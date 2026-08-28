Ferrari pays tribute to Michael Schumacher with special Italian GP race suits

Ferrari has officially revealed the special Formula 1 race suits that Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will wear at the team's home Italian Grand Prix, paying tribute to the legacy of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher.

The Maranello outfit is currently preparing for its home race at Monza, which is scheduled to take place next weekend from 4-6 September. Ferrari is dedicating the weekend to Schumacher's impact on the team.

The new one-off race suits retain the iconic red design and feature white stripes down the front, down the arms and across the shoulders. Seven stars have also been added on the upper back to represent the German driver's seven championship titles. The stars are in the same style as those Schumacher incorporated into his helmet designs.

Schumacher's logo also sits on the hip of each race suit.

Ferrari heads to Monza on the back of a difficult Dutch Grand Prix. Hamilton and Leclerc crossed the line in fourth and fifth at Zandvoort after some frustrated radio messages between the Briton and the team. It currently sits second in the constructors' championship with 338 points, 87 points behind leader Mercedes.

Both Leclerc and Hamilton shared their excitement for the team's upcoming race while speaking to the media in Zandvoort. "I'm excited for Monza, even though on paper it doesn't look like the best track for us. But for sure, for how special Monza is for us, I'm looking forward to it," Leclerc explained.

Hamilton added: "We're in a much different place than we have been in the past, obviously, last year.

"We're still second in the constructors' championship. We've got a lot of positives to take from this first half. The next ones, we really need to turn up the heat if we're going to have any chance of beating these guys."