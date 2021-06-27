Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Governing F1 via technical directives 'not right' - Vasseur Next / Wolff finds "Armageddon" radio complaints "highly entertaining"
Formula 1 / Styrian GP News

Ferrari puzzled by DRS zone deficit at Styrian GP

By:

Charles Leclerc says his Ferrari Formula 1 team was left puzzled by a loss of pace in the Red Bull Ring's DRS zones during qualifying for the Styrian GP.

Ferrari puzzled by DRS zone deficit at Styrian GP

Leclerc bounced back from his nightmare race in France to qualify seventh in Austria but, despite a near perfect lap, he was left frustrated by an almost "scary" gap of over 0.3s to McLaren's Lando Norris, who was fourth.

Teammate Carlos Sainz struggled with a lack of front-end grip, and had to settle for 12th on the grid.

"We're actually very happy with my lap," said Leclerc. "I put everything together, I did a good lap, I didn't do any mistakes, I put all of my best corners in one lap.

"But then on the other hand, when I'm looking at the gap in between myself and Lando, it is quite... I wouldn't go as far as scary, but it's quite a bit. So we need to work hard for tomorrow.

"I think our race pace was better than our qualy pace this weekend, which is quite unusual. But sometimes we didn't carry away that pace we had on Friday to the race on Sunday.

"So we really need to make sure we work well tonight try to prepare in the best way possible for tomorrow, and have a good race from there."

Leclerc didn't have the front end issues experienced by his teammate, and stressed that he weakness was elsewhere.

"This weekend I struggled a little bit less with the front," he said. "That was my problem in Paul Ricard, actually, and we did some changes that helped me here.

"To be honest, we are losing quite a bit in the first sector, which is mainly the three DRS zones.

"For some reason, and we don't completely understand why yet, because it's mostly where we are opening the DRS, and the others seem to be a lot stronger with a DRS on.

"So it's not in all the straights. It's mostly in those three straights. And then overall grip, probably a little bit. But we are not that bad in the corners, actually, if you compare to the others."

Leclerc conceded that the team had erred towards race pace, to the detriment of qualifying potential: "A tiny bit, but not as much as the gap is telling. Definitely not, but a tiny bit."

Read Also:

Sainz confirmed that a front grip issue was costing him performance.

"Clearly this weekend we are not that strong over one lap compared to other weekends," said the Spaniard.

"We are three, four tenths off the AlphaTauri and the McLaren. Even the Alpine, it looks like Charles managed to pip him [Fernando Alonso], but they have definitely looked stronger than us all weekend, these two or three teams.

"And I've been struggling with the front tyres in qualifying trim, to get them work. Some laps I managed to make them bite in the high speed, some laps for whatever reason it doesn't bite, and I'm understeering even if I change the set-up.

"So not ideal, but hopefully we can change the trend, and be better in race trim than in qualy."

Sainz said that the team hadn't made any significant changes to his car, and agreed with Leclerc that the straights were an issue.

"No, we didn't in the end do anything very differently to be honest," he said. "So it's not like my car was very different to Paul Ricard. So it's just the track characteristics. There's three consecutive long straights here.

"Our Sector 1 has been very poor all weekend. There's those track characteristics that come into play that is clearly not suiting us very well."

shares
comments
Governing F1 via technical directives 'not right' - Vasseur

Previous article

Governing F1 via technical directives 'not right' - Vasseur

Next article

Wolff finds "Armageddon" radio complaints "highly entertaining"

Wolff finds "Armageddon" radio complaints "highly entertaining"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions

15 h
2
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

12 h
3
Formula 1

Bottas calls Styrian GP pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh"

17 h
4
Formula 1

Governing F1 via technical directives 'not right' - Vasseur

1 h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari puzzled by DRS zone deficit at Styrian GP

43 min
Latest news
Wolff finds "Armageddon" radio complaints "highly entertaining"
Formula 1

Wolff finds "Armageddon" radio complaints "highly entertaining"

17m
Ferrari puzzled by DRS zone deficit at Styrian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari puzzled by DRS zone deficit at Styrian GP

43m
Governing F1 via technical directives 'not right' - Vasseur
Formula 1

Governing F1 via technical directives 'not right' - Vasseur

1 h
Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1

Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

5 h
Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

12 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Styrian Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
13 h

Starting Grid for the Styrian Grand Prix

Formula 1: COTA making plans for an additional 20,000 fans 00:39
Formula 1
15 h

Formula 1: COTA making plans for an additional 20,000 fans

Formula 1: Horner says FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous 00:54
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

Formula 1: Horner says FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

Formula 1: Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new technical director 00:38
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin signs Red Bull head of aero as new technical director

The Biggest Incidents Of Formula 1 Cheating | Part 1 06:46
Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021

The Biggest Incidents Of Formula 1 Cheating | Part 1

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Ricciardo mystified by lack of qualifying pace in Styrian GP Styrian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo mystified by lack of qualifying pace in Styrian GP

Pirelli plans new F1 tyre construction for British GP British GP
Formula 1

Pirelli plans new F1 tyre construction for British GP

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
How Ferrari is staying calm over an F1 problem it can't yet solve
Formula 1

How Ferrari is staying calm over an F1 problem it can't yet solve

Leclerc explains front-end struggles behind qualifying "disaster" French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc explains front-end struggles behind qualifying "disaster"

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

Trending Today

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff ‘surprised’ by Red Bull protest over F1 engine questions

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

Bottas calls Styrian GP pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas calls Styrian GP pitlane spin penalty "quite harsh"

Governing F1 via technical directives 'not right' - Vasseur
Formula 1 Formula 1

Governing F1 via technical directives 'not right' - Vasseur

Ferrari puzzled by DRS zone deficit at Styrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari puzzled by DRS zone deficit at Styrian GP

Sandown: Race two results, final top ten standings
Supercars Supercars

Sandown: Race two results, final top ten standings

Kyle Larson left in 'disbelief' after losing Pocono win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson left in 'disbelief' after losing Pocono win

Valentino Rossi doubts he will race for VR46 Ducati MotoGP team
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi doubts he will race for VR46 Ducati MotoGP team

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Prime

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says Ben Edwards, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers.

Formula 1
21 h
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Prime

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams...

Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Prime

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Prime

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Prime

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

French Grand Prix driver ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Prime

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge Prime

The Mercedes lap that puts F1 victory fight back on a knife-edge

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past.

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

Latest news

Wolff finds "Armageddon" radio complaints "highly entertaining"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff finds "Armageddon" radio complaints "highly entertaining"

Ferrari puzzled by DRS zone deficit at Styrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari puzzled by DRS zone deficit at Styrian GP

Governing F1 via technical directives 'not right' - Vasseur
Formula 1 Formula 1

Governing F1 via technical directives 'not right' - Vasseur

Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.