Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Next / The Aston Martin F1 idea that Ferrari and Red Bull have copied
Formula 1 / Pirelli Imola testing News

Ferrari mechanics welcomed Ricciardo apology, says Sainz

Carlos Sainz says he and his Ferrari Formula 1 mechanics thanked Daniel Ricciardo for having the decency to apologise for their first lap crash at Imola last weekend.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Ferrari mechanics welcomed Ricciardo apology, says Sainz

On Ferrari’s home turf, Sainz had been eager to get a good result under his belt after the disappointment of his early exit from the Australian Grand Prix.

But it all went wrong within seconds of the Emilia Romagna start after Ricciardo tagged Sainz at the first chicane and pitched him off into the gravel trap.

While Ricciardo was able to continue, albeit without being able to stage much of a recovery, Sainz was out on the spot to take his second consecutive DNF.

Immediately after the grand prix finished, Ricciardo made sure to go down to the Ferrari garage to say sorry to Sainz. It was a gesture that was much appreciated.

“It says much about Daniel as an athlete and as a sportsman that immediately after a race, where you could see he's had a tough one, the first thing that he did was come in to the Ferrari box and apologise to me.

“There were the whole mechanics there with me and we all thanked him for the gesture. So that's why there's no hard feelings with Daniel's because of what happened.

“It could happen to anyone out there today. But unfortunately, it had to happen to me, when I'm coming from the crash in Melbourne. So yeah, it's how it is. The incident has really no mystery to it. I think if you see the onboard and what happened, it is very clear to everyone.”

Carlos Sainz suffered two consecutive GP DNFs

Carlos Sainz suffered two consecutive GP DNFs

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

While Sainz took his second non points score on the trot, he says the bigger frustration from his early exits has been that he has lost valuable mileage in his Ferrari.

At a time when he is trying to play catch up against teammate Charles Leclerc, who has got a better handle on the F1-75, the missed experience could be costly.

“They are two completely different incidents with very similar outcomes, which means you end up not doing any of the 60 laps of the race,” he said. “At the moment for me, it would be very useful.

“So actually, the result doesn't even hurt that much. If you compare it to what it is now, losing so much track time, and losing so many laps in this car in the last two races where I haven't been able to race, it is unfortunate.

“The tough thing is that they come in a consecutive manner because, over the season, there's always going to be one race where you do a mistake and there's always going to be one race where you get bumped out.

“For me, unfortunately, it has happened consecutively. And it's why it hurts more and it's tougher. But hopefully we get them done nice and early in the season and now we can start focusing on the rest of the year.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future
Previous article

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future
Next article

The Aston Martin F1 idea that Ferrari and Red Bull have copied

The Aston Martin F1 idea that Ferrari and Red Bull have copied
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Leclerc confident Imola F1 error will not happen again Pirelli Imola testing
Formula 1

Leclerc confident Imola F1 error will not happen again

Why Alpine's F1 engine boss isn’t obsessed with its horsepower figures
Formula 1

Why Alpine's F1 engine boss isn’t obsessed with its horsepower figures

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Carlos Sainz More from
Carlos Sainz
Ricciardo takes blame for first corner Imola F1 tangle with Sainz Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo takes blame for first corner Imola F1 tangle with Sainz

Sainz says he can still win at Imola after "painful" qualifying crash Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Sainz says he can still win at Imola after "painful" qualifying crash

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Ferrari has "no regrets" over Leclerc's late race push for more Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari has "no regrets" over Leclerc's late race push for more

Leclerc: Ferrari needs to cure graining to win Imola F1 race Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari needs to cure graining to win Imola F1 race

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022 Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022

Latest news

Magnussen no longer has weight of F1 title dream on his shoulders
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen no longer has weight of F1 title dream on his shoulders

Rossi excited by Miami GP, but says F1 is rival to IndyCar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rossi excited by Miami GP, but says F1 is rival to IndyCar

The F1 philosophy shift that has helped Alfa Romeo push on
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 philosophy shift that has helped Alfa Romeo push on

Schumacher: New Sainz Ferrari F1 deal was ‘obvious step’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: New Sainz Ferrari F1 deal was ‘obvious step’

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules Prime

How Imola exposed the success and failure of F1's 2022 rules

Four rounds into Formula 1’s new era has provided a timely juncture to assess whether the new rules have achieved the intended target of closer racing. While there have been some wins and losses, overall it remains on the right track

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2022
What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future Prime

What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future

OPINION: It would not have taken much for Mercedes to have had a very different weekend at Imola, even if a podium was always out of reach. As it was, George Russell led the line for the Silver Arrows, far ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Here’s how he got there and why such troubled times may benefit both team and younger driver in the years to come

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2022
Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Prime

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

OPINION: Although Imola hardly yielded a classic Formula 1 race in the 2022 edition of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the atmosphere that enveloped the round underlined the value of hosting F1 races at classic venues, a scarcity in the championship's recent visits to less historic environs

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2022
Why Leclerc must learn to curb his overconfidence in F1 title fight Prime

Why Leclerc must learn to curb his overconfidence in F1 title fight

OPINION: After a near-perfect opening trio of races to kick off 2022, Charles Leclerc revisited an old weakness at Imola when he got overconfident with the Variante Alta kerb and hit the barrier. From that error, Leclerc must learn to rein in his more overzealous moments if he is to fight for this year's Formula 1 title

Formula 1
Apr 26, 2022
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's first rain-afflicted race under the new rules set at Imola produced an intriguing spectacle, despite the sprint race going some way to redressing the natural order after qualifying produced a mixed grid. But while Red Bull seized full advantage to secure a comfortable 1-2 in the race, several big names dropped the ball

Formula 1
Apr 25, 2022
How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola Prime

How Ferrari's blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise at Imola

Ferrari was riding high coming into the first European round of the 2022 Formula 1 season, a first Imola victory since 2006 a distinct possibility. But the red cars ceded vital ground to Red Bull in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Max Verstappen romping to a comfortable win as Charles Leclerc spun away third place

Formula 1
Apr 25, 2022
Why Verstappen remains favourite even if Ferrari finds cure Prime

Why Verstappen remains favourite even if Ferrari finds cure

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite...

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Prime

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, Ben Edwards recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy.

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.