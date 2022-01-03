Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / New FIA president confident Hamilton won’t walk away from F1 Next / Why F1's 2022 cars will be more of a handful for drivers
Formula 1 News

Ferrari: "Naive" to think it will be easy to catch Red Bull and Mercedes

By:

Ferrari believes it would be "very naive" to think it will be easy to catch Red Bull and Mercedes under Formula 1's new technical regulations for the 2022 season.

Ferrari: "Naive" to think it will be easy to catch Red Bull and Mercedes

This year will mark the start of a long-anticipated new technical ruleset for F1, forcing teams to pursue different aerodynamic concepts and manage the introduction of the new 18-inch tyres.

It will provide an opportunity for all teams to make a big step forward, with Ferrari in particular looking to return to the front of the pack after two years without winning a race.

The importance of this season's new ruleset prompted Ferrari to suspend development on its 2021 car early last year despite its tight battle with McLaren for third place in the constructors' championship.

Even with the early end to its upgrade cycle, Ferrari beat McLaren to third by 47.5 points in the final standings as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz combined to score five podiums and two pole positions.

At the top of the standings, Mercedes and Red Bull found themselves embroiled in a close fight for the championships last year that went all the way to the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

But Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies said that despite the need for Mercedes and Red Bull to focus on their 2021 cars because of the title fight, he did not expect it to have a big impact on its prospects for this year.

"I'm sure they had to develop this year," Mekies said. "However, they are in both cases incredible organisations, and it's enough to look at the results to see it.

"Therefore, I would not underestimate for one second their capability to produce a great 2022 car.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 mule

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 mule

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"Yes, they had to spend more on 2021, but if you look at the results they have produced in the last 10 years, one and the other, you will need to be very naive to think that it's going to be easy to close the gap.

"Because ultimately, you still have to close the gap. Even us, we look at the 2022 car numbers compared to where we are, and if compared to where we are is X number of tenths slower to these guys, then we need to get that gap plus the gap to them.

"So I would not be too worried for them."

Read Also:

Ferrari has already promised that its car for this year will feature "a lot of innovation", including a power unit that is "significantly different" to the one used through 2021. 

The team has not challenged for a championship since 2018, while its title drought dates back to 2008, when it last won the constructors' crown.

shares
comments

Related video

New FIA president confident Hamilton won’t walk away from F1
Previous article

New FIA president confident Hamilton won’t walk away from F1
Next article

Why F1's 2022 cars will be more of a handful for drivers

Why F1's 2022 cars will be more of a handful for drivers
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
New FIA president confident Hamilton won’t walk away from F1
Formula 1

New FIA president confident Hamilton won’t walk away from F1

Ricciardo lost "a bit of faith" after "nearly laughable" start to F1 2021
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ricciardo lost "a bit of faith" after "nearly laughable" start to F1 2021

How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021 Prime
Formula 1

How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Sainz hopes F1's young drivers can battle fairly for wins
Formula 1

Sainz hopes F1's young drivers can battle fairly for wins

The stats that prove Ferrari is on the road to recovery
Formula 1

The stats that prove Ferrari is on the road to recovery

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Prime
Formula 1

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

Latest news

Why F1's 2022 cars will be more of a handful for drivers
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1's 2022 cars will be more of a handful for drivers

Ferrari: "Naive" to think it will be easy to catch Red Bull and Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: "Naive" to think it will be easy to catch Red Bull and Mercedes

New FIA president confident Hamilton won’t walk away from F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

New FIA president confident Hamilton won’t walk away from F1

Mazepin feels ready for fight in F1 midfield in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin feels ready for fight in F1 midfield in 2022

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The science F1 must defy to prevent Spa shambles repeat Prime

The science F1 must defy to prevent Spa shambles repeat

In one of the most exciting, closely contested F1 seasons for years, the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix stood out as an ugly exception. Pat Symonds explains what is being done to avoid wet weather wreaking similar disruption in the future.

Formula 1
21 h
The forgotten story of Hamilton's first race against a Verstappen Prime

The forgotten story of Hamilton's first race against a Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton's rivalry with Max Verstappen was one of the biggest stories of 2021. For the seven-time world champion it was only the latest occasion he has faced off against Dutch motorsport's most famous name, having taken on 2021 champion Verstappen's dad as an 11-year-old in an indoor kart race at Birmingham's NEC.

Formula 1
23 h
Guanyu Zhou: The ‘underestimated’ 2022 rookie set to make F1 history Prime

Guanyu Zhou: The ‘underestimated’ 2022 rookie set to make F1 history

This year Guanyu Zhou will become Formula 1’s first full-time Chinese driver, a potential hero who could galvanise grand prix racing in the world’s most populous nation. Luke Smith examines how Zhou beat several other candidates to the Alfa Romeo seat.

Formula 1
Jan 1, 2022
How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021 Prime

How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021

The convivial blitz spirit of the COVID-ravaged 2020 Formula 1 season was replaced by an escalating war between the rivalling Mercedes and Red Bull squads in 2021. Drivers' and constructors' honours were shared after a controversial Abu Dhabi finale that was an unsatisfying conclusion to their year-long sparring match.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2021
Why 2022 progress is crucial after Alfa Romeo's year of F1 turmoil Prime

Why 2022 progress is crucial after Alfa Romeo's year of F1 turmoil

One driver allowed to quietly retire, another one fired in a blaze of rancour. An American buy-out that never happened. A title sponsor demanding an annual right of review. No wonder Alfa Romeo is looking to start 2022 from a clean sheet, says Roberto Chinchero.

Formula 1
Dec 30, 2021
How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest Prime

How Ferrari triumphed in the battle for F1 2021's best of the rest

Although it didn't win a race as McLaren did, Ferrari won out in their battle for third in the 2021 Formula 1 constructors' championship. Both former title-winning teams could look on the season as a year of positive steps back towards the front, but for the Italian squad its achievement was extra special after a disastrous 2020.

Formula 1
Dec 29, 2021
The mixed fortunes of F1 2021's rookie crop Prime

The mixed fortunes of F1 2021's rookie crop

There were three rookies on the grid this year – and the going proved tricky for all of them. Yuki Tsunoda, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin have faced their fair share of struggles in 2021, and all will be hoping to improve on this year's performances next season.

Formula 1
Dec 29, 2021
How Norris became more than just McLaren's leader in F1 2021 Prime

How Norris became more than just McLaren's leader in F1 2021

Already a rising star, Lando Norris stepped up another gear in 2021 to become one of Formula 1’s leading drivers. Becoming a regular podium finisher and taking his first pole, only the maiden win that escaped him in Sochi remains for the McLaren man, who recently sat down with Motorsport.com to dissect his third season in F1

Formula 1
Dec 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.