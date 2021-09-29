Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races, says Red Bull
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit

By:

Mattia Binotto was reluctant to put a number on the time gain made by Ferrari with its upgraded Formula 1 power unit, but said it offered “a step” in performance.

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit

Ferrari debuted an upgraded hybrid system for its power unit on Charles Leclerc’s car at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi last weekend.

The updated power unit was understood to be worth less than 10bhp, but Ferrari made clear prior to its introduction that its greater purpose was to help lay the foundations for 2022 and beyond.

Leclerc enjoyed a spirited fightback through the field in Sochi, recovering from his engine grid penalty to run as high as third and poised for points before staying out too long on slicks when the rain hit, causing him to drop back to 15th.

Speaking after the race, Ferrari team principal Binotto said he did not want to put a number on how much time had been gained with the upgraded power unit, re-emphasising that it was chiefly about planning for the future.

“No, I don’t want to quantify it,” Binotto said when asked about the time gained.

“I think that is a fact of our confidentiality.

“It is a step in terms of performance, but as Charles and Laurent [Mekies] said already, more importantly for us, certainly it has pushed forward as much as we could with that new technology.

“It will certainly helped in the view of 2022 in terms of the experience we can do.

“But I’m happy now that Charles has got it and got it for the rest of the season, which still is a step.”

Ferrari is planning to introduce the upgraded power unit to Carlos Sainz Jr’s car at one of the remaining races this year, but he would also have to serve a back-of-grid penalty to make the switch.

Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies had said on Saturday after qualifying that the team was “satisfied” with the findings from the new power unit, but said that it was “no game changer”.

The upgraded power unit nevertheless comes as a boost to Ferrari in its fight with McLaren for third place in the constructors’ championship, with just 17.5 points separating the teams with seven races remaining this year.

shares
comments
Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races, says Red Bull

Previous article

Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races, says Red Bull
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA not alarmed after Mazepin's latest controversy

17 h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit

1 h
3
Supercars

March 2022 date for Newcastle Supercars

13 h
4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"

5
MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

Latest news
Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit
Formula 1

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit

1 h
Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races, says Red Bull
Formula 1

Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races, says Red Bull

1 h
Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss
IndyCar

Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss

10 h
FIA not alarmed after Mazepin's latest controversy
Formula 1

FIA not alarmed after Mazepin's latest controversy

17 h
Williams F1 car "the best it's ever felt" in Russia - Latifi
Formula 1

Williams F1 car "the best it's ever felt" in Russia - Latifi

19 h
Latest videos
Will Buxton and Alex Kalinauckas on Russian GP 14:24
Formula 1
3m

Will Buxton and Alex Kalinauckas on Russian GP

Will Buxton recaps the Formula 1 Russian GP 03:19
Formula 1
14m

Will Buxton recaps the Formula 1 Russian GP

The Gamble That Won Lewis Hamilton Formula 1's Russian GP 05:31
Formula 1
19 h

The Gamble That Won Lewis Hamilton Formula 1's Russian GP

Grand Prix Greats - 2021 Russian GP best photos 02:53
Formula 1
22 h

Grand Prix Greats - 2021 Russian GP best photos

Top 10 most successful drivers in F1 01:23
Formula 1
Sep 27, 2021

Top 10 most successful drivers in F1

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Leclerc: "Just a matter of time" before Norris scores first win
Formula 1

Leclerc: "Just a matter of time" before Norris scores first win

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix Russian GP
Formula 1

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Russian Grand Prix

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Ferrari More from
Ferrari
Sainz: Russian GP my best weekend so far with Ferrari Russian GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Russian GP my best weekend so far with Ferrari

Leclerc not expecting ‘big changes’ from Ferrari F1 power unit upgrade Russian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc not expecting ‘big changes’ from Ferrari F1 power unit upgrade

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1's smooth operator Prime
Formula 1

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1's smooth operator

Trending Today

FIA not alarmed after Mazepin's latest controversy
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA not alarmed after Mazepin's latest controversy

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit

March 2022 date for Newcastle Supercars
Supercars Supercars

March 2022 date for Newcastle Supercars

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR pit decision by Hendrick Motorsports a "blown call"

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

Dovizioso "couldn't say no" to Yamaha MotoGP offer after 2013 miss
MotoGP MotoGP

Dovizioso "couldn't say no" to Yamaha MotoGP offer after 2013 miss

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced
Esports Esports

F1 Esports Series Pro Championship drivers and schedule announced

Top 5: Biggest winning margins in F1 history
Formula 1 Formula 1

Top 5: Biggest winning margins in F1 history

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling Prime

How the pitstop rules change has left F1 teams scrambling

The technical directive issued by Formula 1 to reduce levels of automation in pitstops has given teams an unwelcome period of adjustment. Although safety was the primary goal, it has already had a significant impact on the title race and puts extra pressure on teams to deliver as the season reaches the business end

Formula 1
21 h
How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1 Prime

How the pandemic is continuing to bite F1

Uncertainty over the shape of the calendar doesn’t just vex the fans and the commercial rights holder. MARK GALLAGHER explains at how race promoters have been pushed to the financial brink

Formula 1
Sep 28, 2021
Russian Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Russian Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Russian GP was decided by late-arriving rain that allowed some to climb and caused others to plummet. But the events which played out beforehand are equally significant when considering the all-important driver ratings

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2021
The "blind faith" Mercedes call that won Hamilton his 100th F1 race Prime

The "blind faith" Mercedes call that won Hamilton his 100th F1 race

Until rain turned the Russian Grand Prix on its head in the closing stages, Lando Norris was set to convert his first Formula 1 pole position into a maiden win. But having recovered well from being shuffled back at the start, Hamilton and his Mercedes team called the changing conditions spot-on for a landmark 100th F1 victory

Formula 1
Sep 27, 2021
Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces Prime

Why momentum is again behind Australia's aces

At the Italian Grand Prix Daniel Ricciardo turned around a troubled F1 season and, in F2, Oscar Piastri demonstrated once again that he is a potential star of the future. BEN EDWARDS weighs up the prospects of F1 having two Australian stars

Formula 1
Sep 26, 2021
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Prime

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2021
Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery Prime

Why Verstappen should be confident of Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi...

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2021
Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1 Prime

Why dumping the MGU-H is the right move for F1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021

Latest news

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari reluctant to quantify time gain in upgraded F1 power unit

Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races, says Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Balance of power unclear over remaining F1 races, says Red Bull

Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown: 2021 was a great season for O’Ward despite title loss

FIA not alarmed after Mazepin's latest controversy
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA not alarmed after Mazepin's latest controversy

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.