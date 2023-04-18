Ferrari: Sainz Australian GP penalty review had sufficient new evidence
Ferrari still feels enough new evidence was presented to reverse Carlos Sainz’s Australian Grand Prix penalty, but will work with the FIA to further improve the policing of Formula 1.
The FIA has dismissed the Scuderia's review of Sainz's five-second penalty that was awarded in Melbourne for the Spaniard hitting Fernando Alonso at the final standing restart.
With the round heavily disrupted and ultimately finishing with a procession behind the safety car, the reprimand dropped Sainz from fourth at the flag down to a point-less 12th.
Ferrari launched its right of review request on the grounds that the decision was made in-race, rather than allowing the driver to present their defence to the stewards.
It cited a Force India case from 2014 as a precedent for being able to offer a driver witness statement and new telemetry data to get such a punishment overturned.
Sainz's late braking point ahead of the Turn 1 collision was provided to the FIA in addition to the driver arguing too cool tyre temperatures from a slow formation lap and low sun impairing visibility had contributed to the crash.
But the FIA threw the case out on the grounds this did not meet the required "significant and relevant new information which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned", while also arguing all drivers were faced with the same conditions as Sainz.
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Ferrari has issued a statement in response saying that it was satisfied it had provided enough new information but that it was "respectful" of the FIA process and outcome.
The team bulletin read: "We acknowledge the FIA decision not to grant us a right of review in relation to the penalty imposed on Carlos Sainz at the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.
"We are naturally disappointed and felt that we had provided sufficient new elements for the FIA to re-examine the decision especially in the context of the particular conditions and multiple incidents that occurred during the final restart.
"We are however respectful of the process and of the FIA decision."
Ferrari, who reached a private settlement with the governing body in early 2020 after its engine fuel-flow system was investigated, added: "We are now looking froward to entering broader discussions with the FIA, F1, and all the teams, with the aims of further improving the policing of our sport, in order to ensure the highest level of fairness and consistency that our sport deserves."
UPDATE: Sainz took to social media on Tuesday evening to express his disappointment over the FIA’s decision.
Sainz wrote: “Very disappointed that the FIA did not grant us a right to review.
“Two weeks later, I still think the penalty is too disproportionate and I believe it should have at least been reviewed on the basis of the evidence and reasoning we presented.
“We have to continue working together to improve certain things for the future. The consistency and decision making process has been a hot topic for many seasons now and we need to be clearer for the sake of our own sport.
“What happened in Australia is now in the past and I am 100% focused on the next race in Baku.”
Related video
The 2014 F1 crash Ferrari used to try to overturn Sainz's Australian GP penalty
The 2014 F1 crash Ferrari used to try to overturn Sainz's Australian GP penalty The 2014 F1 crash Ferrari used to try to overturn Sainz's Australian GP penalty
Full FIA stewards' verdict on Sainz's Australian GP penalty
Full FIA stewards' verdict on Sainz's Australian GP penalty Full FIA stewards' verdict on Sainz's Australian GP penalty
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries Why drivers are the least of Ferrari’s F1 worries
The Ferrari optimism over its “worst-ever” start to an F1 season
The Ferrari optimism over its “worst-ever” start to an F1 season The Ferrari optimism over its “worst-ever” start to an F1 season
Vasseur: Ferrari F1 has to understand Red Bull's "mega big DRS effect"
Vasseur: Ferrari F1 has to understand Red Bull's "mega big DRS effect" Vasseur: Ferrari F1 has to understand Red Bull's "mega big DRS effect"
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Latest news
Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"
Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident" Binder's Argentina MotoGP crash "100% a racing incident"
Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season
Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season
Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”
Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”
The last time Super Formula introduced a new car
The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career
Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality
Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality Why Verstappen 'quit threat' over F1 sprints isn't rooted in reality
How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023
How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.