Formula 1 Mexican GP

Ferrari reveals luxury $4,300 fountain pen inspired by its bespoke supercars

The Meisterstuck Great Masters Ferrari Tailor Made Inedita costs almost four times as much as a regular Montblanc Meisterstuck.

Alex Harrington

Published: Nov 1, 2026, 12:28 AM

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You do not need to buy a Ferrari to spend serious money on the Prancing Horse. Montblanc’s latest collaboration with Maranello has come in the shape of a fountain pen, and it costs more than some used cars.

The Meisterstuck Great Masters Ferrari Tailor Made Inedita Special Edition is for sale for $4,300 in the United States. If you would rather not deal with the messy reloading of such a pen, there is also a $4,000 rollerball, and Ferrari’s own store sells a $4,000 ballpoint.

For comparison, Montblanc’s classic gold-coated Meisterstuck 149 fountain pen, one of the most popular products from the brand, is listed at $1,105 on its US website.

So what does the extra $3,000 or so get you? The answer is carbon fibre.

The pen is inspired by Ferrari Tailor Made, the personalisation programme that lets owners choose the colours, materials and finishes of their cars. It is split into three themes, Classica, Inedita and Scuderia, with Inedita the most experimental of the three, built with unusual combinations of materials.

That explains the carbon fibre cap and barrel, which have blue thread woven through them. The metal fittings are finished in glossy black PVD, with a beautiful aluminium Prancing Horse on the barrel and a specially shaped clip replacing the usual Meisterstuck design.

The nib of the pen is handcrafted from solid 18-carat gold and coated in ruthenium, while the Montblanc emblem on top of the cap is made from Azzurro Dino resin. According to Ferrari, the blue shade is the colour of the 1969 Ferrari Dino 246, named after Enzo Ferrari’s son, Alfredo “Dino” Ferrari.

If you want the full set to go with the pen, open your wallet wider. Ferrari also sells a matching Inedita notepad at $185 and a pen case at $595. Add those to the fountain pen and ballpoint, and you are looking at just over $9,000 for the whole collection.

The Inedita is the second pen developed with the Ferrari Design Studio alongside Tailor Made. The first, the Classica, came in 2025 and channels the designs of Ferrari’s grand touring cars of the 1950s and 1960s. It costs the same $4,300.

But even the Inedita is not the most expensive Ferrari pen Montblanc has made. The titanium Stilema SP3 fountain pen, inspired by the incredible Daytona SP3 hypercar owned by both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz and limited to just 599 pieces, is for sale on Ferrari’s store at $27,500.

That pen features white gold on the cap, nib and filling mechanism, along with a blade of Rosso Corsa resin.

Compared with that, $4,300 almost sounds reasonable. Almost.





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