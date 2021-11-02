Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why 'young Montoya' O'Ward has an eye on F1 Next / F1 begins research on wet weather racing solution
Formula 1 / Mexican GP News

Ferrari: Mexico track a boost in F1 battle with McLaren

By:

Ferrari is hopeful that the high altitude of Mexico will give it even more of an edge over McLaren in their Formula 1 constructors' championship fight.

Ferrari: Mexico track a boost in F1 battle with McLaren

The Maranello-based team is just three-and-a-half points behind McLaren in the battle for third sport behind Mercedes and Red Bull with five races to go.

And, with a recent engine upgrade having lifted its performance, the team is increasingly bullish about its prospects for the remainder of the campaign.

At the United States Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc finished a strong fourth, almost 25 seconds clear of the lead McLaren of Daniel Ricciardo.

That performance was especially important because the Austin layout, with its high-speed corners and long straights, is not one that should have especially favoured the Italian squad.

And it is why Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto thinks that the unique nature of Mexico, where teams run with maximum wing, could be an even better hunting ground.

"In Mexico, we are running there with maximum downforce performance, and it is a track where power sensitivity is less important," he said.

"So although there is still a gap to Mercedes [in power terms], I think the Mexico track will be in our favour compared to what we saw in Austin."

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Binotto reckoned that the fact that Ferrari was faster than McLaren in Austin was significant, because it was a venue that should have played to the strengths of McLaren.

"Generally speaking, this year the McLaren has been always very competitive with the medium/high speed corners, and again it was the case in Austin," he said.

"But I think if I look at the overall performance of the weekend, we were ahead of them: which was very obvious in qualifying, and Charles [in the race] was half a second on average ahead of Ricciardo, finishing 25 seconds ahead of him.

"In the overall balance of the lap. I think we have been clearly faster and, I think on paper, it was not a circuit which was suiting obviously our car.

"That's why I'm pleased with the progress I've seen in the last races, and certainly the help of the power unit, both for quali and the race. That gives me some confidence for the next races."

Tickets
shares
comments
Why 'young Montoya' O'Ward has an eye on F1
Previous article

Why 'young Montoya' O'Ward has an eye on F1
Next article

F1 begins research on wet weather racing solution

F1 begins research on wet weather racing solution
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Williams will start F1 2022 “on the back foot” by skipping test
Formula 1

Williams will start F1 2022 “on the back foot” by skipping test

Former Williams F1 aerodynamicist Terzi dies in car crash
Video Inside
Formula 1

Former Williams F1 aerodynamicist Terzi dies in car crash

The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call Prime
Formula 1

The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Sainz calls on Ferrari to analyse recent F1 pit errors
Formula 1

Sainz calls on Ferrari to analyse recent F1 pit errors

Ferrari: Power gap to Mercedes "not so dramatic" anymore
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari: Power gap to Mercedes "not so dramatic" anymore

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Prime
Formula 1

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Latest news

F1 begins research on wet weather racing solution
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 begins research on wet weather racing solution

Ferrari: Mexico track a boost in F1 battle with McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Mexico track a boost in F1 battle with McLaren

Why 'young Montoya' O'Ward has an eye on F1 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why 'young Montoya' O'Ward has an eye on F1

Williams will start F1 2022 “on the back foot” by skipping test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams will start F1 2022 “on the back foot” by skipping test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why 'young Montoya' O'Ward has an eye on F1 Prime

Why 'young Montoya' O'Ward has an eye on F1

Much of the attention in the end-of-season Abu Dhabi rookie test will be focused around the first view of emerging IndyCar star Patricio O'Ward in a Formula 1 car. McLaren boss Zak Brown is keen not to put too much pressure on the 22-year-old, but even if it leads no further, it will be a tantalising development both for F1 and IndyCar

Formula 1
1 h
The early signs of greatness that made Mercedes pursue Russell Prime

The early signs of greatness that made Mercedes pursue Russell

George Russell’s ascent is almost complete, as he gets to become teammate to seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022. As STEWART BELL explains, although Russell has made a big splash since joining the F1 grid in 2019, Mercedes knew much earlier that it had a real star on its hands…

Formula 1
Nov 1, 2021
Why the intensity of F1 2021’s title fight plays into Red Bull’s ethos Prime

Why the intensity of F1 2021’s title fight plays into Red Bull’s ethos

After spending so many difficult seasons watching Mercedes clean up in Formula 1’s hybrid era, Red Bull has finally put together a package capable of fighting for the world championship. It’s therefore no surprise to see Max Verstappen and his team attacking with zero compromise in pursuit of glory.

Formula 1
Oct 31, 2021
When F1’s underrated free spirit Piquet stood up to Ecclestone Prime

When F1’s underrated free spirit Piquet stood up to Ecclestone

Nelson Piquet loved racing, hated gladhanding sponsors, and wanted to be adequately compensated for his talents. Nigel Roebuck recalls how that set Piquet on course for conflict with a team boss he felt was exploiting his loyalty.

Formula 1
Oct 30, 2021
The secrets of preparing for a new F1 circuit Prime

The secrets of preparing for a new F1 circuit

No Formula 1 team arrives at a ‘new’ circuit entirely unfamiliar with it. As PAT SYMONDS explains, simulation and artificial intelligence does the hard work even before the driver takes their turn

Formula 1
Oct 29, 2021
The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call Prime

The code of conduct debate prompted by the Alonso/Raikkonen marginal call

Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen's clash in Austin has thrust the debate about rights and wrongs of wheel-to-wheel combat firmly into the public spotlight, prompting complaints about the Formula 1 rules process. But what can the FIA do to prevent the issue resurfacing?

Formula 1
Oct 28, 2021
How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in F1 2021 battle Prime

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in F1 2021 battle

Supremacy in the McLaren vs Ferrari fight over third place in the constructors’ championship has ebbed and flowed between the two teams so far in the 2021 Formula 1 season. But for several key reasons, right now it seems the advantage has swung decisively back to the Scuderia and McLaren knows it.

Formula 1
Oct 27, 2021
The details that boosted Verstappen and held back Hamilton in Austin Prime

The details that boosted Verstappen and held back Hamilton in Austin

As the 2021 Formula 1 title battle winds towards its climax, the United States GP added another thrilling act in the Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen battle. Although Hamilton aced the start, Verstappen and Red Bull took the initiative with strategy and were richly rewarded, despite Mercedes' best efforts as the race went down to the wire

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.