Ferrari: Red Bull-style F1 sidepods not a knee-jerk copy
Ferrari insists its change of sidepod concept in Formula 1 is not a knee-jerk reaction in simply copying the dominant Red Bull team.
As part of an upgrade delivered at the Spanish Grand Prix, the Italian squad abandoned the bathtub in-wash sidepod design that it had used since the start of 2022.
Instead, the team switched to a more Red Bull-style of downwash solution that is aimed at changing the way airflow over the car interacts with the floor.
Having faced a difficult start to the year, the change in sidepods at this time appears to be a response to the way that Ferrari has been unable to get on terms with Red Bull so far this season.
However, Ferrari’s Jock Clear, whose official job title is driver coach for Charles Leclerc, says the changes are the result of months of work at the factory to unlock more performance for the SF-23.
And he says Ferrari only gave the green light to such a dramatic change because the new design delivered a critical aero boost rather than it being motivated by following Red Bull’s ideas.
Asked by Motorsport.com about why Ferrari had changed sidepod concept now after being so wedded to its in-wash solution, Clear said: “When people launch their car, they're all convinced about it. So, nobody says: ‘we put these sidepods on, but we weren't convinced about them.’
“We are all convinced about what we had. But then we all have to learn from what other people are doing and also what we’re doing.
Ferrari SF-23
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
“We're not copying anyone, per se. We're looking at what they did, we're going back to our tunnel, and trying to find out if that works.
“It's appeared on the car now because it works. Ultimately, we only follow the science and the great thing about aerodynamics, and a great thing about this sport and the reason we do it, in my case for 30 years, is because every day is different, every year is different, every car is different.
“We're still learning. There are a million ways to solve the problems and you're never going to cover all of them.”
Clear says it would be all too easy for a team to rush through a concept shift from a rival, but that would risk having something on the car that does not work.
“As soon as you see what someone else is doing well, and you get that in your tunnel, you're disciplined enough not to have a knee jerk and just chuck it on your car, because it won't work," he explained.
“You have to give yourself a couple of months to get it sorted and to get it to work with your car. And then you say: actually, I can see where they're coming from there.’
“What you see is the result of that, and it's going to lead to a further development down that avenue. We've sort of started to investigate a new avenue to go down.”
Clear said that Ferrari would have been considering the Red Bull sidepods from the start of pre-season testing, but only committed properly to them around two months ago.
“It's one of those organic developments, isn't it?” he said. “I'm sure we looked at that from day one of the first test, where you look at the different cars and you look at everybody's solution, and you start to think: ‘okay, maybe there are other ways they could have solved this.’
“As soon as the Red Bull’s dominance became clear, obviously you have to look very, very closely at what they're doing.
“So, in a normal process, I would say that you're probably looking at two months ago where you had to choose this avenue to go down.”
Mercedes admits F1 upgrade ‘rush’ prompted some worries
Formula 1 chiefs to make push for lighter grand prix cars
Vasseur: Ferrari can fight Mercedes once F1 consistency issues are solved
Vasseur: Ferrari can fight Mercedes once F1 consistency issues are solved Vasseur: Ferrari can fight Mercedes once F1 consistency issues are solved
Ferrari struggling to understand consistency issue with F1 car
Ferrari struggling to understand consistency issue with F1 car Ferrari struggling to understand consistency issue with F1 car
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Latest news
Ferrari spins out of Le Mans lead as Toyota loses a car
Ferrari spins out of Le Mans lead as Toyota loses a car Ferrari spins out of Le Mans lead as Toyota loses a car
Kyle Larson leads the way in Sonoma Cup practice
Kyle Larson leads the way in Sonoma Cup practice Kyle Larson leads the way in Sonoma Cup practice
Le Mans 24h, H6: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls
Le Mans 24h, H6: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls Le Mans 24h, H6: Porsche leads Ferrari as darkness falls
JOTA Porsche suffers spectacular crash while leading Le Mans
JOTA Porsche suffers spectacular crash while leading Le Mans JOTA Porsche suffers spectacular crash while leading Le Mans
Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better
Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better Why F1’s quest for more isn't always better
Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about
Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about Why the end of F1’s design divergence is nothing to be sad about
Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations
Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations Why Mercedes may be wrong to be so cagey on new F1 expectations
Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?
Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023? Is this F1's most underrated driver of 2023?
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked Why Verstappen's 2023 Spanish GP win wasn't as simple as it looked
How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023
Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.