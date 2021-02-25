Ferrari overhauls chassis department ahead of 2021 F1 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
107 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
124 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
225 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
247 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
254 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
267 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
282 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
288 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Red Bull's new RB16B has "good potential" - Perez Next / Red Bull's missing RB16B fuels tech secret intrigue
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari overhauls chassis department ahead of 2021 F1 season

By:

Ferrari has revamped its chassis department in a bid to ramp up its Formula 1 progress in 2021.

shares
comments
Ferrari overhauls chassis department ahead of 2021 F1 season

After a challenging 2020 campaign, where the Italian squad was hampered by a down-on-power engine and a car that was too draggy, it has finalised an overhaul of the way it operates.

It will maintain a reporting structure underneath team principal Mattia Binotto with distinct heads of departments, but has decided to reorganise how its chassis department works.

Following the departure of former chassis head Simone Resta to Haas at the end of last year, Enrico Cardile has been formally put in charge of that area.

He will work as a department chief alongside power unit head Enrico Gualtieri, sporting director Laurent Mekies and supply chain head Gianmaria Fulgenzi.

While the processes there will remain the same, Ferrari’s chassis department will be split up into four new areas – with the hope being that this will boost the ability of the team to make improvements.

The four areas will be vehicle concept (headed by David Sanchez), chassis performance engineering (Enrico Cardile), chassis project engineering (Fabio Montecchi) and vehicle operations (Diego Ioverno).

Cardile’s area here will also encompass race trackside engineering work.

In a bid to further help ease some of the burden that Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has faced since taking over the team at the start of 2019, there have been changes in the commercial area too.

The commercial, marketing and events department will now be part of its brand diversification area, and will be led by Nicola Boari.

Ferrari endured a disappointing run to sixth place in the constructors’ championship last year, its worst result for decades. It failed to win any races, but Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel did manage to grab some podium finishes.

The team is hopeful, however, that a new power unit and tweaks to its car can help it recover ground prior to the rules shake up coming for 2022.

Ferrari is due to hold a team launch event on Friday, featuring drivers Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, before revealing its new SF21 on the eve of pre-season testing next month.

Read Also:

Related video

Red Bull's new RB16B has "good potential" - Perez

Previous article

Red Bull's new RB16B has "good potential" - Perez

Next article

Red Bull's missing RB16B fuels tech secret intrigue

Red Bull's missing RB16B fuels tech secret intrigue
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

1h
2
Supercars

Iconic Brabham BT19 car completes Bathurst laps

2h
3
Formula 1

My job in F1: Raikkonen's race engineer

Latest news
Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed
Formula 1

Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed

13m
Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season
Formula 1

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season

48m
Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

1h
Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain
Formula 1

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain

3h
F1 expects spectators at “majority” of races in 2021
Formula 1

F1 expects spectators at “majority” of races in 2021

4h
Latest videos
Back to Work | Valtteri Bottas' 2021 Seat Fit 03:56
Formula 1
4h

Back to Work | Valtteri Bottas' 2021 Seat Fit

F1 Explained | Mercedes Power Unit 02:52
Formula 1
22h

F1 Explained | Mercedes Power Unit

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez drive the RB16B at Silverstone 01:39
Formula 1
23h

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez drive the RB16B at Silverstone

The Illegal Formula 1 Innovations Making A Come Back In 2022 07:32
Formula 1
Feb 24, 2021

The Illegal Formula 1 Innovations Making A Come Back In 2022

Is Red Bull Hiding the Real RB16B? | F1 2021 27:59
Formula 1
Feb 24, 2021

Is Red Bull Hiding the Real RB16B? | F1 2021

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed

Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game

Perez: My experience a ‘big’ weapon in bid to beat Verstappen
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez: My experience a ‘big’ weapon in bid to beat Verstappen

More from
Ferrari
How Ferrari’s F1 fire-up video revealed clues to key design changes
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Ferrari’s F1 fire-up video revealed clues to key design changes

Sainz found suggestions of Ferrari regret "annoying"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz found suggestions of Ferrari regret "annoying"

How Vettel's Ferrari mission ended on a sour note Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Vettel's Ferrari mission ended on a sour note

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game Prime

Why Verstappen isn't interested in the hype game

In a pre-season where Red Bull has been unusually quiet, Max Verstappen has also been guarded about the team's fortunes in 2021. Even after trying the RB16B for the first time at Silverstone, the Dutchman was careful to manage expectations

Formula 1
4h
The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes Prime

The pros and cons of F1's 2021 rule changes

In the strategy for grand prix racing's future, 2021 represents a significant step towards the goal of closer racing and a more level playing field. That's the theory behind the latest raft of changes, but will they have the desired effect?

Formula 1
Feb 24, 2021
What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Red Bull made no secret of the fact its 2021 F1 car is an evolution of its predecessor, but in keeping the same foundations while hiding some tightly-guarded updates with its RB16B, the team aims to avoid suffering the same pitfalls of previous years

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo Prime

How Albon plans to fight his way out of Red Bull limbo

Alex Albon has faced the media for the first time since he lost his Red Bull drive at the end of 2020 and dropped out of a Formula 1 race seat altogether. He has a history of bouncing back from setbacks, so here's what he must do to rise again

Formula 1
Feb 23, 2021
Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Prime

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Carlin has helped guide enough drivers to Formula 1 to fill out an entire grid, plus a handful of reserves, to create a remarkable alumni list. With Yuki Tsunoda set to join that group, Motorsport.com has ranked its graduates to grace the grand prix scene...

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans Prime

Why Alfa's 2021 launch says more about its 2022 plans

Alfa Romeo launched its C41 with a revised front nose, but there's little to suggest it will surge up the leaderboard in 2021. As the team frankly admits, it's putting its eggs in the basket labelled 2022 and hoping to hold the eighth place it earned last year

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2021
Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse Prime

Why Gasly’s AlphaTauri haven is a blessing and a curse

Red Bull opted not to re-sign Pierre Gasly even before it decided to drop Alex Albon and so the Frenchman's Formula 1 journey will continue at AlphaTauri. This has positive and negative connotations for one of last season's star performers.

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2021
Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021 Prime

Eight things Red Bull must do to beat Mercedes in 2021

After seven years of defeat at the hands of Mercedes, Red Bull is as hungry as ever to secure a fifth world championship. But there are key challenges it must overcome in 2021 to switch from challenger to conqueror

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2021

Trending Today

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season

Latest news

Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.