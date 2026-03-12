Skip to main content

Formula 1 Australian GP

Ferrari pokes fun at Charles Leclerc’s "Mario Kart" comparison in viral F1 video

Ferrari amused fans by turning Charles Leclerc’s viral "Mario Kart" comparison into a joke video as debate over Formula 1’s new regulations continue

Lydia Mee Ronald Vording
Edited:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

The Ferrari Formula 1 team has leaned in to Charles Leclerc's viral comment during the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, when he likened the new overtake mode and Boost Button to Mario Kart.

The Maranello outfit left fans in stitches with a video of Leclerc pressing a specific combination of buttons on the steering wheel to bring up a static shot of the video game. As the camera zooms in, it turns to face the Monegasque driver, who cheekily raises his eyebrows.

"'This is like a mushroom in Mario Kart.' Now we know why…" the team wrote.

 

"Mamma Mia Perfecto please do this in race," one fan commented, while another added: "That's hilarious."

"Bro gotta practice before the race. So, he installed the most accurate simulator of these regs," someone else joked.

The Australian Grand Prix marked the first race under the new regulations in the championship. "Hilarious comparison perfectly explains that unexpected boost effect," another fan commented in relation to the introduction of the overtake mode and boost button.

Leclerc was not the only driver to make a video gaming reference. Cadillac's Sergio Perez told Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle ahead of the race in Melbourne: "Let's see what happens in this video game race," and has now been asked about his comments again in China.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / Formula 1 via Getty Images

"I found it very fake, to be honest," the Mexican driver said. "Yeah, just on a button. You overtake, and then you get overtaken. Mario Kart style."

He added: "At the end of the day, the driver can do the difference. It's very early days on these rules, but it takes time. But what we saw in Melbourne, me talking as a fan, I didn't like it."

The paddock is now preparing for the second round of the season, the Chinese Grand Prix, which will feature the first sprint race of 2026.

Photos from Chinese GP - Thursday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Alexandra Leclerc

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Audi F1 Team nose detail

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Car of Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
McLaren mechanics work on the car

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Car of Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexandra Leclerc

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Garage of Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
More from
Ferrari

Ferrari to use rotating rear wing at F1 Chinese GP - Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Ferrari to use rotating rear wing at F1 Chinese GP - Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari gives Haas “as much info as they can”, amid Mercedes customer questions

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari gives Haas “as much info as they can”, amid Mercedes customer questions

Ferrari’s last front-engined winner

Formula 1