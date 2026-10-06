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Formula 1 Singapore GP

Ferrari F1 reveals visual overhaul ahead of the Singapore GP

Ferrari drops its iconic red for a radical dark aesthetic designed specifically for the Marina Bay lights

Alex Harrington
Published:
Untitled Design (36)

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Clive Mason - Getty Images

Motorsport Red Zone

For Ferrari fans. The latest Scuderia Ferrari F1 news, driver updates, technical analysis and race reaction from Maranello and beyond.

Scuderia Ferrari has officially abandoned its iconic red palette to deliver a striking, special-edition aesthetic for Charles Leclerc ahead of the 2026 Singapore Grand Prix.

Designed exclusively for the Marina Bay Street Circuit, the bespoke gear completely overhauls Leclerc's traditional race weekend look in favour of a sleek, dark aesthetic that has taken the paddock by surprise.

For Ferrari, the dark visual shift was designed specifically to embody "the night under the lights of Singapore," reflecting the distinctive, high-energy atmosphere of the Marina Bay event. The special-edition design and unique colourway are also heavily connected to Leclerc's ongoing partnership as a Puma brand ambassador, although it's highly likely both the Monegasque and Lewis Hamilton will wear the new colours.

 

The suit uses a sleek black base with a high-contrast white collar displaying the IBM logo. The chest is dominated by a blue HP logo sitting below the Ferrari shield, while the back features a massive "Leclerc" print.

Leclerc’s matching black cap features a metallic silver Prancing Horse shield, a white #16 on the brim, and a subtle white rope accent running across the visor.

For supporters looking to grab the limited-edition merchandise, the official PUMA 2026 Charles Leclerc Singapore GP Cap is currently available for purchase worldwide through official F1 retail outlets.

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