Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
06 Dec
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari now in favour of F1 engine freeze from 2022

shares
comments
Ferrari now in favour of F1 engine freeze from 2022
By:

Ferrari is now in favour of a Formula 1 engine development freeze from 2022 after agreeing to bring forward the introduction of the new power units to 2025.

F1 has been discussing the possibility of an engine development freeze after next year in recent weeks following Honda's decision to quit the series at the end of 2021.

Current customers Red Bull and AlphaTauri are keen to continue using the Honda power units beyond 2021 by taking on the IP and rights, but stressed it would not be able to fund future development, thus requiring a freeze.

Although Mercedes has always been in favour of the engine freeze, both Ferrari and Renault previously said they would not support such a move, with Ferrari CEO Louis C. Camilleri saying it was "against the spirit of F1". 

But Ferrari has now changed position following recent talks with F1, the FIA and its fellow power unit manufacturers.

Team principal Mattia Binotto said on Friday that Ferrari would now back the engine freeze, having also agreed that F1's next-generation power unit would be introduced one year earlier than planned, brought forward from 2026 to 2025.

"I think what we said is there are already regulations in place where somehow Red Bull has got a solution, they may be supplied by other manufacturers, that's no doubt," Binotto said when asked by Motorsport.com if Ferrari's position had changed.

"We understand as well their intention to keep using their Honda engine for the future. We had meetings in the last days with F1 and the FIA. I think as Ferrari, we understand the situation.

"We are supportive in trying to anticipate by one season, one year, the freezing of the engines, because that would mean as well trying to anticipate to 2025 the new regulations for the power units.

"Knowing the situation and understanding the situation, it's not the first time that Ferrari is acting in a responsible way in that respect.

"So we will support freezing, by anticipating by one year the engines, the power unit."

The change in stance from Ferrari paves the way for an engine freeze to be introduced in 2022, lasting for three years until the new power units come into play.

But Binotto said talks were ongoing to ensure there was proper engine convergence between the manufacturers ahead of the freeze to ensure there are no huge gaps in performance.

"Talks are ongoing moment with the FIA, with F1, if we should consider a mechanism of engine convergence, if there is any situation where eventually a manufacturer is really down on performance compared to the others," Binotto said.

"Because then it's freezing for three years the relative performance between manufacturers. I think those details will be important."

Binotto said the incoming regulations brought forward by one year to 2025 would result in "quite a different power unit" to the one currently used, but that clarity on its technical make-up was required by the middle of 2021.

"To have a brand new format of power unit in 2025, we will need by the middle of next year clarity on the regulations," Binotto said.

"I think it will be quite a different power unit to today, because I think there are, at least from the Ferrari point of view, important objectives that need to be set, as for example quite a different cost.

"It has to be more sustainable in terms of a cost point of view. I think the power unit should cost 50% what we are affording today. In order to achieve that, I think in order to decide what will be the technical format, it is somehow very difficult exercise.

"I think as well from the sustainability, so carbon footprint point of view, we have to set our objective which ahas to be very ambitious.

"We need to be very proactive but also collaborative between manufacturers, F1 and the FIA in order to progress very soon on the regulations. That will define the future of F1 from 2025 to 2030."

Related video

Bahrain GP: Hamilton leads FP1 as Mercedes dominates

Previous article

Bahrain GP: Hamilton leads FP1 as Mercedes dominates

Next article

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

DJR to make number change for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

DJR to make number change for 2021

Australian legend Bob Jane to sponsor Bathurst 1000
Supercars Supercars / News

Australian legend Bob Jane to sponsor Bathurst 1000

Why Ricciardo can take McLaren to the next level Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Interview

Why Ricciardo can take McLaren to the next level

Warning light panels to be mandatory on F1, MotoGP circuits
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Warning light panels to be mandatory on F1, MotoGP circuits

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

F1 drivers to sample 2021 Pirelli tyres in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers to sample 2021 Pirelli tyres in Bahrain

Latest news

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

Ferrari now in favour of F1 engine freeze from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari now in favour of F1 engine freeze from 2022

Bahrain GP: Hamilton leads FP1 as Mercedes dominates
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Bahrain GP: Hamilton leads FP1 as Mercedes dominates

Why Ricciardo can take McLaren to the next level Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Interview

Why Ricciardo can take McLaren to the next level

Trending

1
Supercars

DJR to make number change for 2021

2
Supercars

Australian legend Bob Jane to sponsor Bathurst 1000

3
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo can take McLaren to the next level

3h
4
Formula 1

Warning light panels to be mandatory on F1, MotoGP circuits

5
Formula 1

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

15min

Latest news

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Bahrain GP practice as it happens

Ferrari now in favour of F1 engine freeze from 2022
Formula 1

Ferrari now in favour of F1 engine freeze from 2022

Bahrain GP: Hamilton leads FP1 as Mercedes dominates
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Hamilton leads FP1 as Mercedes dominates

Why Ricciardo can take McLaren to the next level
Formula 1

Why Ricciardo can take McLaren to the next level

Hamilton: Salary cap shouldn't hinder young F1 drivers
Formula 1

Hamilton: Salary cap shouldn't hinder young F1 drivers

Latest videos

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car? 04:18
Formula 1
19h

Is Alonso Wasting His Time Testing A 2018 F1 Car?

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic 00:56
Formula 1
21h

My Job in 60 Seconds | Chief Mechanic

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have 07:23
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

Why Do Modern F1 Cars Have "Raised Noses"?

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success 04:50
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

The Secret To Hamilton's F1 Success

F1: Johnny Herbert Breaks lap record at Brands Hatch 02:11
Formula 1
Nov 25, 2020

F1: Johnny Herbert Breaks lap record at Brands Hatch

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.