Formula 1 Singapore GP

Ferrari releases chaotic footage of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's social media takeover

Ferrari has shared behind-the-scenes footage of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc taking over the team's social media channels during the Singapore GP weekend

Lydia Mee

Published: Oct 16, 2026, 9:21 PM

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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images



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Ferrari has released behind-the-scenes footage of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc hijacking the team's social media channels.

The two drivers took over the Maranello outfit's accounts during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, and it was pure chaos. 

With a 20-minute window to do whatever they wanted with the channels, Hamilton quickly admitted his lack of recent social media practice, explaining: "I haven't posted my own content for so long I actually don't even know how to use the app."

Leclerc immediately took charge, directing the seven-time champion to pose for an extreme close-up selfie to be used as a new profile picture.

The takeover featured Hamilton giving a brief tour of the Ferrari hospitality unit, Leclerc riding Hamilton's scooter, the pair separately interrupting meetings and both drivers going live, among other posts.

Ferrari later issued a tongue-in-cheek "unofficial statement".

"Scuderia Ferrari HP confirms that, over the past two hours, two individuals within the organisation gained unauthorised control of our social media channels," the team wrote.

 

"During this period, a series of highly questionable editorial decisions were made, including changes to our profile picture and the publication of content that did not undergo our standard approval procedures.

"We can confirm that the two suspects have been identified and the situation has now been contained. Full control of our accounts has been restored.

"We thank our fans for their understanding during this unprecedented incident."

At the time of writing, the behind-the-scenes footage of the social media stunt had already been viewed more than 40,000 times. "WE NEED MORE CONTENT LIKE THISS," one fan commented on the YouTube video, while another added: "We needed every month please."

"I love you two together, I thought it was going to be hard to replace the Charlie/Chilli combo on both socials and the track but I was wrong," someone else posted.

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