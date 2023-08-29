Ferrari reveals special livery for F1 Italian Grand Prix
The Ferrari Formula 1 team has unveiled a celebratory livery for this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix that pays homage to the marque’s 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours victory.
At Monza, the SF-23 machine will wear added yellow V stripes across the nose cone and engine cover.
This is in deference to the paint job worn by the 499P Hypercar that won the blue-riband World Endurance Championship event earlier this year on the 100th anniversary of Le Mans.
The races numbers (#16 for Charles Leclerc and #55 for Carlos Sainz) will also be stickered in yellow, rather than the usual white on black background.
Similarly, the drivers’ special helmets (predominantly yellow for Leclerc and black for Sainz) and race suits using the more traditional Ferrari ‘long F’ logo have also been revealed.
Ferrari has a long history with the colour yellow. While it is most associated with the famous Rosso Corsa red, this is derived from the national racing colour of Italy. It was worn by Lancia and Alfa Romeo.
The yellow background of the famous Ferrari shield, however, was crafted to represent the colour of the city of Modena, which is home to the Scuderia.
Ferrari livery for the Italian Grand Prix
Photo by: Ferrari
By extension, the 2022 F1 car was decorated in a special livery that heavily used yellow for Monza last year as Ferrari celebrated its 75th anniversary.
Then, the team painted the race numbers, elements of the halo, rear wing endplates, Ferrari logo on the rear wing main plane and engine cover in yellow.
Ferrari has also announced that “the walls of the walkway leading from the paddock to the pit garage [at Monza] will feature illustrations of the Scuderia’s milestones in Formula 1 as well as in other categories where owners have raced their cars.”
Ex-Alfa Romeo F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi and Alessandro Pier Guidi (but not James Calado), who drove the #51 499P to Le Mans success this year, will be at Monza with their winners’ trophy.
Alongside its WEC Hypercar, Ferrari will also display its new 296 GT3 sportscar and the F2003-GA grand prix machine that won the 2003 Italian GP in the hands of Michael Schumacher.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Italian Grand Prix
Photo by: Ferrari
