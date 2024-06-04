Ferrari sees no risk of Hamilton/Leclerc taking points off each other in F1

The Italian squad is gearing up to get Hamilton on board as Leclerc's team-mate in 2025 for what it hopes will be the start of a new era where it can get back to the top of F1.

But having two clear number ones at any team has the danger of points getting split across both cars – opening the door for a rival team with a clear leader coming through the middle to beat them both.

But Vasseur does not see things like that, and instead thinks there are advantages for a team having two superstar drivers pushing each other.

Asked about the possibility of Hamilton/Leclerc potentially hampering each other, Vasseur said: “I don't think so, because I think you have a kind of mutual benefit into the team, and we are getting probably more points with two drivers than with one and a half.

“This is a positive move from the performance point of view, and part of our result today is also coming from the fact that we have a good emulation between Carlos and Charles - that they are pushing each other.

“As soon as one is a step down, the other one is there to get results and he is waking up the first one. It's like this if you have a look from the beginning of last year.

“I am really convinced that I prefer having two strong ones than not. For sure, you can imagine the fact that you have two drivers and a potential of points for the team you are speaking about two.

"But I am sure that the potential of points for the team with two good drivers is much higher than with one and a half. That's my view."





Vasseur has also praised the way that Sainz has approached this season, staying motivated to deliver at his best throughout despite knowing that he was not being retained by Ferrari beyond the end of the year.

“I think he has exactly the same mindset as when we launched the car in February,” said Vasseur. “He knows the situation; he knows that we will split at the end of the season. He is a professional one.

“The first reaction in February was ‘okay Fred, it's a tough decision, but let's push until the last corner of the last lap of the season.’

“He is a mega professional, fully committed and he is doing a great job. I am convinced that it will stay like this until the end of 2024.

“The approach is very professional, very dedicated and I am really pleased with Carlos.”