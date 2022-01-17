Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Latifi: Being flexible key to further progress in 2022 F1 season Next / Alfa F1 boss has "full trust" in Bottas after work in junior series
Formula 1 News

Ferrari reveals launch date for 2022 Formula 1 car

By:

Ferrari has issued a ‘save the date’ for the unveiling of its new Formula 1 car ahead of the 2022 season.

Ferrari reveals launch date for 2022 Formula 1 car

Ferrari F1 chief Mattia Binotto said in December the team was planning to launch its new car in mid-February prior to the start of pre-season testing.

But Ferrari has now formalised its plans by announcing on social media that it will unveil the 2022 model on 17 February, one month from today.

 

 

Ferrari is the second team to announce when it will be launching its car ahead of the new season following Aston Martin, which revealed last week that it would unveil the AMR22 on 10 February.

Ferrari is yet to reveal a name for its 2022 car, but the team will enter the new season looking to build on an encouraging 2021 campaign.

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc scored five podiums and two pole positions to help lift Ferrari to third place in the constructors’ championship, bouncing back from the team’s worst campaign in 40 years in 2020.

While Ferrari failed to win a race for the second season in a row last year, the data proved that it made a step towards the leading pair of Mercedes and Red Bull, both in terms of outright pace and in its race operations such as pitstops. 

The new technical regulations for the 2022 season mark a significant opportunity for Ferrari to try and return to the front of the pack, having opted against extended development of its car last year as a result, saying there could be “zero compromise” for the new ruleset.

Ferrari’s new car will enjoy its first extended run-out following its launch on 23 February when pre-season testing gets underway at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.

The three-day test will be followed by a further three days of running from 10-12 March in Bahrain, which will also host the opening round of the season on 20 March.

Ferrari is already looking to renew Sainz’s contract after an impressive first season at Maranello, with talks due to take place over the winter. His existing deal expires at the end of the 2022 season.

shares
comments

Related video

Latifi: Being flexible key to further progress in 2022 F1 season
Previous article

Latifi: Being flexible key to further progress in 2022 F1 season
Next article

Alfa F1 boss has "full trust" in Bottas after work in junior series

Alfa F1 boss has "full trust" in Bottas after work in junior series
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Alfa F1 boss has "full trust" in Bottas after work in junior series
Formula 1

Alfa F1 boss has "full trust" in Bottas after work in junior series

Alfa Romeo still open to fielding Ferrari F1 young drivers in the future
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo still open to fielding Ferrari F1 young drivers in the future

How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021 Prime
Formula 1

How diplomacy between F1's heavyweights died in 2021

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
Ferrari: Budget cap constraints will mean fewer updates in F1 2022
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari: Budget cap constraints will mean fewer updates in F1 2022

Ferrari: "Zero compromise" on F1 2022 focus despite McLaren fight Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Zero compromise" on F1 2022 focus despite McLaren fight

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime
Formula 1

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

Latest news

Alfa F1 boss has "full trust" in Bottas after work in junior series
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa F1 boss has "full trust" in Bottas after work in junior series

Ferrari reveals launch date for 2022 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari reveals launch date for 2022 Formula 1 car

Latifi: Being flexible key to further progress in 2022 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latifi: Being flexible key to further progress in 2022 F1 season

Ricciardo: McLaren-Ferrari battle was a "cool story" for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: McLaren-Ferrari battle was a "cool story" for F1

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push Prime

The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push

As the driver of Formula 1’s medical car, Alan van der Merwe’s job is to wait – and hope his skills aren’t needed. James Newbold hears from F1’s lesser-known stalwart.

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2022
When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push Prime

When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push

There was an ace up the sleeve during the 1983 F1 title-winning season of Nelson Piquet and Brabham. It made a frontrunning car invincible for the last three races to see off Renault's Alain Prost and secure the combination's second world title in three years

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2022
How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner Prime

How “abysmal” reliability blunted Brabham’s first winner

Brabham’s first world championship race-winning car was held back by unreliable Climax engines – or so its creators believed, as STUART CODLING explains

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2022
The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season Prime

The steps Norris took to reach a new level in the 2021 F1 season

Lando Norris came of age as a grand prix driver in 2021. McLaren’s young ace is no longer an apprentice or a quietly capable number two – he’s proved himself a potential winner in the top flight and, as Stuart Codling finds out, he’s ready to stake his claim to greatness…

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2022
How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1 Prime

How Fangio set the bar for Schumacher and Hamilton in F1

Juan Manuel Fangio, peerless on track and charming off it, established the gold standard of grand prix greatness. Nigel Roebuck recalls a remarkable champion.

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2022
How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam Prime

How Russell sees his place in the Mercedes-Hamilton F1 superteam

George Russell joining Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this year gives it arguably the best line-up in Formula 1 – if it can avoid too many fireworks. After serving his apprenticeship at Williams, Russell is the man that Mercedes team believes can lead it in the post-Hamilton era, but how will he fare against the seven-time champion? Motorsport.com heard from the man himself

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2022
How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications Prime

How F1 pulled off its second pandemic season and its 2022 implications

OPINION: The Formula 1 season just gone was the second to be completed under the dreaded shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in many ways it was much more ‘normal’ than 2020. Here’s the story of how the championship’s various organisers delivered a second challenging campaign, which offers a glimpse at what may be different next time around

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2022
The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future Prime

The adapt or die mentality that will shape F1's future

As attitudes towards the motor car and what powers it change, Formula 1 must adapt its offering. Mark Gallagher ponders the end of fossil fuels

Formula 1
Jan 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.