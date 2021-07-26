Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mercedes F1 braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance

By:

Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have played down their chances of fighting for victory at the Hungarian Grand Prix, despite the circuit layout suiting their Formula 1 car.

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance

Off the back of a recent run of encouraging races, including Leclerc finishing runner-up at the British GP, the Italian squad is upbeat about the progress it is making with its SF21.

And heading to this weekend’s race at Budapest, the team is well aware of how strong it was at F1’s last high downforce race at Monaco – where Leclerc took pole and Sainz finished second.

But despite there being many reasons for the team to believe it can fight at the front again, both its drivers are more cautious about their prospects.

Asked by Motorsport.com if Ferrari was approaching Hungary feeling it had a shot at the win, Leclerc said: “I mean it's good to be an optimist, and I think we all want to be an optimist after such a good performance in the last three races to be honest.

“But, on the other hand, we also we need to be realistic. We are in a good mood, but I feel like going for the win in Budapest might be a bit optimistic. So realistically I think I will be happy if we are just behind the two top teams.”

Sainz thinks that the current characteristics of F1 cars, with their super high levels of downforce, has actually changed the challenge of the Hungaroring circuit – moving it away from the type of circuit where the Ferrari could really excel.

“Budapest recently has become actually a medium to high speed track with these cars,” he said.

“If you look at Monaco and Baku there are second or third gear corners, but Budapest nowadays, with these crazy high downforce cars, you have a middle sector where you are fourth or fifth gear all the time. So it's not a pure low speed track like it used to be in the past.

“I don't think it's going to be such a good track for us. I do think that it's a great opportunity to be right behind Red Bull and Mercedes, but downforce is still king and we see from data that these guys are still ahead.

“As we saw [at the British GP], on the hard tyre, Lewis [Hamilton] had a bit more pace than us and they should be ahead in Hungary.

Read Also:

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes F1 braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

Previous article

Mercedes F1 braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar

2 h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

3
Formula 1

Red Bull shows off its 2020 F1 car

4
Formula 1

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?

Latest news
Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance
Formula 1

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance

42m
Mercedes F1 braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

1 h
Ferrari & Richard Mille: A shared passion for racing
Formula 1

Ferrari & Richard Mille: A shared passion for racing

1 h
Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar

2 h
Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers
Formula 1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

2 h
Latest videos
More Than Just a Livery: Our Accelerate 25 Programme 03:12
Formula 1
2 h

More Than Just a Livery: Our Accelerate 25 Programme

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
2 h

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Formula 1: Red Bull still considering FIA action over $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash 01:00
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull still considering FIA action over $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

Formula 1: Horner continues to criticise Mercedes celebrations at Silverstone 00:55
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Formula 1: Horner continues to criticise Mercedes celebrations at Silverstone

Formula 1: Mercedes felt enormous pressure to perform at British GP 00:51
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes felt enormous pressure to perform at British GP

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar
Formula 1

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff
Formula 1

F1 cannot rule out further Verstappen/Hamilton crashes, says Wolff

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat British GP Prime
Formula 1

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

Trending Today

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo past point of frustration with McLaren F1 struggles

Red Bull shows off its 2020 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull shows off its 2020 F1 car

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?
Formula 1 Formula 1

How different will the real 2022 cars be from F1's latest model?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
4 h
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat Prime

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap-one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming.

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash Prime

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone Prime

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win at Silverstone

Red Bull and Max Verstappen scored an early blow against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes at Silverstone, with sprint qualifying race victory. But that doesn’t mean Sunday’s grand prix is a foregone conclusion. Although Verstappen starts as the favourite, here’s why Mercedes still holds hope of winning

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Latest news

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari "needs to be realistic" about Hungary F1 win chance

Mercedes F1 braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

Ferrari & Richard Mille: A shared passion for racing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari & Richard Mille: A shared passion for racing

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar
Formula 1 Formula 1

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.