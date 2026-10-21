Formula 1 United States GP
Ferrari reveals blueprint-style livery for United States GP
Ferrari has unveiled a one-off HP-designed livery for the United States Grand Prix
Lydia Mee
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 11:18 PM
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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan
Motorsport Red Zone
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Ferrari has unveiled a special one-off livery for this weekend's United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.
The design, created with title partner HP, features sketches and blueprint-style illustrations against the white background of the engine cover and around the intake.
"The livery celebrates the journey from idea to reality," Ferrari's head of colour and trim Silvia Cavallaro said. "Every Ferrari starts with creativity, sketches and engineering expertise long before the car reaches the track.
"Thanks to our collaboration with HP, we were able to bring that process to life visually and tell a story that reveals the craftsmanship and innovation behind the performance."
The graphics were reproduced using HP Latex printing technology, and the concept was developed with the Ferrari Design Studio. Ferrari's new car concept specialist Stefano Luparia explained that the hardest part was making the artwork work on a racing car.
"There were numerous challenges in developing the special livery for Austin, spanning both the creative and technical aspects of the project," he said.
"On the one hand, we had to transform the concept developed together with Ferrari Design Studio into a solution that could be practically applied, adapting it to the car’s complex surfaces and aerodynamic requirements.
"On the other, we worked closely with HP to introduce innovative printing technologies that had never before been used in this specific application. My role was to coordinate and validate all the technical aspects of the project, ensuring that our performance objectives were met and that the livery was correctly implemented on the cars for the United States Grand Prix."
While some fans worried the new design would be hard to see on track, others praised the changes. "Seriously, it's a gorgeous design in my opinion. Imagine the diecast..." one fan commented on Reddit.
"I know you won’t really be able to see it going at 200 mph, but for what it is, I kinda like it," someone else wrote, while another fan posted: "I quite like this. Nice idea, cool concept."
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