. Intention is difficult to manage.

“But the rear wing story, it's completely different because in the article you have also a maximum deflection. And this is black or white. It's no grey, no dark grey, no light grey. It's black and black. And for me, it's clear.”

Watch: Should the FIA Punish Swearing, or Focus on Bigger Issues? - F1 Singapore GP Updates

With the rear wing issue having only come to prominence after the Baku race, Vasseur said there was an element of frustration that McLaren had benefitted from the design in previous races.

He says Ferrari’s analysis showed the wing had been used at other low-downforce venues like the Italian GP where Piastri and Lando Norris finished second and third.

“We all saw the video and the pictures of this,” added Vasseur. “And it's a bit frustrating when, if you remember perfectly the situation in Monza, we had five cars in two hundredths of a second [actually 0.075s].

“You can move from P1, P2 to P5 or P6 for two hundredths of seconds. In Baku, we arrived 10 laps in a row side by side [in] Turn 1. You can imagine that we have a bit of frustration.”

While the focus on the McLaren rear wing developed over recent days, one route that could have been open to Ferrari in Baku was to protest it and bring the matter to a head there.

Asked if such a move had been on the cards, Vasseur said: “It could have been possible, but it's not so easy to have the evidence [required].

“But now, honestly, I want to turn this page, because I want to be focused on the future. Baku and Monza are behind us. We have still seven races to go. We have to win this weekend, and it will be the best reply that we can give.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Singapore GP: Norris pips Leclerc by 0.058s in second practice
Next article Hamilton: Mercedes 'a little bit lost' with Singapore F1 set-up

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 chief legal officer Woodward Hill to leave

F1 chief legal officer Woodward Hill to leave

Formula 1
F1 chief legal officer Woodward Hill to leave
Pirelli holds talks with Russell after criticisms of “infuriating” F1 tyres

Pirelli holds talks with Russell after criticisms of “infuriating” F1 tyres

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Pirelli holds talks with Russell after criticisms of “infuriating” F1 tyres
Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Newey’s myth-busting correction is bad news for Aston Martin’s rivals
Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Sainz facing FIA punishment for crossing track after Singapore Q3 crash

Sainz facing FIA punishment for crossing track after Singapore Q3 crash

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Sainz facing FIA punishment for crossing track after Singapore Q3 crash
How Ferrari's new front wing will open up crucial set-up avenues

How Ferrari's new front wing will open up crucial set-up avenues

Formula 1
Singapore GP
How Ferrari's new front wing will open up crucial set-up avenues
Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Latest news

Ricciardo after "miserable" Singapore qualifying: "Bring Piquet back!"

Ricciardo after "miserable" Singapore qualifying: "Bring Piquet back!"

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Ricciardo after "miserable" Singapore qualifying: "Bring Piquet back!"
Sainz facing FIA punishment for crossing track after Singapore Q3 crash

Sainz facing FIA punishment for crossing track after Singapore Q3 crash

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Sainz facing FIA punishment for crossing track after Singapore Q3 crash
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Singapore GP

F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Singapore GP

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP: Norris defeats Verstappen to pole as Ferrari fumbles

F1 Singapore GP: Norris defeats Verstappen to pole as Ferrari fumbles

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP: Norris defeats Verstappen to pole as Ferrari fumbles

Prime

Discover prime content
How F1 teams evolved the humble spring

How F1 teams evolved the humble spring

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1 teams evolved the humble spring
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia