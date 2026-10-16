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Ferrari promotes F2 racer to F1 reserve driver role
Dino Beganovic will leave Formula 2 to focus on his F1 duties with the Scuderia
Ben Vinel
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 10:21 AM
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Dino Beganovic, Ferrari
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Ferrari is promoting its junior driver Dino Beganovic to a Formula 1 reserve driver role for the 2027 season.
Beganovic has been a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy for the past seven years, after he won the Italian and Swedish karting championships and took the runner-up spot in the WSK Euro Series.
During his time in the young-driver programme, Beganovic finished third as a single-seater rookie in Italian F4, claimed the Formula Regional European Championship title at his second attempt and finished sixth in both his F3 seasons. The DAMS driver currently lies fifth in the 2026 F2 standings – again as a sophomore – with back-to-back victories in Madring and Baku.
Dino Beganovic, DAMS Lucas Oil
Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
Despite winning races in all competitions he has raced in full-time, Beganovic has been surpassed by another Ferrari protege, the younger Rafael Camara. The Brazilian currently leads the F2 championship as a rookie and signed a 2027 F1 deal with Haas, where he is expected to partner fellow FDA graduate Oliver Bearman.
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As a consequence, Beganovic’s junior career is coming to an end without an F1 drive, and he will join Antonio Giovinazzi in Ferrari’s reserve roster. The 22-year-old Swedish-Bosnian, who has taken part in four FP1 sessions with the Scuderia across 2025 and 2026, will have additional development duties.
Despite Camara and Beganovic moving on from F2, there will be a Ferrari protege in F1’s feeder series next year. Tuukka Taponen will graduate from F3 after finishing third this season, courtesy of a remarkable three podiums in the final two rounds – he hadn’t taken a single top-three finish prior to this in 2026.
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