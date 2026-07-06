The statistics behind Ferrari's 250th F1 win

Ferrari has been chasing a world title since 2008 in the constructors' championship and 2007 in the drivers' championship, but remains the most successful team in Formula 1. Winner of the British Grand Prix on Sunday, Charles Leclerc even allowed the Scuderia to reach a new symbolic milestone.

The Monegasque driver claimed Ferrari's 250th victory in F1, at the circuit where, 75 years earlier, the Prancing Horse had taken its first win. It was then the work of Jose Froilan Gonzalez, the Argentine winning at the wheel of a Ferrari 375.

Entered in the championship since its creation in 1950, Ferrari has put its name on the entry list for 1131 Grands Prix to date. In other words, the team now led by Fred Vasseur has won more than one in five races (22.10%) over that period.

Behind Ferrari, McLaren has 203 victories in Formula 1 and Mercedes 138, with an impressive success rate of 39% for the German manufacturer.

On the English circuit, the Maranello team's second victory of the season after Lewis Hamilton's in Barcelona, took place under the eyes of big boss John Elkann.

Jose Froilan Gonzalez, Ferrari 375 Photo by: Motorsport Images

"This is Ferrari's 250th victory, and the first took place here, at Silverstone", the Ferrari president told Sky Italia. "It shows how important a day this is for our history and, above all, for the present and the future."

"Great things happen when everyone works together at Ferrari, from our tremendous drivers like Charles, who drove a fantastic race, or Lewis, to the entire team, both in Maranello and here at the track."

For Leclerc, this is a ninth victory in Formula 1 and in Ferrari colors. The Monegasque joins Rubens Barrichello in eighth place among the drivers with the most wins for the Scuderia.

He also has 27 pole positions (only 15% of which have been converted into wins), an area in which only Michael Schumacher has done better with 58 poles. Niki Lauda, Ferrari's third most successful driver in qualifying, has 23.

Still second in the constructors' championship, Ferrari has taken 20 points back from Mercedes thanks to its Silverstone result. Nevertheless, the Italian team still has a significant deficit of 78 points to the top of the standings, while Hamilton and Leclerc are third and fourth in the drivers' championship.