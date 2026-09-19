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Ferrari reveals special black race suit for Charles Leclerc at F1 Singapore GP

Ferrari has unveiled a special-edition black race suit for Charles Leclerc ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix

Lydia Mee
Published:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

Ferrari has unveiled a special-edition black race suit for Charles Leclerc, which the Monegasque driver will wear at next month's Singapore Grand Prix. 

Moving away from the traditional Ferrari red with white accents, Leclerc's bespoke race suit is almost entirely black. In addition to the race suit that "embodies a night under the Singapore lights", the Maranello outfit has revealed a limited-edition cap, which will be available for fans to purchase on 5 October.

Fans have shared their thoughts on the bold new look for the 28-year-old, with some describing it as "fire" and others questioning why it has been chosen for Singapore. "Nice, I mean I have no idea why they’re doing it but… nice?" one wrote on Reddit, while another added: "The Dark Leclerc era has arrived."

 

"Damn it'd be sick if Lewis had an all-white suit under the lights," someone else posted, and another fan commented: "Nobody asked my opinion, and it doesn't really matter, but my goodness is the HP logo ugly as hell. It looks so out of place every time I see it. Just wanted to get that off my chest, thanks folks."

Further comments include: "Good thing the race is at night because that is going to be hot AF in daytime practice," and "Ferrari should focus more on the fundamentals of grand prix racing and less on special race suits and helmets. Maybe then, just maybe, they wouldn’t be so hopeless."

Leclerc currently sits fifth in the drivers' standings with 167 points, 125 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli and 24 points behind his Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who sits third.

The Singapore Grand Prix will take place at the Marina Bay Street Circuit from 9-11 October. Next up is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from 24-26 September, followed by the Bahrain Grand Prix held in Malaysia from 2-4 October.

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