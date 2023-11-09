Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
News

Ferrari pays homage to its F1 US history with special Las Vegas livery

Ferrari is to pay homage to its American Formula 1 history with a special one-off livery for the forthcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated
Ferrari SF-23, Las Vegas GP livery

The Italian outfit has revealed a brand-new look for its SF-23, which features a white rear wing, splashes on its engine cover, and a white circular number board – which are reminiscent of previous cars that have strong links to the United States.

The switch to an entirely red-and-white livery has had to get approval from all of Ferrari’s sponsor partners, and will be matched by new overalls for drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc.

The decision to adopt an all red-and-white livery is a hark back to Ferrari’s past and some of the most iconic moments it has enjoyed during the previous boom years F1 had in the United States in the 1970's.

Mario Andretti, Ferrari 312B2

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Mario Andretti, Ferrari 312B2

The colours are near identical to the Ferrari 312B that Mario Andretti used in 1971, and took to his maiden F1 victory at that year’s South African Grand Prix.

Ferrari also retained a lot of white throughout the 1970s, including its championship winning campaigns with Niki Lauda in 1975 and 1977.

The white extended just beyond the wings though, with the engine covers frequently painted white and incorporating the red and green of the Italian national flag.

The team eased back on using white after 1978, however, although it did return briefly in 1993.

Ferrari SF-23, Las Vegas GP livery

Photo by: Ferrari

Ferrari SF-23, Las Vegas GP livery

However, a difficult campaign for Jean Alesi and Gerhard Berger in the tricky F93A, which proved both uncompetitive and unreliable, meant Ferrari reverted to all-red for 1994.

In 2016, however, Ferrari tried again to incorporate white in its livery as it revealed its SF-16H with the colours.

However, a difficult campaign, with the car failing to secure a race victory as Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel took the team to third place in the constructors’ championship saw the white ditched once again.

F1 has invested heavily in the return of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and teams are hoping that the event will fuel huge interest in both the United States and around the world to further improve the championship’s popularity.

The race will take place at night and the new track runs down the famous Las Vegas strip.

shares
comments
Previous article F1 stewards slam FIA's "inability" to enforce track limits in Haas US GP hearing
Next article Horner clarifies “intention” remark over Perez F1 future
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races

Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races Red Bull: Verstappen now “so good” at reading F1 races

FIA appoints F1 Commissioner to help lead improvements

FIA appoints F1 Commissioner to help lead improvements

Formula 1

FIA appoints F1 Commissioner to help lead improvements FIA appoints F1 Commissioner to help lead improvements

What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso

What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Sainz suspects Brazil F1 launch problems caused by faulty Ferrari clutch

Sainz suspects Brazil F1 launch problems caused by faulty Ferrari clutch

Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Sainz suspects Brazil F1 launch problems caused by faulty Ferrari clutch Sainz suspects Brazil F1 launch problems caused by faulty Ferrari clutch

Ferrari 'proud' of Bahrain WEC podium with third-best car

Ferrari 'proud' of Bahrain WEC podium with third-best car

WEC
Bahrain

Ferrari 'proud' of Bahrain WEC podium with third-best car Ferrari 'proud' of Bahrain WEC podium with third-best car

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP

Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream Why Leclerc remains committed to his Ferrari F1 title dream

Latest news

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole

MGP MotoGP
Malaysian GP

MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole MotoGP Malaysian GP: Bagnaia beats title rival Martin to pole

The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season

The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season The ten closest finishes from the 2023 NASCAR season

Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program

Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program

NAS NASCAR Cup

Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program Cup drivers Berry, Preece join KHI Late Model program

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

IndL Indy NXT
Laguna

Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign Jacob Abel back with family team for 2024 Indy NXT campaign

What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso

What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso What 'that' rumour and 'that' Brazil podium told us about Alonso

Why F1 has to go big or go home with future sprint race tweaks

Why F1 has to go big or go home with future sprint race tweaks

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Why F1 has to go big or go home with future sprint race tweaks Why F1 has to go big or go home with future sprint race tweaks

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Brazilian GP

The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen The crucial lap that swung F1's Brazilian GP from Norris to Verstappen

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe